Alaska Airlines unveils stunning lounge, completing transition to renovated world-class terminal in San Francisco

"Today's unveiling of our elegantly designed Lounge at SFO represents the culmination of over two years of dedicated commitment to enhance the way we care for our guests," said Sangita Woerner, senior vice president of marketing and guest experience at Alaska Airlines. "Our Lounges redefine the premium travel experience, providing top-tier amenities and ample space to escape the hustle and bustle of the airport, whether you're traveling with Alaska or our oneworld and global airline partners."

Upon entering our SFO Lounge, guests are transported to a tranquil retreat. Savor hand-crafted espresso beverages from our barista station or enjoy a refreshing local craft brew and a glass of West Coast wine from our contemporary bar. The space exudes sophistication with sleek, stylish details balanced with an inviting atmosphere for travelers to unwind.

For our guests who have time to refuel, they'll be able to indulge on our complimentary selection of food and beverages designed to satisfy every palate, including our popular sourdough bread & spreads and candy jars that carry local San Francisco Bay Area favorite sweets. Our made-to-order pancake machine has become such a beloved attraction for travelers of all ages that we've added one more for a total of two in our space.

The SFO Lounge stands as our largest in California with 55% more seating compared to our previous Lounge at Terminal 2, complete with plug-in outlets for charging devices at nearly every seat. Each nook is thoughtfully designed, including a space for travelers with just a few minutes to recharge and our Signature Loungers positioned by floor-to-ceiling windows for relaxation with a view. For the first time, we've installed TalkBox® booths to provide the ultimate privacy for calls or meetings.

In partnership with William Duff Architects, our Lounge is designed to secure LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold certification, reflecting our commitment to sustainability. The Lounge will achieve certification through water-efficient measures and the use of low-emitting materials to reduce energy use.

The opening of the SFO Alaska Lounge marks the completion of our two-year, $30 million relocation project to Harvey Milk Terminal 1 and aligns with our $3 billion investment to enhance our infrastructure and guest experience at our major West Coast hubs.

Last month, we officially began operating out of Harvey Milk Terminal 1 and debuted SFO's first automated bag drop technology, streamlining the travel experience and supporting our long-term goal of reducing congestion in our lobbies. This move positions us as the largest carrier at the terminal and sets us up for long-term growth in San Francisco where we proudly serve approximately 5 million guests each year.

As we roll out our largest summer schedule in company history -- including the most flights of any airline from SFO to some of the largest cities on the West Coast with up to eleven daily flights to Seattle, six daily flights to Portland and as many as seven flights to San Diego -- guests can now enjoy seamless connectivity to our fellow oneworld Alliance members and global partners for their next domestic or international flight. From SFO, Alaska and our partners offer over 130 weekly flights to 18 international destinations.

Experience the sophistication and comfort of the new Alaska Lounge at SFO by becoming a Lounge member or purchasing a single-entry Lounge pass with a valid Alaska, oneworld or global airline boarding pass. Lounge membership provides access to all Alaska operated Lounges – including Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles and Anchorage. Lounge+ membership provides access to Alaska operated Lounges and nearly 90 partner lounges. Learn how to become an Alaska Lounge member here.

