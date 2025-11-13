Ready, set, Italia! Alaska Airlines opens ticket sales for new nonstop flights between Seattle and Rome on spacious, widebody 787 Dreamliner aircraft

We'll fly daily, seasonal service to Rome starting on April 28, 2026, on our long-haul, twin-aisle 787-9 aircraft

Book now for airfares to Rome as low as $599 roundtrip

Guests will be welcomed on board with a new global experience, including lie-flat seats, enclosed suites and multi-course dining in Business Class

SEATTLE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines is now selling tickets to Rome from our expanding global gateway in Seattle – another milestone as a growing global airline. We'll offer daily, seasonal summer service between Seattle and Leonardo da Vinci Fiumicino International Airport in Rome beginning on April 28, 2026.

As we expand to new markets in Asia and Europe from Seattle, we’re introducing an evolution of the Alaska brand that reflects a bold vision for international growth and our commitment to connecting the Pacific Northwest to destinations around the world. Business Class seating on our widebody 787-9 aircraft.

Due to strong guest response, we increased the Seattle-Rome flight frequency from 4 times a week to daily. We're the only airline offering the convenience of a daily nonstop. On board, guests will enjoy a reimagined global travel experience on our widebody, long-haul 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Guests can purchase roundtrip airfares to Rome as low as $599 at alaskaair.com. We'll soon begin ticket sales for our new daily, year-round service between Seattle and London Heathrow, which also starts flying next spring.

Imagine exploring the sun-splashed ancient landmarks of Rome or strolling along the vibrant Thames in London. Alaska's new international flights can take you to the heart of all the action – infused with the award-winning service, comfort and care that you expect from us as we connect the Pacific Northwest and Europe. Rome and London are two of the most popular and requested nonstop destinations from Seattle.

"With our nonstop service from Seattle to Rome and London, we're opening the door to two of the world's most iconic regions with the style and care our guests expect from us," said Andrew Harrison, chief commercial officer at Alaska Airlines. "These new routes mark a tremendous step in our global expansion and reflect our commitment to delivering a premium international experience from Seattle. We're elated to connect the Pacific Northwest to more of the world."

With Atmos™ Rewards, our award-winning loyalty program designed to deliver more choice, more rewards and more global access than ever before to our members, trips to Rome and London will earn big points: 1 point and 1 status point per mile flown. (Points can be redeemed for flights, hotels and more, and status points track progress toward status levels and milestones.) Later in 2026, members can choose how they earn based on distance traveled, price paid or segments flown – whichever works best for them.

Plus, Atmos Titanium status holders will receive complimentary lie-flat upgrades on our intercontinental routes on the day of departure, beginning in spring 2026, subject to availability. We're the only airline loyalty program to offer this upgrade type without requiring a certificate or points.

New nonstop service to Italy

City Pair Starts Ends Departure Arrival Seattle – Rome April 28, 2026 October 5:30 p.m. 1:15 p.m. +1 Rome – Seattle April 29, 2026 October 3:25 p.m. 5:45 p.m.

All times local

A new Alaska global experience

Alaska is introducing a new curb-to-cabin experience on our widebody aircraft that will set the bar for international journeys from the U.S. What we're sharing today is the first glimpse of the world-class experience we're curating.

"This is the Alaska experience our guests already love – taken to an entirely new level. We're building the most extraordinary guest experience of any U.S. airline flying internationally. Our guests will feel the difference from the moment they take off to the moment they arrive," said Todd Traynor-Corey, vice president of guest products and experience at Alaska Airlines.

