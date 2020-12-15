Alaska Airlines offers last-minute gift ideas for the traveler in your life

We all deserve something to look forward to next year. For the frequent traveler in your life, consider giving a travel gift certificate for a new adventure in 2021. Alaska Airlines gift certificates can be emailed or printed, are available in increments between $25-$500, and never expire – and best of all, no wrapping required! Pair it with some Alaska-branded gear fit for the seasoned travel professional they are, from toiletry organizers to luggage tags and reusable water bottles.

For the Snow Bunny

Did you know that if you fly Alaska to some of the nation's premier skiing destinations, you can ski for free? Top ski resorts in Alaska, Montana and beyond offer deals like free lift passes when you show your Alaska boarding pass. Purchase a travel gift certificate through Alaska, and the snow bunny in your life can hit the slopes for free at some of the best ski resorts with this 2-for-1 gift. Pair it with things to keep them cozy after a long day in the cold, like an Alaska beanie, coffee mug or blanket. P.S. – when you fly Alaska, your skis count toward your regular checked baggage, meaning no oversize or overweight fees, ever.

For the Wine Lover

The only thing better than wine and cheese is wine and an Alaska Fruit & Cheese Platter. If you're looking for a gift for the wine lover in your life, Alaska flies to some of the country's top wine destinations – why not book a future trip to wine country to celebrate making it through 2020! As an added bonus: when you fly to one of 30 premier wine destinations on the West Coast, your Wine Flies Free. That's right – travelers can check a full case of wine for free. And, the perfect pairing is one of Alaska's famous "fruit & cheese platter" themed gifts from the company store.

For the New Parent

At Alaska, one of our philosophies is to inspire a love for travel from a young age. Alaska has gifts for the new parents in your life – from toys to cute and kitschy onesies. And, if you're looking for an extra special gift in honor of baby's first holiday, consider donating Alaska miles in their honor. Alaska's LIFT Miles program offers Mileage Plan™ members a unique and meaningful way to support important causes, including Make-A-Wish®, Fisher House Foundation™, The Nature Conservancy® and disaster relief organizations.

For the Kraken Fan

As an official sponsor of Seattle's new NHL team, the Kraken, the Alaska Company Store serves as a one-stop shop for some of the most popular Seattle Kraken gear. For the Kraken fan who just can't wait for the first puck to drop, make sure they're ready for game day with gear from head to toe, like hats, shirts and more.

For the Aviation Geek

There's nothing a true aviation geek loves more than some merch to represent their favorite airline. This year, give the gift of Alaska Airlines history and tradition with vintage-inspired items, license plate covers, branded clothing and more.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 115 destinations across the United States and North America, providing essential air service for our guests along with moving crucial cargo shipments, such as food, medicine, mail and e-commerce deliveries. With hubs in Seattle; San Francisco; Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon; and Anchorage, Alaska, the airline is known for low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. With Alaska and its Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 800 destinations worldwide. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

SOURCE Alaska Airlines

Related Links

http://www.alaskaair.com

