Alaska Airlines successfully migrates Virgin America into their Sabre passenger services system

"Since initiating the merger with Virgin America, Alaska's primary focus has been on the 44 million guests that collectively choose our airlines each year – and expanding our technology platform to best serve every one of them," said Shane Tackett, Alaska Airlines' senior vice president of revenue management and e-commerce. "Along with the passion and commitment to a successful migration from our employees, Sabre's partnership has been invaluable to realizing this mission-critical transition."

Sabre and Alaska have been engaged for the last year building the foundation for Alaska's growth and superior customer experience. The successful migration is an example of the companies' deeply collaborative relationship. Now that the integration is complete, Alaska will expand its use of Sabre's customer management technology across the enterprise to fulfill its brand promise, enhance retailing capabilities and offer guests the best options in an ultra-competitive environment.

"Sabre is delighted to continue a rich partnership with Alaska Airlines – which is consistently ranked as one of the top airlines in North America – and assist them in executing their complex merger with Virgin America," said Jeff Fullmer, vice president and regional general manager, Sabre Airline Solutions, North America. "We experienced terrific collaboration between our teams throughout the migration process and look forward to supporting Alaska's ongoing innovation and technology objectives."

In December 2017, Alaska Airlines renewed its longstanding partnership with Sabre, including access to full content through the global distribution system (GDS) and an expansion of Alaska's passenger services system. Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 44 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations, with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States, Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

