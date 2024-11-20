Alaska Airlines launches new service from West Coast cities to top winter destinations starting today

This winter, we're enhancing connectivity to exciting nonstop destinations for adventure and warmth

SEATTLE, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines is ready to connect guests from key West Coast cities to vibrant destinations across North and Latin America this winter with ten exciting nonstop routes.

Starting today, guests can travel between Los Angeles and La Paz, Mexico, solidifying our position as the #1 U.S.-based carrier with the most flights from the West Coast to the most destinations in Mexico.

In December, we'll debut additional nonstop routes between Fresno and Guadalajara; Boise to Bozeman and Orange County; Los Angeles to Kelowna, B.C.; San Diego to Reno; Vail (Eagle County) from San Diego and Seattle; and Liberia from Seattle and San Francisco.

These added destinations will make it easier than ever for our guests to reach some of the most popular winter getaways – whether for sunny escapes or snowy mountain adventures.

"We're excited to provide our guests with easier access to these sought-after destinations where they can experience winter on their own terms," said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of network planning and revenue management at Alaska Airlines.

As the only West Coast-based airline, our expanded winter schedule is part of our ongoing commitment to expand service in the region and deliver a seamless and remarkable travel experience for our guests.

Route Start Date End Date Frequency Aircraft Los Angeles -- La Paz Nov. 20 Year-round 2-3x weekly E175 Fresno -- Guadalajara Dec. 3 Feb. 12, 2025 Daily 737 Boise -- Bozeman Dec. 19 April 21, 2025 5x/week E175 Boise – Orange County (Santa Ana) Dec. 19 Year-round Daily E175 Los Angeles – Kelowna, BC Dec. 19 March 18, 2025 Daily* E175 San Diego -- Reno Dec. 19 April 21, 2025 Daily E175 Seattle – Vail (Eagle County) Dec. 20 March 16, 2025 3x/week E175 San Diego – Vail (Eagle County) Dec. 20 March 16, 2025 3x/week E175 Seattle – Liberia (Guanacaste) Dec. 20 May 11, 2025 1x/week 737 San Francisco – Liberia (Guanacaste) Dec. 21 May 10, 2025 1x/week 737

For the 2024-2025 ski season, we've partnered with snowy destinations around the country to take your getaway to new heights.

Alaska Alpine Getaways unlocks extra benefits for Mileage Plan members with a valid boarding pass, just for flying Alaska. On our new routes, Boise visitors can explore Bogus Basin for rental shop discounts. Kelowna, B.C. passengers can enjoy on-mountain benefits with Sun Peaks Resort, such as extra savings on hotel stays (terms and conditions apply; see resort pages for offer details). Wherever your next world-class mountain adventure takes you, our network and global partnerships are your gateway to the finest resorts around the globe.

*Frequency varies—see AlaskaAir.com for the latest schedule information

