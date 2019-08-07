Albemarle reports second quarter growth and raises full year EPS guidance

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Second quarter 2019 highlights:

Net sales were $885.1 million , an increase of 4% over the prior year; earnings were $1.45 per diluted share

, an increase of 4% over the prior year; earnings were per diluted share Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.55 , an increase of 14% over the prior year

, an increase of 14% over the prior year Adjusted EBITDA increased 6%, excluding currency exchange impacts

Revised agreement with Mineral Resources Limited to acquire a 60% interest in the Wodgina hard rock lithium mine project

Raised full year outlook of adjusted diluted earnings per share to between $6.25 and $6.65

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) reported second quarter 2019 results.



Three Months Ended June 30, In thousands, except per share amounts 2019

2018

$ Change

% Change Net sales $ 885,052



$ 853,874



$ 31,178



3.7 % Favorable pricing in all reportable segments and increased volume in Lithium and Bromine Specialties

Lower volume in Catalysts

Growth of 6% excluding unfavorable currency exchange impacts Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 154,198



$ 302,461



$ (148,263)



(49.0) % 2018 included $176.7 million after tax gain on sale of the polyolefin catalysts and components portion

of the Performance Catalyst Solutions ("PCS") business

Increased depreciation and amortization expense due to increased capital projects put into service

Lower interest and financing expenses from higher capitalized interest due to increased capital

expenditures

Lower taxes resulting from the geographic mix of earnings Adjusted EBITDA(a) $ 261,900



$ 258,562



$ 3,338



1.3 % Increased earnings in Bromine Specialties and All Other

Decreased earnings in Catalysts from lower volume, as well as an increase in Corporate costs for

professional services Diluted earnings per share $ 1.45



$ 2.73



$ (1.28)



(46.9) % Non-operating pension and OPEB items(a) (0.01)



(0.02)









Non-recurring and other unusual items(a) 0.10



(1.36)









Adjusted diluted earnings per share(b) $ 1.55



$ 1.36



$ 0.19



14.0 %

(a) See Non-GAAP Reconciliations for further details. (b) Totals may not add due to rounding.

"In the second quarter, Albemarle delivered adjusted diluted EPS of $1.55, an increase of 14% compared to the second quarter of 2018. All of our businesses met or exceeded our expectations this quarter with volume and pricing providing year-over-year growth in Lithium and Bromine," said Luke Kissam, Albemarle's CEO. "The recently announced amendments to our transaction with Mineral Resources Limited and our decision to delay indefinitely certain lithium expansion projects will allow us to reduce capital expenditures significantly while still meeting the commitments we have made to our customers."

Outlook

With first half 2019 performance as expected, we reconfirm our net sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance, while increasing our adjusted EPS guidance to the following:



2019 Outlook

vs Full Year 2018 Net sales $3.65 - $3.85 billion

8% - 14% Adjusted EBITDA $1,070 - $1,140 million

6% - 13% Adjusted EPS (per diluted share) $6.25 - $6.65

13% - 21%

Quarterly Segment Results

Lithium

In millions Q2 2019

Q2 2018

$ Change

% Change Net Sales $ 324.8

$ 317.6

$ 7.2

2.3 % Favorable price impacts and increased sales volume

$7.3 million of unfavorable currency exchange Adjusted EBITDA $ 141.8

$ 141.6

$ 0.2

0.1 % Favorable price impacts and increased sales volume

Higher tolled product costs and investment to support future operational savings

Bromine Specialties

In millions Q2 2019

Q2 2018

$ Change

% Change Net Sales $ 255.4

$ 220.5

$ 34.9

15.8 % Increased sales volume and favorable price impacts

$3.4 million of unfavorable currency exchange Adjusted EBITDA $ 81.3

$ 69.4

$ 12.0

17.2 % Increased sales volume and favorable price impacts

$2.1 million of unfavorable currency impacts

Catalysts

In millions Q2 2019

Q2 2018

$ Change

% Change Net Sales $ 266.3

$ 285.0

$ (18.7)

