Alaska TourSaver Launches Pre-sale of 2025 Print Edition

Nov 20, 2024

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alaska TourSaver, a book of more than 110 curated travel discounts, is available for pre-sale of its 2025 edition for $99.99. The books will start shipping on or around Dec. 1, 2024.

Free shipping (to 50 U.S. states) is included for all Alaska TourSaver books purchased at TourSaver.com.

Alaska TourSaver is available as an App or a book.
Alaksa TourSaver app home screen.
Only venues in Alaska are included: Lodges, flights, cruises, fishing, adventures, rafting and train trips, among other offers.

The "legacy" printed edition of the Alaska TourSaver is designed for two travelers exploring Alaska--with offers from Ketchikan to Fairbanks and all places in-between.

In addition to the printed booklet, travelers can choose the smartphone app edition, available at Apple's App Store or Google Play by searching for TourSaver Alaska 2025

Top-10 popular offers include:

  1. 20 percent off Alaska Airlines tickets to/from Alaska (1-2 travelers) and the Lower 48 and Canada between May 1 and August 30, 2025.
  2. 2-for-1 tickets on the Mighty Alaska Railroad between Anchorage and Denali, Seward and Talkeetna.
  3. $40 off Kenai Fjords National Park cruise (1-4 travelers) with Major Marine Tours in Seward.
  4. 2-for-1 tickets on the RIverboat Discovery in Fairbanks.
  5. $675 discount on a fly-out trip for two to see giant brown bears in Katmai National Park with Alaska Bear Trips.
  6. $199 discount on a flightseeing trip for two, including glacier landing on Denali with Talkeetna Air Taxi.
  7. $50 off Juneau whale watching tour (1-2 travelers) with Alaska Galore Tours.
  8. $75 off halibut fishing in Homer (1-2 anglers) with Ninilchik Charters.
  9. $50 off helicopter flightseeing/glacier landing tour (1-2 travelers) in Knik or in Seward with Alaska Helicopter Tours.
  10. 2-for-1 tickets on popular one-hour Anchorage Trolley Tour.

Plus, enjoy 100+ more offers around the state including hotels, lodges, raft trips, glacier hikes, salmon fishing and bike rentals.

Co-publishers Scott McMurren and Gary Blakely have more than 50 years combined travel industry experience in Alaska. Published first in 1999, the Alaska TourSaver's mission is to enable travelers to see more and spend less. To learn more about travel throughout Alaska, subscribe to McMurren's weekly e-newsletter, the Alaska Travelgram (www.alaskatravelgram.com)

Alaska is popular this year--so get the Alaska TourSaver now and start making reservations for air travel, train tickets and glacier cruises statewide.

Special restrictions apply to each offer. Check out the entire list of discounted offers and excursions online: toursaver.com/alaska-deals

Media Contact:
Scott McMurren
907-727-1113
[email protected]

SOURCE Alaska TourSaver

