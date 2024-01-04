Alaska Surgeon Dr. Brad Sparks Introduces Handheld Technology and Muscle Sparing Procedure for Total Knee Replacement

OrthAlign

04 Jan, 2024

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Brad Sparks, orthopedic surgeon, now offers technology-assisted replacement with Lantern® along with the Jiffy Knee procedure, a surgeon developed technique designed for less pain and faster recovery.

Dr. Sparks has been instrumental in introducing innovative surgical solutions to the Alaska Fracture & Orthopedic Clinic. Notably, he is the first and only surgeon in the state of Alaska to perform the Jiffy Knee procedure. This surgeon developed technique uses special instruments to avoid cutting muscles and tendons.

Brad Sparks, MD, orthopedic surgeon at Alaska Fracture & Orthopedic Clinic
Brad Sparks, MD, orthopedic surgeon at Alaska Fracture & Orthopedic Clinic

In addition to the Jiffy Knee procedure, Dr. Sparks utilizes OrthAlign's Lantern system, a handheld technology that provides surgeons intraoperative information in total knee replacements to deliver accurate, patient-specific care. The smartphone-like device provides streamlined workflows to improve accuracy and reduce OR times without the investment, equipment, or pre-operative imaging required by many robotic systems. Furthermore, Dr. Sparks doesn't use a tourniquet for his knee replacements which can allow for less thigh pain, better quadriceps function, and faster recovery!

A board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon who specializes in sports medicine, joint replacement, and orthopedic trauma, Dr. Sparks has always been at the forefront of the latest advancements in medical research and technology.

"Utilizing the latest advancements in technology and procedures is crucial in providing optimal care for my patients. As a surgeon on the forefront of total knee replacements, I believe that incorporating innovative techniques allows me to achieve better outcomes, enhance patient satisfaction, and improve overall quality of life. Embracing these advancements empowers me to deliver precise and personalized treatments, ensuring that my patients receive the best possible care", says Dr. Sparks.

Dr. Sparks takes a special interest in getting to know his patients individually and providing specialized care to meet each patient's needs and expectations. He is happiest when he is able to improve his patient's quality of life through nonoperative or operative musculoskeletal care.

Join Dr. Brad Sparks on Thursday, January 18, at 6:00pm AKST for a free virtual patient seminar to discuss how advanced technology is changing the way orthopedic surgeons perform total joint replacements. There will be a live Q&A to answer any questions at the end of the presentation.

Link to seminar » 

To learn more about Dr. Brad Sparks' work and his utilization of OrthAlign technology, visit his website at https://afoc.com/providers/physicians/brad-l-sparks-md/ or contact his office directly at (907) 563-3145.

For more information regarding OrthAlign visit www.orthalign.com and to learn more about the Jiffy Knee procedure visit https://jiffyknee.com/.

