Albemarle reports second quarter growth and raises full year EPS guidance
Aug 07, 2019, 16:15 ET
Second quarter 2019 highlights:
- Net sales were $885.1 million, an increase of 4% over the prior year; earnings were $1.45 per diluted share
- Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.55, an increase of 14% over the prior year
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 6%, excluding currency exchange impacts
- Revised agreement with Mineral Resources Limited to acquire a 60% interest in the Wodgina hard rock lithium mine project
- Raised full year outlook of adjusted diluted earnings per share to between $6.25 and $6.65
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) reported second quarter 2019 results.
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
In thousands, except per share amounts
|
2019
|
2018
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Net sales
|
$
|
885,052
|
$
|
853,874
|
$
|
31,178
|
3.7
|
%
|
|
Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation
|
$
|
154,198
|
$
|
302,461
|
$
|
(148,263)
|
(49.0)
|
%
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA(a)
|
$
|
261,900
|
$
|
258,562
|
$
|
3,338
|
1.3
|
%
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
1.45
|
$
|
2.73
|
$
|
(1.28)
|
(46.9)
|
%
|
Non-operating pension and OPEB items(a)
|
(0.01)
|
(0.02)
|
Non-recurring and other unusual items(a)
|
0.10
|
(1.36)
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share(b)
|
$
|
1.55
|
$
|
1.36
|
$
|
0.19
|
14.0
|
%
|
(a) See Non-GAAP Reconciliations for further details.
|
(b) Totals may not add due to rounding.
"In the second quarter, Albemarle delivered adjusted diluted EPS of $1.55, an increase of 14% compared to the second quarter of 2018. All of our businesses met or exceeded our expectations this quarter with volume and pricing providing year-over-year growth in Lithium and Bromine," said Luke Kissam, Albemarle's CEO. "The recently announced amendments to our transaction with Mineral Resources Limited and our decision to delay indefinitely certain lithium expansion projects will allow us to reduce capital expenditures significantly while still meeting the commitments we have made to our customers."
Outlook
With first half 2019 performance as expected, we reconfirm our net sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance, while increasing our adjusted EPS guidance to the following:
|
2019 Outlook
|
vs Full Year 2018
|
Net sales
|
$3.65 - $3.85 billion
|
8% - 14%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$1,070 - $1,140 million
|
6% - 13%
|
Adjusted EPS (per diluted share)
|
$6.25 - $6.65
|
13% - 21%
Quarterly Segment Results
Lithium
|
In millions
|
Q2 2019
|
Q2 2018
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Net Sales
|
$
|
324.8
|
$
|
317.6
|
$
|
7.2
|
2.3
|
%
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
141.8
|
$
|
141.6
|
$
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
%
|
Bromine Specialties
|
In millions
|
Q2 2019
|
Q2 2018
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Net Sales
|
$
|
255.4
|
$
|
220.5
|
$
|
34.9
|
15.8
|
%
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
81.3
|
$
|
69.4
|
$
|
12.0
|
17.2
|
%
|
Catalysts
|
In millions
|
Q2 2019
|
Q2 2018
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Net Sales
|
$
|
266.3
|
$
|
285.0
|
$
|
(18.7)
|
(6.5)
|
%
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
66.9
|
$
|
75.1
|
$
|
(8.2)
|
(11.0)
|
%
|
All Other
|
In millions
|
Q2 2019
|
Q2 2018
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Net Sales
|
$
|
38.6
|
$
|
30.7
|
$
|
7.8
|
25.4
|
%
|
• Increased sales volume and favorable pricing in our fine chemistry services business
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
11.2
|
$
|
(0.1)
|
$
|
11.3
|
11,228.7
|
%
|
• Increased sales volume and favorable pricing in our fine chemistry services business
Corporate Results
|
In millions
|
Q2 2019
|
Q2 2018
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
(39.3)
|
$
|
(27.4)
|
$
|
(11.9)
|
43.4
|
%
|
• $8.1 million of unfavorable currency exchange impacts and higher selling, general and administrative
Income Taxes
Our effective income tax rates for the second quarter of 2019 and 2018 of 18.2% and 21.5%, respectively, are influenced by non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items (see Non-GAAP Reconciliations). The decrease in the effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 2018 was impacted by a variety of factors, primarily stemming from a change in the geographic mix of earnings. Our adjusted effective income tax rates, which exclude non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items, were 18.4% and 24.4% for the second quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively, and continue to be influenced by the level and geographic mix of income.
