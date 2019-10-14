Alaska Cruises and Denali and Yukon Adventures Come to Life in Seattle with Exclusive Travel Show Saturday, Oct. 26

Entry is free! Attendees can register to win an Alaska cruise, meet four-time Iditarod champ Jeff King and his sled dog, get a photo with the Mariner Moose, pan for gold, sample Alaska craft beers and more

SEATTLE, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is bringing the Last Frontier to Seattle with an all-day Alaska Travel Show Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Hyatt Regency Bellevue. The free-to-attend, action packed expo runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and invites locals who are dreaming about traveling north to come learn about and discover the iconic and authentic Alaska and how to experience this incredible region with Holland America Line — Seattle's Hometown Cruise Line.

Attendees will be able to meet the people who bring Alaska and the Yukon to life, taste local specialties, and enjoy on-stage performances and demonstrations. A special appearance by the Seattle Mariners' Moose mascot from 12:45 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. will provide a fun photo opportunity for all ages. In addition to registering for a chance to win one of three Alaska cruise vacations for two, those who book a 2020 Holland America Line Alaska Cruise or Land+Sea Journey at the show will receive a special promotional offer of up to a $350 shipboard and hotel credit per stateroom booking.

"By bringing together our partners and Alaska locals to help tell the authentic story of what makes this destination so special, we're presenting a unique opportunity for would-be travelers to plan for next summer," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. "If you have a question about how to get there, what to do and more, this is the event to answer everything. It's a braintrust of Alaskan expertise."

Scheduled for the Alaska Travel Show presented by Holland America Line:

Four-time Iditarod champion Jeff King , joined by one of his sled dogs, will tell tales of the iconic 95-mile race that runs from Anchorage to Nome .

joined by one of his sled dogs, will tell tales of the iconic 95-mile race that runs from to . On Stage Alaska , a lively performance with a stunning visual presentation about the culture, history and experiences of Alaska . The presenters are Alaska experts who have "been there and done that" and are eager to share their stories and answer questions.

, a lively performance with a stunning visual presentation about the culture, history and experiences of . The presenters are experts who have "been there and done that" and are eager to share their stories and answer questions. Just like the prospectors of the Yukon Gold Rush of the 1800s, attendees can pan for real gold and perhaps take home an authentic nugget. A gold nugget prize drawing will also take place.

and perhaps take home an authentic nugget. A gold nugget prize drawing will also take place. At the Denali Experience, Denali Brewing Company will be serving craft beers, and attendees will feel like they are relaxing in the heart of the McKinley Chalet Resort as they roast marshmallows and make s'mores.

will be serving craft beers, and attendees will feel like they are relaxing in the heart of the McKinley Chalet Resort as they roast marshmallows and Step into the landscapes of Alaska , experience the breathtaking scenery and get up close to wildlife during a Virtual Reality Alaska exploration with dynamic video and viewing goggles.

, experience the breathtaking scenery and get up close to wildlife during a exploration with dynamic video and viewing goggles. Savor the tastes of Alaska with a multimedia presentation by Juneau Food Tours showcasing opportunities in Alaska's capital and featuring real Alaskan food by real Alaskans.

with a multimedia presentation by showcasing opportunities in capital and featuring real Alaskan food by real Alaskans. Discover tips about how to watch wildlife and enjoy nature through Gastineau Guiding's overview of one of the top reasons travelers choose Alaska .

overview of one of the top reasons travelers choose . Capture a fun family photo with the Seattle Mariner Moose mascot from 12:45 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. As Seattle's Hometown Cruise Line Holland America Line has been a sponsor of the Seattle Mariners since 2011 and is proud to support their Get Well Tour and Salute to Serve program honoring military veterans.

Ashford will take the stage and address the crowd at 1:00 p.m. on why Holland America Line delivers the authentic wonders of Alaska, why Holland America Line was voted the number one Alaska experience by Cruise Critic members and the readers of AFAR magazine, and why booking a Holland America Line cruise or Land+Sea Journey is a bucket-list experience.

Shore tour operators and Holland America Line representatives will be on hand to share more about what to expect when traveling to Alaska with the only cruise line that ventures into the Yukon Territory (Hint: It involves river rafting, gold-panning and delving deep into the tundra to spot grizzlies and caribou).

Event sponsors for the Alaska Travel Show presented by Holland America Line include Allen Marine, Gold Dredge 8, Husky Homestead, Visit Anchorage and White Pass & Yukon Route Railroad.

Number-One in Alaska by Cruise Critic Members and AFAR Magazine Readers and Best Alaska Itineraries by Porthole Cruise Magazine

Holland America Line has been recognized this year with several top awards for their leadership and expertise in Alaska, and by some of the world's most discerning cruisers. The 2019 Cruise Critic's Cruisers' Destination Awards named Holland America Line Number One in Alaska, as did the readers of AFAR magazine. And Porthole Cruise Magazine honored the line with Best Alaska Itineraries. Holland America Line has been taking guests to The Great Land for more than 70 years – longer than Alaska has been a state – and that experience and insider knowledge are reflected in the most immersive Alaska and Yukon itineraries available to travelers.

Only Holland America Line offers the most visits to Glacier Bay National Park, the "must-see" of every visit to Alaska, and during the Glacier Bay experience all ships sail with a Huna native as well as a park ranger who provides commentary, presentations and information on Alaska's famed national park.

In 2020, Eurodam and Oosterdam will sail seven-day roundtrip Seattle cruises from May through September, providing an easy and convenient cruise vacation for locals. Five additional ships will offer Alaska explorations roundtrip from Vancouver, B.C., or between Seward (Anchorage), Alaska, and Vancouver. And next summer one of the lines newest ships, Koningsdam, will sail to Alaska for the first time.

Exclusive Land+Sea Journeys Explore the Yukon

The Alaska landscape is one of the few places in the world that is best seen by combining a cruise with an overland adventure, and Holland America Line's award-winning Land+Sea Journeys offer guests more ways to see this remote and off-the-beaten-path part of the world. Holland America Line is the only cruise company to weave must-see sites such as Denali National Park — the centerpiece of every Land+Sea Journey — with seldom-seen locations in the Yukon.

For more information about the Alaska Travel Show presented by Holland America Line, visit https://bit.ly/2kV0ADI, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL-HAL (1-877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line's fleet of 14 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 128-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations and exotic Australia & New Zealand and Asia voyages; three annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada & New England, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed Nieuw Statendam in December 2018. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Ryndam, will be delivered in 2021.

The company's brand evolution in recent years secured its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King's Blues Club, Rolling Stone Rock Room and Billboard Onboard. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for guests.

