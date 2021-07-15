Alaska Communications Delivers Gigabit Speed Service with Fixed Wireless Access Technology from Cambium Networks

This latest deployment significantly enhances the broadband services that business and residential subscribers receive. Alaska Communications can rapidly extend their fiber network with gigabit wireless technology to provide fast, reliable and cost-effective connectivity by using Cambium Networks' 60 GHz cnWave equipment with Terragraph, a technology developed by Facebook Connectivity.

"Offering gigabit speed is a significant leap for our business and residential customers," said Bill Bishop, president and CEO of Alaska Communications. "With the ability to rapidly deploy gigabit service with fixed wireless, we can now reach locations that previously were not feasible with fiber alone. Business and residential customers will now have offerings of 100, 200, and 500 Mbps, as well as Gigabit speed connectivity for streaming video, online education, and rapid data transfer."

Expanding broadband access is increasingly critical today, as more workers and students work or learn at least partially at home. Given Alaska Communications' leadership in deploying multi-gigabit wireless access to replace DSL, Cambium Networks has awarded the company its Wireless Connectivity Hero Award , which recognizes visionaries who are changing the world with wireless technology.

"Alaska Communications is getting ahead of demand and rapidly deploying fixed wireless to extend the capacity of the core network," said Atul Bhatnagar, president and CEO of Cambium Networks. "Service providers can rapidly upgrade service in their wireless access network, while getting the best leverage from their fiber infrastructure. Our proven fixed wireless solution delivers multi-gigabit speeds and enables service providers like Alaska Communications to extend competitive service into new areas in a matter of weeks or months."

"We're excited to see commercial deployments of Terragraph-enabled network equipment take off around the world, including Cambium Networks' 60 GHz cnWave fixed wireless access equipment," said Dan Rabinovitsj, vice president for Facebook Connectivity. "This latest deployment in Alaska highlights how our partners are enabling service providers to deliver multi-gigabit connectivity even in the most challenging terrain and weather conditions."

Cambium Networks' full wireless fabric portfolio of solutions are available through its global network of partners .

Cambium Networks is celebrating a Decade of Excellence in 2021 with more than 10 million radios shipped worldwide since commencing operations in 2011.

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.AlaskaCommunications.com or www.alsk.com .

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks empowers millions of people globally with wireless connectivity. Its products are used by commercial and government network operators as well as broadband service providers to connect people, places and things. With a single network architecture spanning fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, centrally managed via the cloud, Cambium enables operators to achieve maximum performance with minimal spectrum and low overhead. Cambium empowers a growing ecosystem of partners who design and deliver multi-gigabit wireless solutions that just work.

