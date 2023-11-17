Alaska Airlines launches popular vacation getaway nonstops between Seattle/Everett-Honolulu and Portland-Miami

Seattle area's second airport now connected to Hawaii; Miami becomes fourth Florida city with nonstops from Portland

SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines welcomed guests today seeking warm temperatures and sunny skies on our new nonstop flights between Seattle/EverettHonolulu and PortlandMiami. The daily, year-round flights are available for purchase at alaskaair.com.

"Travel demand to leisure destinations to relax and recharge remains strong, especially to sun and fun locations as cooler weather settles in," said Kirsten Amrine, Alaska's vice president of revenue management and network planning. "Our new nonstop between Seattle/Everett and Honolulu is our first regularly scheduled service connecting Paine Field to Hawaii. And our new coast-to-coast route between Portland and Miami links two destinations that were the largest underserved cities for each airport."

For a growing number of our guests, Seattle/Everett – home to Paine Field Snohomish County Airport – is a more convenient option with a smaller terminal and an upscale lounge atmosphere located about 25 miles north of downtown Seattle. We launched commercial service there in March 2019 when the new facility opened.

"For those traveling between Honolulu and Washington State, flying into Seattle/Everett can be a less congested option to access the greater Seattle area," said Daniel Chun, Alaska's regional vice president for Hawaii. "With this new flight, we'll fly a combined six nonstops a day to the two Seattle area airports from Oahu, providing our leisure and business travelers with a variety of flight times that work best for them."

We now fly from eight West Coast gateways to Hawaii: Anchorage, Seattle/Everett, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles and San Diego. We serve Oahu, Maui, Kauai and the Island of Hawaii from these airports with an average of 30 nonstop, peak-daily flights.

In Portland, we've been the largest carrier for more than 20 years. With our new service to Miami, we currently fly to 52 nonstop destinations from the Rose City. Miami is the fourth Florida city we serve nonstop from Portland joining Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa. We also fly nonstop to Miami from Seattle.

We continue to add new flights in Portland – one of our key West Coast gateways. We recently announced a daily, year-round nonstop between Portland and Nashville that begins March 14, 2024. We'll be the only airline with nonstop service between the two dynamic cities with a convenient mid-morning departure from Portland and a late afternoon departure from Nashville.

At Alaska, we're proud of our award-winning service. First Class and Premium Class guests enjoy early boarding and the most generous legroom of all domestic carriers. Our First Class offers complimentary hot meals based on a seasonal menu with a range of fresh, bright West Coast-inspired flavors and various beverages. Flyers in Premium Class can also take advantage of complimentary cocktails, hand-selected wines and local beers.

With power outlets at every seat on our mainline aircraft, you can enjoy hundreds of free movies and TV shows that can be streamed right to your own devices during the flight. Our aircraft are also enabled with streaming-fast satellite Wi-Fi available for purchase for $8 and the option to pre-order from a range of fresh meal selections to make sure you get what you want.

About Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico with new service to the Bahamas and Guatemala beginning in December. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program. As a member of the oneworld alliance, and with our additional global partners, our guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 25 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

 