Cash Flow
Our cash from operations was approximately $199.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $24.6 million versus the same period in 2018, primarily due to increased inventory purchases to meet higher forecasted sales, the timing on collection of certain receivables, lower cash earnings in our Catalysts reportable segment and higher cash taxes paid. These were partially offset by higher dividends received from unconsolidated investments and increased cash earnings from Bromine Specialties. Capital expenditures were $415.6 million as compared to $280.9 million in the first six months of 2018, with the increase driven largely by expansion in our Lithium business.
We had $398.2 million in cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2019, as compared to $555.3 million at December 31, 2018. During the first six months of 2019, cash on hand, cash provided by operations and commercial paper note borrowings funded dividends to shareholders of $74.3 million, in addition to capital expenditures.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the information presented in this press release, the conference call and discussions that follow, including, without limitation, information related to product development, production capacity, committed volumes, market trends, pricing, expected growth, earnings and demand for our products, input costs, surcharges, tax rates, stock repurchases, dividends, cash flow generation, costs and cost synergies, capital projects, economic trends, outlook and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; changes in financial and operating performance of our major customers and industries and markets served by us; the timing of orders received from customers; the gain or loss of significant customers; competition from other manufacturers; changes in the demand for our products or the end-user markets in which our products are sold; limitations or prohibitions on the manufacture and sale of our products; availability of raw materials; increases in the cost of raw materials and energy, and our ability to pass through such increases to our customers; changes in our markets in general; fluctuations in foreign currencies; changes in laws and government regulation impacting our operations or our products; the occurrence of regulatory actions, proceedings, claims or litigation; the occurrence of cyber-security breaches, terrorist attacks, industrial accidents, natural disasters or climate change; the inability to maintain current levels of product or premises liability insurance or the denial of such coverage; political unrest affecting the global economy, including adverse effects form terrorism or hostilities; political instability affecting our manufacturing operations or joint ventures; changes in accounting standards; the inability to achieve results from our global manufacturing cost reduction initiatives as well as our ongoing continuous improvement and rationalization programs; changes in the jurisdictional mix of our earnings and changes in tax laws and rates; changes in monetary policies, inflation or interest rates that may impact our ability to raise capital or increase our cost of funds, impact the performance of our pension fund investments and increase our pension expense and funding obligations; volatility and uncertainties in the debt and equity markets; technology or intellectual property infringement, including cyber-security breaches, and other innovation risks; decisions we may make in the future; the ability to successfully execute, operate and integrate acquisitions and divestitures; and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.
Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net sales
|
$
|
885,052
|
$
|
853,874
|
$
|
1,717,116
|
$
|
1,675,503
|
Cost of goods sold
|
559,138
|
542,518
|
1,107,716
|
1,059,168
|
Gross profit
|
325,914
|
311,356
|
609,400
|
616,335
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
126,715
|
123,637
|
240,070
|
225,007
|
Research and development expenses
|
13,462
|
16,074
|
28,439
|
37,060
|
Gain on sale of business
|
—
|
(218,705)
|
—
|
(218,705)
|
Operating profit
|
185,737
|
390,350
|
340,891
|
572,973
|
Interest and financing expenses
|
(11,601)
|
(13,308)
|
(24,187)
|
(26,846)
|
Other (expenses) income, net
|
(7,065)
|
(5,223)
|
4,226
|
(35,699)
|
Income before income taxes and equity in net income of
|
167,071
|
371,819
|
320,930
|
510,428
|
Income tax expense
|
30,411
|
80,102
|
67,925
|
100,463
|
Income before equity in net income of unconsolidated
|
136,660
|
291,717
|
253,005
|
409,965
|
Equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (net
|
38,310
|
18,969
|
73,491
|
39,646
|
Net income
|
174,970
|
310,686
|
326,496
|
449,611
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(20,772)
|
(8,225)
|
(38,729)
|
(15,390)
|
Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation
|
$
|
154,198
|
$
|
302,461
|
$
|
287,767
|
$
|
434,221
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$
|
1.46
|
$
|
2.76
|
$
|
2.72
|
$
|
3.94
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
1.45
|
$
|
2.73
|
$
|
2.71
|
$
|
3.90
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic
|
105,961
|
109,671
|
105,880
|
110,176
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted
|
106,316
|
110,659
|
106,336
|
111,263
Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In Thousands) (Unaudited)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
398,183
|
$
|
555,320
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
624,808
|
605,712
|
Other accounts receivable
|
105,207
|
52,059
|
Inventories
|
814,022
|
700,540
|
Other current assets
|
94,417
|
84,790
|
