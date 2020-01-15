ALASTIN Skincare® Named Fastest Growing Brand in the Professional Skincare Market for the Third Consecutive Year

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ALASTIN Skincare®, Inc., a specialty aesthetics company dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, clinically-tested physician-dispensed skin care products, is named the Fastest Growing Brand in the U.S Professional Skincare Market for the third year in a row by consulting and research firm Kline Group's 2019 Professional Skin Care: U.S. Market Analysis and Opportunities report.

As the top performer year over year, ALASTIN Skincare continues to introduce the highest level of science and innovation within the professional skincare market through category creation and product development. Leading the brand's growth is its strong positioning in the pre and post-procedure space, with Regenerating Skin Nectar with TriHex Technology® and the more recent launch of TransFORM Body Treatment with TriHex Technology®, in 2018. ALASTIN's daily skincare and peri-procedure formulations address the previously unmet need for topical products that provide complementary benefits for patients undergoing rejuvenating procedures. According to the Kline 2019 Professional Skin Care report, procedure pairing of topical products with rejuvenating devices is a market trend that grew significantly in 2019, and is a category which ALASTIN not only leads, but also continues to grow and promote through increased market spending.

"We are excited to be the fastest growing brand in the professional market for a third consecutive year," notes Jim Hartman, Chief Commercial Officer of ALASTIN Skincare. "We are continuing to put an emphasis on category expansion and education in the peri-procedure space while building a foundation for continued innovation based on the needs of our valued customers."

ALASTIN Skincare added 750 new accounts in the physician-dispensed channel, and nearly doubled its sales force in 2019. The company most recently announced issuance of its third formulation patent supporting its unique product technologies. Further supporting its strong positioning within the market, ALASTIN recently refined its messaging and content through its "Free to Go Unfiltered" campaign, emphasizing key product claims and enhanced technology, which has resonated with both physicians and consumers.

Diane S. Goostree, CEO of ALASTIN Skincare comments, "We are proud to lead the growth of the U.S. professional market over the last three years, and I am confident we will continue to do so with our combination of unique product technologies, expanding portfolio, and product benefits that drive proven results for both physicians and patients."

