Alaska-based HDL Engineering Selects Unanet A/E to Help Company Manage Growth, Finances and Projects

DULLES, Va., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading SaaS project-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) provider, today announced HDL Engineering Consultants, LLC, a leading Alaska-based engineering firm, has selected Unanet A/E as its project-based ERP solution to better predict project costs, profitability and management needs.

HDL Engineering delivers responsible civil, environmental, geotechnical and transportation engineering, along with surveying and mapping, planning, material testing, and construction administration throughout the state. Over the past 20 years, the business has grown to one of the larger engineering firms in Alaska, yet its project management and accounting technology wasn't keeping pace.

Like many successful firms, HDL Engineering started small, with only two employees, so their project management needs were met with merely off-the-shelf software and spreadsheets. Yet, as the firm grew and expanded its service lines and attracted major clients, it needed more powerful whole-company solutions, particularly for accurate budgeting, forecasting and job costing.

"Our project teams were operating in silos with spreadsheets. Each had their own budgets, forecasts, and finances, meaning our accounting operations were being heavily relied upon for project reporting and constantly playing catch up with the project managers," said Jeff Fuglestad, Principal, HDL Engineering. "With Unanet, we'll have real-time information, one single source of project data, and much better insight into project costs and profitability, which will inform better decisions across our projects and company."

Other critical factors in HDL Engineering's decision to select Unanet were the ability to have complete control over their data, and Unanet's modern, flexible solution and robust API. Additionally, Unanet's user interface was more intuitive and efficient than other ERP options the firm explored.

"Like many successful A/E companies, HDL Engineering focused so heavily on delivering on behalf of their clients that their internal processes were suffering," said Lucas Hayden, Director, Product Marketing for Unanet. "With Unanet, HDL Engineering will have stronger insights, cleaner data, and better processes all around. We're thrilled to be their new ERP partner."

Unanet is ranked the number one project-based ERP leader by industry analysts, experts and customers such as in G2's Spring 2021 Reports, which named Unanet among the fastest implementation, highest user adoption, most implementable, easiest setup, best customer support, best relationship, easiest to use, and best usability.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, AEC, and Professional Services. More than 3,200 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. Learn more at www.unanet.com

