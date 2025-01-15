Alaska Pacific University (APU) and the North Cascades Institute (NCI) Launch a Debt-Free Avenue for the Master's in Outdoor and Environmental Education Program

The new Cascadia Pathway for APU Master's Students in Outdoor and Environmental Education (MSOEE) turns the program into a tuition debt-free opportunity with guaranteed employment

PALMER, Alaska, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new partnership, the " Cascadia Pathway ," allows students to earn a Master of Arts in Outdoor and Environmental Education from APU and gain guaranteed employment at the North Cascades Institute while they complete their second year of coursework. In just over two years, they can emerge with a master's degree, two years of work experience in their field, and no tuition debt. "We know that graduate school is a huge commitment of time and money and we're hoping to at least ease that burden on the financial side with this exciting new pathway. It also provides an incredible opportunity for students to teach in a deeply place-based way throughout the entire Pacific Northwest bioregion," says Steve Rubinstein, director of the MSOEE program.

Alaska Pacific University's Kellogg Campus with the Chugach Mountain Range in the background.

Students can experience the rugged wilderness of Alaska in the first year of the program and then continue learning at Washington State's NCI's beautiful Environmental Learning Center located on Diablo Lake in the North Cascades. NCI offers roughly a dozen paid positions teaching programs for children and adults in and around the Northern Cascades. Alternatively, APU's MSOEE program resides in Palmer on the Kellogg Campus. The Kellogg Campus is an 800-acre farm campus that offers students 200 acres of open fields, 600 acres of undeveloped upland forest, a Teaching Lab School, Ag Education programs and a working community farm. It is one of the few places where students will immediately apply theory to practice while working at the Kellogg FIELD School during the program's first semester.

General Takeaways:

" Cascadia Pathway " – a new partnership with Washington State's North Cascades Institute that creates a tuition debt-free Master's program.

" – a new partnership with North Cascades Institute that creates a tuition debt-free Master's program. Guaranteed employment during the program , with the partnership typically funneling into post-degree jobs.

, with the partnership typically funneling into post-degree jobs. Study in unique wilderness areas in Alaska and the Northern Cascades.

and the Northern Cascades. Expands the opportunity for students to gain higher education access through a significantly lower-cost program.

The MSOEE Graduate program is a hands-on, place-based learning experience that will prepare students for many interdisciplinary career fields involving outdoor education. Combining theory and practice, students will design and deliver outdoor learning programs to children of Kellogg Field School on the Kellogg Campus .

is a hands-on, place-based learning experience that will prepare students for many interdisciplinary career fields involving outdoor education. Combining theory and practice, students will design and deliver outdoor learning programs to children of on the . MSOEE Student Testimonial: "First-hand curriculum development through field school and my thesis allowed the connections and experience to start my own environmental curriculum consulting business. The flexibility and individuality of the program gave me space to explore interests in Climate Change education and communication. This experience led me to be selected as the only NPS Climate Change Program 'Speaking of Climate Change' Trainer in the Alaska Region, traveling and training park Interpreters and leaders on effective Climate Change Communications. MSOEE is rich in depth of understanding in outdoor and environmental education, that continues to provide long-term advancements in my career," says MSOEE graduate Emily Miller .

. Explore past thesis subjects.

North Cascades Institute

NCI is a conservation organization focused on "transformative learning experiences in nature," including place-based environmental education, outdoor recreation, health and wellness, conservation, environmental justice and community engagement. The North Cascades Environmental Learning Center is a hub of discovery for all ages in one of North America's wildest, most biologically diverse landscapes. Operated by North Cascades Institute in partnership with the National Park Service and the City of Seattle, this award-winning residential campus is nestled on the shores of Diablo Lake in North Cascades National Park. Activities include school and youth programs, family camps, boat tours, photography and art retreats, conferences and group retreats.

Alaska Pacific University

Alaska Pacific University provides a world-class, hands-on, culturally responsive educational experience in collaboration with students, communities and Tribal partners. APU is a fully accredited four-year Alaska Native-serving and Tribally governed University, offering academic programs ranging from certificates to a doctoral program. Our vision is to honor Alaska's Indigenous heritage, exemplify excellence and prepare paths for students in a wide range of fields. Learn more at https://www.alaskapacific.edu/ .

Social Media Links

APU Instagram

APU X

YouTube

Facebook

Mary Claire McCarthy

Communications Specialist

843.327.8923

[email protected]

SOURCE Alaska Pacific University