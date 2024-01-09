Alba Wheels Up International Announces the Strategic Acquisition of John A. Steer Co., Expanding Leadership in Customs Brokerage and Logistics

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alba Wheels Up International ("Alba"), a leader in customs brokerage and logistics services, announces it has acquired John A. Steer Co. ("Steer"), a dynamic company known for its customs brokerage and innovative logistics solutions. This strategic move fortifies Alba's position as a dominant force in the customs brokerage, freight forwarding and related industries with significant regulatory and logistics expertise across a handful of end markets. G2 Capital Advisors served as exclusive financial advisor to Alba.

Founded in 1905, Steer provides customs brokerage and cutting-edge logistics services, which align with Alba's commitment to delivering tailored solutions that drive success for clients worldwide.

The acquisition will broaden the company's geographic reach, providing existing and new customers a wider range of resources as well as more comprehensive service offerings and technology solutions.

"This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Alba as we continue to expand our footprint in the customs brokerage and logistics sector," said Damien Stile, CEO of Alba Wheels Up International. "We are excited to welcome the talented team from Steer. Our combined expertise and resources will create a powerhouse of global customs brokerage and logistics services. Clients of both Alba and Steer can expect an enhanced and seamless experience."

Steer's CEO, Daniel Wackerman, echoed Mr. Stile's sentiments, saying, "The cultural fit and synergies are truly remarkable. Joining forces with Alba opens up new and exciting possibilities for Steer and our clients. This strategic move allows us to leverage our respective strengths, accelerate our technology transformation, and enhance the value we deliver to customers."

Alba is a globally recognized leader in customs brokerage, international and domestic logistics, cross border services and ESG solutions, providing an array of innovative options to clients across industries. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on tailored services, Alba has established itself as a trusted partner in facilitating international trade with offices in New York, New Jersey, Los Angeles, San Franciso and Houston.

Steer is a dynamic logistics solutions provider, known for its commitment to exceptional service and client success. With a century-long, proven track record of service excellence, Steer has become a preferred partner for businesses seeking customized brokerage, logistics and transportation solutions in highly regulated end markets.

