Alaska is Calling: Come and See "the Great Land" with This Top 10 List for 2022

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With wide open spaces, huge mountains, massive glaciers and abundant wildlife, Alaska is a top-tier travel destination this year.

Here's a Top 10 list with some of the best things to see and do around the state. Use the 2022 Alaska TourSaver app for exclusive discounts on train rides, flightseeing and glacier cruises.

2022 Alaska TourSaver® App 2022 Alaska TourSaver® App

1. Save 25 percent on your Alaska Airlines summertime tickets between Alaska and the Lower 48 for up to four people.

2. See Denali from the air with a flightseeing tour from K2 Aviation. Depart from Talkeetna's airport and get up-close to Denali on your tour. Have your camera ready! Save $63 per person for up to four people.

3. Sail with Major Marine Tours to see Kenai Fjords National Park. Get ready to see lots of wildlife, including whales, porpoise, seabirds—maybe even some sheep or moose on the shore. Get up-close to massive glaciers in the heart of the park. Save $40.

4. Ride on the Mighty Alaska Railroad. Choose a summertime trip to Denali Naitonal Park or from Anchorage to Seward or Talkeetna. There's also the "Aurora Winter Train" between Anchorage and Fairbanks through February 2022. Save up to $362.

5. Visit the iconic town of Talkeetna, on the banks of the Susitna River. Go on a jetboat ride with Mahays Jetboat Adventures (save $34). Float the river with Talkeetna River Guides on a two- or four-hour float (save $80-$145). Go on a "Bike & Brew" tour with North Shore Cyclery (save $120). Get a free cookie from Mimi's Haus of Cheese (priceless!).

Here's one of Santa's favorites, since it's close to his home in North Pole:

6. Cruise on an authentic sternwheeler riverboat in the heart of Fairbanks, Alaska. The Riverboat Discovery sails each day and includes a stop at the Chena Indian Village. Save $79.95.

7. See the whales in Juneau. Sail with Alaska Galore Tours on a three-hour cruise to see the humpback whales that are feeding in the nearby channels! Save $149.

8. Enjoy a one-hour narrated sightseeing tour of Anchorage on the Anchorage Trolley. Save $20.

9. See Alaska's largest national park, Wrangell-St. Elias. Stay at Kennicott Glacier Lodge, in the midst of the Kennicott Mining District (save $100). Go flightseeing with Wrangell Mountain Air for a bird's eye view of the park (save $50). Take a guided hike on the Root Glacier with McCarthy River Guides (save $95).

10. Bear viewing at Snug Harbor Outpost. Depart Homer by boat for the historic cannery at Chisak Island. Get some fishing and beachcombing in during your overnight stay, too. All transportation, guiding, accommodations and meals included! Save $750.

The Alaska TourSaver app includes more than 90 money-saving offers around Alaska, from Ketchikan to Fairbanks. With more than $10,000 in redeemable value, the Alaska TourSaver app is one of Santa's favorite gift choices—but only if you've been very, very nice.

Scott McMurren

907-602-7523

[email protected]

SOURCE Alaska TourSaver