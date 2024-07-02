This winter, we're expanding our guests' options with nonstop service to two exciting international destinations

SEATTLE, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines is excited to announce an expansion of our international network with two new Mexico destinations starting this winter. We'll soon start flying between Los Angeles and breathtaking La Paz, as the only U.S. carrier serving the coastal Mexican destination. We'll also become the only U.S. airline to offer daily nonstop flights between Los Angeles and the bustling city of Monterrey when we begin service in February.

Alaska Airlines launches historic routes to La Paz and& Monterrey, Mexico from Los Angeles

During the winter months, our guests search for warm-weather travel destinations. Our new nonstop service to La Paz (LAP) and Monterrey (MTY) caters to that demand by offering our guests the perfect escape to sunny skies, a vibrant city experience and warm hospitality. It's never too early to start booking your winter vacation. Tickets are available starting the afternoon of July 3 on alaskaair.com.

"We recently celebrated 35 years of service to Mexico and are proud to connect travelers with the rich culture and natural beauty of the country. We look forward to continuing to serve as the carrier of choice from the West Coast, especially as we prepare to start service to these popular destinations in Mexico," said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning at Alaska Airlines.

We're proud to be the #1 U.S. carrier with the most flights, seats and nonstop routes to Mexico from the West Coast. This announcement continues our longstanding commitment and plans for growth in the region.

Our new nonstop service to LAP and MTY from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) enables guests to easily connect from cities across our network. From our hub at LAX, we continue to offer the most flights to the most destinations across Latin America and the Caribbean of any carrier – which includes almost 16 average daily departures this winter to 15 cities throughout the region.

La Paz, Mexico

This year, we will become the only carrier offering nonstop service between the United States and La Paz where you'll find some of the world's best diving and sport fishing. We're excited to offer flights year-round with service up to three times weekly.

"We appreciate Alaska Airlines' confidence in investing in the virtues of La Paz and providing it with the opportunity to expand its borders by connecting with the United States. Especially with its flight to Los Angeles, California, which we are sure will be a success," said Maribel Collins, minister of tourism and economy of Baja California Sur. "For the Government of Baja California Sur, tourism is one of the pillars that drives the state's economy. Therefore, we are highly committed to promoting actions that benefit this important sector through our tourism trusts, which day by day seek alliances for the benefit of all."

"Connecting La Paz with Los Angeles is an important step for internationalizing this airport which has grown passengers significantly over the past three years. We thank Alaska Airlines for offering this flight to one of the most beautiful destinations in Mexico and look forward to welcoming travelers to La Paz and continuing to provide greater ease for foreign tourists to visit this city," said Raúl Revuelta Musalem, CEO of the Pacific Airport Group.

Monterrey, Mexico

We're adding daily service from Los Angeles to Monterrey, Mexico's second-largest metro area. The popular destination offers dramatic peaks of the Sierra Madre Oriental Mountain range and a vibrant food scene, including several Michelin-starred restaurants. Immerse yourself in history with a visit to one of the city's many museums or satisfy your love for the outdoors with a visit to the Huasteca Canyon, a popular rock climbing area located on the outskirts of the city.

"We are pleased to announce that Alaska Airlines will begin operations from Monterrey Airport to Los Angeles, expanding its services from our airports along with Mazatlan and Zihuatanejo," said Ricardo Dueñas, CEO of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte. "Through LAX, this new route will offer access to new destinations on the West Coast, as we continue to increase international connectivity from Monterrey to meet both business and leisure travel demand."

Whether traveling for pleasure or business, our guests can take advantage of a premium travel experience on any Alaska flight with no change fees, the most legroom in First Class* and Premium Class, the most generous Mileage Plan with the fastest path to elite status, high-quality West Coast-inspired food and a premium selection of beverages. Our guests can also buy tickets and earn Mileage Plan miles with our domestic and Global Partners directly at alaskair.com.

Alaska Airlines is making it easier for you to plan your next trip while saving money and earning Mileage Plan miles. Bundle flights, hotels, car rentals and experiences at Alaska Vacations, find deals on car rentals through Alaska Car Rentals and book your next adventure while earning 4 miles for every $1 spent on GetYourGuide.

*Out of any U.S. legacy airline excluding lie-flat seats

Route Start Date Frequency Fleet Los Angeles-La Paz Wed, Nov 20, 2024 2-3x weekly E 175 Los Angeles-Monterrey Thu, Feb 13, 2025 Daily E 175

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Mexico. We offer our guests a premium flying experience with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program, Mileage Plan. With our fellow oneworld Alliance members and additional Global Partners, our guests have more choices than ever to purchase, earn or redeem on alaskaair.com across 30 airlines and more than 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

SOURCE ALASKA AIRLINES