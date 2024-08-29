Cambium Networks Collaborates with QUILT and NODE Networks to Bridge the Digital Divide in Chicago

Collaboration Aims to Increase Access to Affordable High-Speed Broadband in Underserved Communities Benefitting Over 440,000 Households

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless and wired networking solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with QUILT, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, NODE Networks, TMA Technology Solutions, and ComEd to enhance digital equity in underserved communities across Chicago as part of QUILT's Broadband Access for Brighter Futures Program. The program will deploy a 401-mile fiber network across Cook County and the South Side and West Side of Chicago, incorporating 30 strategic interconnection points and additional fiber capacity construction.

ComEd will provide access to its extensive middle-mile infrastructure benefiting 24 communities and over 440,000 households. NODE Networks will utilize this infrastructure to deliver last-mile connectivity, leveraging Cambium Networks' cnWave 60 GHz, Enterprise Wi-Fi, cnMatrix Ethernet Switches and XGS PON to create a hybrid-fiber solution. This approach aims to reduce deployment costs, expedite implementation, and significantly close the digital divide.

This team effort highlights the transformative power of strategic partnerships in addressing critical infrastructure needs and promoting digital inclusion. By leveraging the combined strengths of Cambium Networks, ComEd, QUILT, and NODE Networks, this project is set to make a lasting impact on Chicago's digital landscape.

"This initiative is a testament to our core corporate values and commitment to ensuring every community has access to reliable, high-speed internet," said Morgan Kurk, President and CEO of Cambium Networks. "By partnering with QUILT, NODE Networks, and leveraging ComEd's infrastructure, we are poised to deliver cutting-edge connectivity solutions that will drive economic growth and improve the quality of life for thousands of families."

"Digital equity is not just about access to the internet; it's about access to opportunities. This initiative is a crucial step towards leveling the playing field for underserved communities in Chicago," said Dwayne Douglas, CEO of QUILT. "By working together with Cambium Networks, NODE Networks, and leveraging ComEd's infrastructure, we are laying the groundwork for a future where every resident has the tools they need to thrive in a digital world."

More Information

The project will leverage 401 miles of fiber, covering key regions in Chicago and Cook County. This network will include 30 interconnection points, facilitating robust and scalable broadband services. ComEd's infrastructure enables affordable middle-mile connectivity, while NODE Networks' expertise in last-mile solutions, powered by Cambium Networks' supports fast and efficient deployment.

Cambium Networks' technology will provide a cost-effective hybrid-fiber solution that enhances network performance and reliability. This technology is designed to support high-speed broadband, making it possible to deliver seamless digital experiences in previously underserved areas.

With Cambium's ONE Network solution, all network elements are deployed and managed from a single platform. cnMaestro™ Network Management offers a cohesive and efficient management experience for Cambium's ONE Network and includes multi-tenancy to enable managed service providers to scale across many customers.

About Broadband Access for Brighter Futures

Broadband Access for Brighter Futures is a community-driven initiative aimed at closing the digital divide in Chicago's most underserved neighborhoods. By leveraging strategic partnerships and innovative technology solutions, the initiative focuses on delivering affordable, high-speed broadband access to over 440,000 households across 24 communities. The project not only enhances connectivity but also integrates digital literacy and workforce development programs, empowering residents to thrive in a digital world. Broadband Access for Brighter Futures represents a comprehensive approach to digital equity, combining infrastructure development with education and community engagement to create sustainable, long-term benefits.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks enables service providers, enterprises, industrial organizations, and governments to deliver exceptional digital experiences and device connectivity with compelling economics. Our ONE Network platform simplifies management of Cambium's wired and wireless broadband and network edge technologies, allowing customers to focus more on managing their business rather than the network. We make connectivity that just works.

About QUILT

QUILT is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the digital divide in underserved communities. Through innovative programs, strategic partnerships, and community engagement, QUILT works to provide equitable access to technology, broadband connectivity, digital literacy, and workforce development training. QUILT's mission is to empower individuals and families by enhancing their access to educational, economic, and social opportunities in the digital age.

About NODE Networks

NODE Networks provides communications infrastructure services, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation, and cloud infrastructure. Focused on underserved communities, NODE Networks offers scalable broadband solutions to help close the digital divide. The company's expertise in last-mile connectivity and innovative technologies ensures reliable, affordable internet access, supporting digital inclusion and community empowerment.

About TMA Technology Solutions

TMA Technology Solutions is a provider of cutting-edge business technology solutions and services. We encompass more than 30 years of experience in the industry offering reliable, dependable and scalable solutions for businesses of all sizes. TMA serves clients at every level of their organization, in a multitude of capacities where we can be most useful, whether as a trusted advisor to top management or as a hands-on coach for front line employees. For every engagement, we assemble a team with the most appropriate experience and expertise.

About ComEd

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 200 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state's population.

For more information, please contact:

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Cambium Networks