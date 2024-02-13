Alaska TourSaver is Back with More Ways for Adventurers to Save Money on Summer Travel

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 49th State is in a deep freeze this month, with temperatures dipping below -50ºF around Fairbanks.

But cold temperatures do not dampen the warm hearts of Alaskans. Around the state, locals have plenty of offers on planes, trains and automobiles for the journey. Never mind glacier cruises, fishing, bear viewing—all the things adventurers love to see and do all around the state.

The Alaska TourSaver book now is available in print or via a smartphone app. Travelers have access to $15,000 in coupons to the top attractions all around Alaska, including:

- 20 percent off Alaska Airlines (up to four travelers)

- 2-for-1 on the Alaska Railroad

- $40 off Major Marine Tours cruise into Kenai Fjords National Park (up to four people)

- $640 off Alaska Bear Trips flight+tour to world-famous Brooks Falls in Katmai National Park to see giant Grizzly Bears

- $100 discount at Kennicott Glacier Lodge in the heart of Wrangell-St. Elias National Park

- 2-for-1 three-day eco-tour of St. Paul Island, known as "Galapagos of the North" for birds and fur seals ($1,995 value)

- 2-for-1 Anchorage Trolley Tour to see the best and brightest of Alaska's largest city

- 2-for-1 Portage Glacier Cruise

- $50 off full-day deep-sea halibut charter from Homer with Ninilchik Charters

- 2-for-1 sternwheeler cruise on the Chena River with the Riverboat Discovery

…plus 91 other travel offers from Ketchikan to Fairbanks.

Now in its 25th year, the Alaska TourSaver works with the state's top travel companies. The Alaska TourSaver is available in a handy paperback edition, or as a smartphone app for instant downloads (via iOS App Store or Google Play for Android phones).

About the Alaska TourSaver

The Alaska TourSaver is published each year, featuring a curated collection of the best attractions, adventures and experiences around the state. Co-publishers Scott McMurren and Gary Blakely have more than 50 combined years of experience in the Alaska travel and visitor industry. Their long-term relationships with tour and travel companies makes the Alaska TourSaver unique in offering travelers a top-quality experience in the Land of the Midnight Sun.

