Holland America Line Unveils 2027-2028 Legendary Voyages Showcasing Extraordinary Global Exploration

25- to 59‑day journeys carve deep paths into the world's most storied regions, offering

destination-focused cruises with rich cultural immersion

SEATTLE, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line has unveiled its complete 2027–2028 Legendary Voyages season, led by a slate of immersive cruises that include the cruise line's first Caribbean‑based Legendary Voyage, the 28‑Day Pan Am 100 Years Legendary Voyage, and the 28‑Day Solar Eclipse & Cosmic Port Explorer, which offers the rare opportunity to witness a solar eclipse at sea while exploring the region's archeoastronomy.

They join the return of guest‑favorite journeys such as the 47‑Day Ultimate Mediterranean & Atlantic Passage and the refreshed 28‑Day Legendary Amazon Explorer, now sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in January 2028. These history‑rich itineraries anchor a global lineup of long‑duration cruises created for travelers who want to fully engage with the places they visit through extended time ashore and thoughtfully designed routes that showcase each region's culture and character.

"Our guests are always looking for adventures that feel personal and unforgettable, whether that's following the paths of ancient explorers, watching a solar eclipse at sea or spending unhurried time in some of the world's most storied cities," said Paul Grigsby, Holland America Line's vice president of revenue planning and deployment. "These new Legendary Voyages tap deeply into those desires, blending historic routes, rare access and extraordinary port time with the premium onboard experience our long‑time cruisers return for again and again."

Anchored in an elevated approach to exploration, the 2027–2028 Legendary Voyages season features extended stays in culturally rich ports, along with thematic journeys that range from astronomy‑focused sailings to heritage‑inspired routes and remote‑island arcs. The collection spans Alaska, Europe, the South Pacific, the Caribbean, South America and the Amazon, offering itineraries from 28 to 47 days that draw on more than 150 years of seafaring tradition to deliver a deeper understanding of each region.

Voyage Highlights

Twelve Mediterranean Countries, Roundtrip from New York Returning for 2027 is one of Holland America Line's most celebrated extended journeys, the 47‑Day Ultimate Mediterranean & Atlantic Passage, sailing roundtrip from New York and visiting 21 ports across 12 countries. Inspired by one of the company's earliest pleasure cruises from the 1920s, this itinerary gives guests meaningful time ashore, including a late‑night call in Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy, an overnight in Alexandria, Egypt, and an overnight call in Istanbul, Turkey, that offers ample time to experience the "Queen of Cities." Weaving through Portugal, Spain, France, Italy, Malta and more, the voyage offers a rare opportunity to explore the Mediterranean with exceptional depth and ease.

A Legendary Foray into the Golden Age of Travel Holland America Line and Pan Am World Airways have partnered on the 28-Day Pan Am 100th Anniversary Legendary Voyage, a special sailing that retraces historic Clipper routes across the Caribbean, Mexico and Latin America. Departing Miami, Florida, Oct. 30, 2027, aboard Zuiderdam, the itinerary visits 18 destinations and closely follows Pan Am's pioneering Great Circle Route, with nearly half the ports featured on the airline's original schedules. The voyage includes both well-known and hard-to-reach locations, along with themed programming, period-inspired touches and historical content that pay tribute to the golden age of travel.

Chasing the Shadow of the Sun Travelers can also sail the 28‑Day Legendary Solar Eclipse & Cosmic Port Explorer, departing July 10, 2027, aboard Nieuw Statendam roundtrip from Rotterdam, the Netherlands, or Dover, England, and visiting 13 ports across Denmark, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar and Morocco, including overnight calls in Tilbury, England, and Barcelona, Spain. The voyage features a rare solar eclipse that can be viewed at sea off the coast of Morocco and offers opportunities to delve into the region's archeoastronomy through excursions to sites such as the Alhambra Palace in Malaga, Spain, and Montjuic Hill and Observatory in Barcelona.



Onboard Programming — Hallmarks of Legendary Voyages

Across the collection, Legendary Voyages feature an elevated onboard experience that mirrors the scale of the itineraries themselves. Guests can enjoy:

Themed dinners and parties, including Holland America Line's signature Orange Party.

Local cultural performances that bring the destinations' music and dance on board.

A resident classical ensemble that recalls the golden age of cruising.

Art & Craft classes, watercolor instruction, and creative writing workshops that encourage creative expression at sea.

Religious services with resident Catholic, Protestant and Jewish clergy for guests who wish to worship at sea.

Premium touches such as commemorative cruise logs, commemorative gifts, premium turndown service and a Captain's Gala Dinner

What Is a Legendary Voyage?

Legendary Voyages combine the ceremony and sense of occasion found on Holland America Line's Grand Voyages with a focus on a single region or narrative. These lengthier cruises—ranging from 25 to 59 days—visit some of the world's most intriguing ports and offer extended exploration opportunities. Onboard programming is specially curated to share insights into the history and culture of the destinations visited, with theme parties, memorable sailaways, and classic cruise activities that deepen the connection between ship and shore.

Additional 2027-2028 Legendary Voyages

For more information about Holland America Line's shore excursions or to book a cruise, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for more than 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering a perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet of 11 vessels visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Savour the Journey isn't just a tagline, it's a reinforcement that the cruise line provides experiences too good to hurry through, connecting travelers to the world and each other. Award-winning enrichment programming, entertainment and cuisine that brings each locale on board, including a revolutionary Global Fresh Fish Program, put Holland America Line at the forefront of premium cruising.

SOURCE Holland America Line