Total current assets
|
2,036,637
|
1,998,421
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
5,248,994
|
4,799,063
|
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
|
1,858,369
|
1,777,979
|
Net property, plant and equipment
|
3,390,625
|
3,021,084
|
Investments
|
541,014
|
528,722
|
Other assets
|
186,592
|
80,135
|
Goodwill
|
1,566,464
|
1,567,169
|
Other intangibles, net of amortization
|
373,082
|
386,143
|
Total assets
|
$
|
8,094,414
|
$
|
7,581,674
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
558,839
|
$
|
522,516
|
Accrued expenses
|
268,666
|
257,323
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
490,691
|
307,294
|
Dividends payable
|
38,733
|
35,169
|
Current operating lease liability
|
19,441
|
—
|
Income taxes payable
|
23,611
|
60,871
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,399,981
|
1,183,173
|
Long-term debt
|
1,398,419
|
1,397,916
|
Postretirement benefits
|
46,025
|
46,157
|
Pension benefits
|
279,342
|
285,396
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
609,209
|
526,942
|
Deferred income taxes
|
387,035
|
382,982
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Equity:
|
Albemarle Corporation shareholders' equity:
|
Common stock
|
1,059
|
1,056
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,373,213
|
1,368,897
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(349,411)
|
(350,682)
|
Retained earnings
|
2,775,940
|
2,566,050
|
Total Albemarle Corporation shareholders' equity
|
3,800,801
|
3,585,321
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
173,602
|
173,787
|
Total equity
|
3,974,403
|
3,759,108
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
8,094,414
|
$
|
7,581,674
Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries
Selected Consolidated Cash Flow Data
(In Thousands) (Unaudited)
|
Six Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|
$
|
555,320
|
$
|
1,137,303
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
326,496
|
449,611
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
102,231
|
100,804
|
Gain on sale of business
|
—
|
(218,705)
|
Gain on sale of property
|
(11,079)
|
—
|
Stock-based compensation and other
|
10,136
|
8,076
|
Equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (net of tax)
|
(73,491)
|
(39,646)
|
Dividends received from unconsolidated investments and nonmarketable
|
60,291
|
30,045
|
Pension and postretirement expense (benefit)
|
1,055
|
(1,793)
|
Pension and postretirement contributions
|
(7,778)
|
(7,089)
|
Unrealized gain on investments in marketable securities
|
(577)
|
(625)
|
Deferred income taxes
|
3,570
|
30,708
|
Working capital changes
|
(223,238)
|
(91,189)
|
Other, net
|
11,672
|
(36,340)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
199,288
|
223,857
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
—
|
(7,643)
|
Capital expenditures
|
(415,626)
|
(280,945)
|
Cash proceeds from divestitures, net
|
—
|
416,711
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
10,356
|
—
|
Sales of marketable securities, net
|
908
|
(439)
|
Investments in equity and other corporate investments
|
(2,549)
|
(1,979)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|
(406,911)
|
125,705
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Other borrowings (repayments), net
|
183,052
|
(211,833)
|
Dividends paid to shareholders
|
(74,313)
|
(72,484)
|
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests
|
(38,962)
|
(7,378)
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
—
|
(250,000)
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
3,205
|
1,288
|
Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation award distributions
|
(10,570)
|
(16,460)
|
Other
|
(445)
|
—
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
61,967
|
(556,867)
|
Net effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents
|
(11,481)
|
(21,854)
|
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
(157,137)
|
(229,159)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
398,183
|
$
|
908,144
Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Summary of Segment Results
(In Thousands) (Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net sales:
|
Lithium
|
$
|
324,758
|
$
|
317,563
|
$
|
616,644
|
$
|
615,595
|
Bromine Specialties
|
255,433
|
220,514
|
504,485
|
446,153
|
Catalysts
|
266,301
|
284,966
|
517,949
|
545,683
|
All Other
|
38,560
|
30,748
|
78,038
|
67,913
|
Corporate
|
—
|
83
|
—
|
159
|
Total net sales
|
$
|
885,052
|
$
|
853,874
|
$
|
1,717,116
|
$
|
1,675,503
|
Adjusted EBITDA:
|
Lithium
|
$
|
141,779
|
$
|
141,617
|
$
|
257,395
|
$
|
272,631
|
Bromine Specialties
|
81,332
|
69,367
|
159,929
|
139,336
|
Catalysts
|
66,875
|
75,102
|
126,946
|
142,932
|
All Other
|
11,240
|
(101)
|
18,483
|
3,761
|
Corporate
|
(39,326)
|
(27,423)
|
(74,986)
|
(51,380)
|
Total adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
261,900
|
$
|
258,562
|
$
|
487,767
|
$
|
507,280
See accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations below.
Additional Information
It should be noted that adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-operating pension and OPEB items per diluted share, non-recurring and other unusual items per diluted share, adjusted effective income tax rates, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ("earnings"). These measures are presented here to provide additional useful measurements to review our operations, provide transparency to investors and enable period-to-period comparability of financial performance. The Company's chief operating decision maker uses these measures to assess the ongoing performance of the Company and its segments, as well as for business and enterprise planning purposes.