Business Class amenities

Ultimate comfort with 34 enclosed suites outfitted with fully lie-flat seats in 1-2-1 seating configuration, privacy doors, direct aisle access from every seat, 18" HD monitors to enjoy inflight entertainment with noise-reducing headsets, a power outlet at each seat and wireless charging

outfitted with fully lie-flat seats in 1-2-1 seating configuration, privacy doors, direct aisle access from every seat, 18" HD monitors to enjoy inflight entertainment with noise-reducing headsets, a power outlet at each seat and wireless charging Enjoy Alaska Lounge access to kick off your journey in style with West Coast-inspired light meals, wines, brews and cocktails in a relaxing space

to kick off your journey in style with West Coast-inspired light meals, wines, brews and cocktails in a relaxing space Multi-course, elevated dining on board with a variety of selections to choose from that can be pre-ordered, along with fine wines and inspired cocktails

with a variety of selections to choose from that can be pre-ordered, along with fine wines and inspired cocktails We're creating a culinary journey by bringing the best of the West Coast to the world with our Chef's (tray) Table program, and partnerships with Salt and Straw, Straightaway Cocktails and Stumptown Coffee, to name a few

by bringing the best of the West Coast to the world with our Chef's (tray) Table program, and partnerships with Salt and Straw, Straightaway Cocktails and Stumptown Coffee, to name a few Enhanced comfort and care with Filson bedding and blankets, and amenity products by Salt & Stone – collaborations with our West Coast partners

Premium Class and Main Cabin amenities

Premium Class seating that offers more legroom, priority boarding and personal power outlets

that offers more legroom, priority boarding and personal power outlets Two chef-inspired meals served in Premium Class and the Main Cabin during the flight, along with complimentary beer and wine (complimentary spirits are also offered in Premium Class)

served in Premium Class and the Main Cabin during the flight, along with complimentary beer and wine (complimentary spirits are also offered in Premium Class) An extra layer of comfort with Filson blankets and comfort kits with Salt & Stone products

with Filson blankets and comfort kits with Salt & Stone products Free onboard entertainment provided with seatback monitors showcasing new release movies and classic films, as well as dozens of TV shows

Alaska is set to bring ultra-fast Starlink Wi-Fi to our 787-9 aircraft in fall 2026. The service will be free for Atmos Rewards members thanks to T-Mobile.

Our Seattle Global Gateway: Home base for the Dreamliner

In addition to serving Rome and London from Seattle next spring, we currently fly the Dreamliner to Seoul Incheon. The aircraft will begin serving Seattle-Tokyo Narita in 2026, a route that has been flown with the A330 since May. (We start flying to Reykjavik, Iceland, on May 28, 2026, with a 737 MAX 8 aircraft.)

By 2030, we plan to serve at least 12 intercontinental destinations from Seattle, with additional routes to be announced in the years to come. We currently have four 787-9s in our fleet; a fifth is scheduled to be delivered by the end of this year.

To support Alaska's transformation, we're establishing a 787 hub in Seattle, deploying up to 17 Dreamliners across our global network. Our Seattle home base is the largest airline hub on the West Coast, serving 109 nonstop destinations across our network for convenient travel options and connections.

Hawaiian Airlines' widebody A330s, dedicated to long-haul flights to and from Hawai'i and based in Honolulu, will undergo substantial upgrades over the next few years, including all-new interiors, updated lie-flat seats and refreshed main cabin seating.

Earn more with the Atmos™ Rewards Summit Visa Infinite® card

Our new Atmos™ Rewards Summit Visa Infinite® card is designed for the global traveler. Cardholders earn 3 points for every $1 spent on all eligible foreign purchases, and that's in addition to earning 3 points for every $1 spent on eligible Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines purchases. Plus, earn 1 status point for every $2 spent on eligible purchases, making the card the fastest path to earning status. A key benefit: A 25,000-point Global Companion Award that's earned after qualifying purchases on a new account and annually after each card anniversary – cardholders can redeem it for up to 25,000 points off a companion award ticket.

The Atmos Rewards credit card program is issued and administered by Bank of America, N.A. Visa and Visa Infinite are registered trademarks of Visa International Service Association and are used by the issuer pursuant to license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. We'll serve Europe beginning in spring 2026. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska is a member of the oneworld alliance, with Hawaiian scheduled to join oneworld in spring 2026. With oneworld and our additional global partners, guests can earn and redeem points for travel to over 1,000 worldwide destinations with Atmos Rewards. Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

