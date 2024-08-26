Cambrae Business Strategies, Inc. Propels Growth with Unanet GovCon ERP and CRM

Growing service provider discards off-the-shelf system and invests in Unanet's robust platforms to optimize operations and business development

DULLES, Va., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) for the government contracting (GovCon) industry, today announced that Cambrae Business Strategies, Inc. (Cambrae) has selected Unanet GovCon ERP and CRM to provide the company with the most effective financial, compliance, and prospecting tools it needs to grow strategically.

Headquartered in Bowie, Md., with offices in Virginia, Georgia and Tennessee, Cambrae has provided a variety of strategic services to public and private clients such as the Department of Defense, NASA, the USDA, and United Healthcare for more than a decade and recently attained the ISO 9001:2015 certification for Quality Management Systems (QMS). While developing strategic growth goals, the company recognized that its off-the-shelf software and project management solution weren't sophisticated enough.

Cambrae began researching ERP and CRM solutions and chose Unanet based on positive referrals from clients and partners, out-of-the-box dashboards that provide visual, strategic insights, and the platform's ability to support teams with DCAA compliance, accounts receivable, labor categorization, and new business development efficiencies.

"I like how numbers can tell a story about our business, and Unanet's software and visual dashboards will help us dissect and learn from our data so we can manage our business effectively and grow in a controlled, systematic way," said Shawn Stuckey, executive vice president and chief operations officer, Cambrae. "Now, we'll be able to see which contracts are most profitable and whether we have the right bench for the next contract we're going after."

Today, more than 2,000 GovCons have selected Unanet ERP GovCon and Unanet CRM because the solutions have the right mix of functionality and accessibility while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly.

"In addition to the efficiencies we are gaining from implementing Unanet's software, we have already seen a lot of return on our investment through the education and connections they made for us in several different GovCon communities," added Stuckey.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About Cambrae Business Strategies, Inc.

Cambrae Business Strategies, Inc. is a minority-owned, woman-owned business headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. Established in 2011, Cambrae offers support to clients in both the federal government and private sector and is recognized for consistently providing excellent results for its clients. Cambrae is a multi-service boutique management consulting firm and has a staff comprising solutions-oriented professionals dedicated to supporting each agency's strategic goals through a wide range of services. Cambrae will enhance profitability and efficacy with demonstrated success in meeting key deliverables and milestones. For more information, visit https://cambraestrategies.com/.