A description of other non-GAAP financial measures that we use to evaluate our operations and financial performance, and reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found on the following pages of this press release, which is also posted in the Investors section of our website at www.albemarle.com. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, as the Company is unable to estimate significant non-recurring or unusual items without unreasonable effort. The amounts and timing of these items are uncertain and could be material to the Company's results calculated in accordance with GAAP.
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
See below for a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, the non-GAAP financial measures, to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ("earnings"), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted earnings is defined as earnings before the non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items as listed below. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest and financing expenses, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA and the non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items as listed below.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation
|
$
|
154,198
|
$
|
302,461
|
$
|
287,767
|
$
|
434,221
|
Add back:
|
Non-operating pension and OPEB items (net of tax)
|
(693)
|
(1,873)
|
(1,262)
|
(3,739)
|
Non-recurring and other unusual items (net of tax)
|
10,754
|
(150,618)
|
8,742
|
(135,299)
|
Adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation
|
$
|
164,259
|
$
|
149,970
|
$
|
295,247
|
$
|
295,183
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
1.55
|
$
|
1.36
|
$
|
2.78
|
$
|
2.65
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted
|
106,316
|
110,659
|
106,336
|
111,263
|
Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation
|
$
|
154,198
|
$
|
302,461
|
$
|
287,767
|
$
|
434,221
|
Add back:
|
Interest and financing expenses
|
11,601
|
13,308
|
24,187
|
26,846
|
Income tax expense
|
30,411
|
80,102
|
67,925
|
100,463
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
52,948
|
50,474
|
102,231
|
100,804
|
EBITDA
|
249,158
|
446,345
|
482,110
|
662,334
|
Non-operating pension and OPEB items
|
(676)
|
(2,204)
|
(1,259)
|
(4,401)
|
Non-recurring and other unusual items
|
13,418
|
(185,579)
|
6,916
|
(150,653)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
261,900
|
$
|
258,562
|
$
|
487,767
|
$
|
507,280
|
Net sales
|
$
|
885,052
|
$
|
853,874
|
$
|
1,717,116
|
$
|
1,675,503
|
EBITDA margin
|
28.2
|
%
|
52.3
|
%
|
28.1
|
%
|
39.5
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
29.6
|
%
|
30.3
|
%
|
28.4
|
%
|
30.3
|
%
See below for a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA on a segment basis, the non-GAAP financial measure, to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP (in thousands, except percentages).
|
Lithium
|
Bromine
|
Catalysts
|
Reportable
|
All
|
Corporate
|
Consolidated
|
% of
|
Three months ended June 30, 2019:
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Albemarle
|
$
|
117,303
|
$
|
69,616
|
$
|
54,124
|
$
|
241,043
|
$
|
9,118
|
$
|
(95,963)
|
$
|
154,198
|
17.4
|
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
24,365
|
11,716
|
12,751
|
48,832
|
2,122
|
1,994
|
52,948
|
6.0
|
%
|
Non-recurring and other unusual items
|
111
|
—
|
—
|
111
|
—
|
13,307
|
13,418
|
1.5
|
%
|
Interest and financing expenses
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
11,601
|
11,601
|
1.3
|
%
|
Income tax expense
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
30,411
|
30,411
|
3.5
|
%
|
Non-operating pension and OPEB items
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(676)
|
(676)
|
(0.1)
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
141,779
|
$
|
81,332
|
$
|
66,875
|
$
|
289,986
|
$
|
11,240
|
$
|
(39,326)
|
$
|
261,900
|
29.6
|
%
|
Three months ended June 30, 2018:
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Albemarle
|
$
|
117,292
|
$
|
59,673
|
$
|
280,887
|
$
|
457,852
|
$
|
(2,079)
|
$
|
(153,312)
|
$
|
302,461
|
35.4
|
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
24,325
|
9,694
|
12,920
|
46,939
|
1,978
|
1,557
|
50,474
|
5.9
|
%
|
Non-recurring and other unusual items
|
—
|
—
|
(218,705)
|
(218,705)
|
—
|
33,126
|
(185,579)
|
(21.7)
|
%
|
Interest and financing expenses
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
13,308
|
13,308
|
1.6
|
%
|
Income tax expense
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
80,102
|
80,102
|
9.4
|
%
|
Non-operating pension and OPEB items
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(2,204)
|
(2,204)
|
(0.3)
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
141,617
|
$
|
69,367
|
$
|
75,102
|
$
|
286,086
|
$
|
(101)
|
$
|
(27,423)
|
$
|
258,562
|
30.3
|
%