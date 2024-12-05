Alaska Airlines takes center stage as the official airline of Coachella and Stagecoach Festivals

With the most flights to Palm Springs, your journey to music, style and unforgettable memories this April starts with us

SEATTLE, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for a first class festival experience and an unforgettable journey to the desert skies next spring! Alaska Airlines is excited to be named the official airline of Coachella and Stagecoach with its first-ever partnership.

Alaska Airlines is your ticket to good vibes with the most flights to Palm Springs*, one of the closest airports to Indio, California—home to both music festivals. Coachella returns on April 11-13 and 18-20 followed by the ultimate country music party at Stagecoach on April 25-27-– explore the recently announced lineups now!

Alaska Airlines is proud to announce its first-ever partnership with Coachella and Stagecoach, becoming the official airline of two of the world’s most anticipated annual music festivals.

Ready to elevate your festival journey? Book today at alaskaair.com and discover that, together with Hawaiian Airlines, our extensive flight network offers seamless connections from major West Coast hubs across the Pacific Northwest, California and beyond. Fly nonstop to Palm Springs or touchdown in Southern California at convenient airports like Los Angeles, Ontario or San Diego--then caravan with friends to the heart of the Coachella Valley.

Plus, you can put your hard-earned miles to work and redeem them for flights on Alaska or Hawaiian Airlines to over 140 incredible destinations worldwide.

For festival goers in select cities in California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah, we're making it easier than ever to get to both Coachella and Stagecoach this year! Sign up for Alaska Airlines Flight Pass, a groundbreaking subscription service with fares as low as $.01 plus taxes and fees. With lower-than-average fares, no blackout dates and the ability to earn miles, Flight Pass ensures your festival experience begins the moment you book.

"Every day we connect people to the places and experiences they love most, and partnering with Coachella and Stagecoach is yet another way to deliver on that commitment," said Eric Edge, managing director of marketing and advertising at Alaska Airlines. "We can't wait to welcome guests on board and provide them with the remarkable care we're known for as they head to the desert this spring. And be sure to keep your eyes open for a few surprises and unique 'upgraded experiences' along the way!"

* More flights/seats to PSP than any other carrier" (YE April 2025 as of 11/20/2024)

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc. is based in Seattle and comprised of subsidiaries Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., Horizon Air and McGee Air Services. With our recent acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines, we now serve more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Central America, Asia and across the Pacific. We are committed to safety, remarkable customer care, operational excellence, financial performance and sustainability. Alaska Airlines is a member of the oneworld Alliance. With oneworld and our additional global partners, our guests have more choices than ever to purchase, earn or redeem on alaskaair.com across 30 airlines and more than 1,000 worldwide destinations. Book travel throughout the Pacific on Hawaiian Airlines at hawaiianairlines.com. Learn more about Alaska Airlines at news.alaskaair.com and Hawaiian Airlines at newsroom.hawaiianairlines.com/blog. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

