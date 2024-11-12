Albany ENT and Allergy Recognized for Second Year in A Row Among Top Employers in the Capital Region as One of the Best Places to Work

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Albany ENT and Allergy Services (AENT), the Capital Region's preeminent independent private Otolaryngology practice, is honored to once again be named as one of the Best Places to Work in the Capital Region by the Albany Business Review. This designation is a direct result of the synergy and devotion of the entire AENT team, without which being one of the most outstanding workplaces in the Capital Region would not be possible.

This recognition is a result of a recent survey in which employees participated in, providing feedback that helped secure this distinguished accolade. Albany ENT and Allergy was among the top 60 employers out of over 100 nominations received by the Albany Business Review. While the specific ranking remains undisclosed, the practice is beyond thrilled to be recognized among the best workplaces in the region.

"We are incredibly proud and honored to be acknowledged once again, and we owe this recognition to our phenomenal team whose commitment to our patients, their peers, and this practice does not go unnoticed. Being recognized as one of the best places to work is an accomplishment that we all share and celebrate together" Stated Dr. Gavin Setzen, CEO and President of Albany ENT "Each one of our employees has played a significant role in making our workplace exceptional."

To learn more about Albany ENT & Allergy Services or to schedule an appointment, call 518- 701-2085 or visit albanyentandallergy.com .

About Albany ENT & Allergy Services

Albany ENT & Allergy Services is a comprehensive practice including an onsite surgical center and walk-in urgent care facility, devoted to the care of adults and children with disorders of the ear, nose, throat, head, and neck. The practice serves the Capital Region specializing in allergy diagnosis, immunotherapy, sinus, nasal, parathyroid, and thyroid surgeries, as well as sleep medicine.

Contact:

Jennifer Brandt

518-512-8419

[email protected]

SOURCE Albany ENT & Allergy Services, PC