(6.5) % Lower sales volume and $5.4 million of unfavorable

currency exchange impacts

Favorable pricing impacts Adjusted EBITDA $ 66.9

$ 75.1

$ (8.2)

(11.0) % Lower sales volume, higher material costs and $2.3 million of unfavorable

currency exchange impacts

Favorable pricing impacts

All Other

In millions Q2 2019

Q2 2018

$ Change

% Change Net Sales $ 38.6

$ 30.7

$ 7.8

25.4 % • Increased sales volume and favorable pricing in our fine chemistry services business Adjusted EBITDA $ 11.2

$ (0.1)

$ 11.3

11,228.7 % • Increased sales volume and favorable pricing in our fine chemistry services business

Corporate Results

In millions Q2 2019

Q2 2018

$ Change

% Change Adjusted EBITDA $ (39.3)

$ (27.4)

$ (11.9)

43.4 % • $8.1 million of unfavorable currency exchange impacts and higher selling, general and administrative

spending for professional services

























Income Taxes

Our effective income tax rates for the second quarter of 2019 and 2018 of 18.2% and 21.5%, respectively, are influenced by non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items (see Non-GAAP Reconciliations). The decrease in the effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 2018 was impacted by a variety of factors, primarily stemming from a change in the geographic mix of earnings. Our adjusted effective income tax rates, which exclude non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items, were 18.4% and 24.4% for the second quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively, and continue to be influenced by the level and geographic mix of income.

Cash Flow

Our cash from operations was approximately $199.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $24.6 million versus the same period in 2018, primarily due to increased inventory purchases to meet higher forecasted sales, the timing on collection of certain receivables, lower cash earnings in our Catalysts reportable segment and higher cash taxes paid. These were partially offset by higher dividends received from unconsolidated investments and increased cash earnings from Bromine Specialties. Capital expenditures were $415.6 million as compared to $280.9 million in the first six months of 2018, with the increase driven largely by expansion in our Lithium business.

We had $398.2 million in cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2019, as compared to $555.3 million at December 31, 2018. During the first six months of 2019, cash on hand, cash provided by operations and commercial paper note borrowings funded dividends to shareholders of $74.3 million, in addition to capital expenditures.



Earnings Call

The Company's performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 will be discussed on a conference call at 9:00 AM Eastern time on August 8, 2019. The call can be accessed by dialing 844-347-1034 (International Dial-In # 209-905-5910), and entering conference ID 4270876. The Company's earnings presentation and supporting material can be accessed through Albemarle's website under Investors at www.albemarle.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net sales $ 885,052



$ 853,874



$ 1,717,116



$ 1,675,503

Cost of goods sold 559,138



542,518



1,107,716



1,059,168

Gross profit 325,914



311,356



609,400



616,335

Selling, general and administrative expenses 126,715



123,637



240,070



225,007

Research and development expenses 13,462



16,074



28,439



37,060

Gain on sale of business —



(218,705)



—



(218,705)

Operating profit 185,737



390,350



340,891



572,973

Interest and financing expenses (11,601)



(13,308)



(24,187)



(26,846)

Other (expenses) income, net (7,065)



(5,223)



4,226



(35,699)

Income before income taxes and equity in net income of

unconsolidated investments 167,071



371,819



320,930



510,428

Income tax expense 30,411



80,102



67,925



100,463

Income before equity in net income of unconsolidated

investments 136,660



291,717



253,005



409,965

Equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (net

of tax) 38,310



18,969



73,491



39,646

Net income 174,970



310,686



326,496



449,611

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (20,772)



(8,225)



(38,729)



(15,390)

Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 154,198



$ 302,461



$ 287,767



$ 434,221

Basic earnings per share $ 1.46



$ 2.76



$ 2.72



$ 3.94

Diluted earnings per share $ 1.45



$ 2.73



$ 2.71



$ 3.90

















Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 105,961



109,671



105,880



110,176

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 106,316



110,659



106,336



111,263



Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands) (Unaudited)



June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 398,183



$ 555,320

Trade accounts receivable 624,808



605,712

Other accounts receivable 105,207



52,059

Inventories 814,022



700,540

Other current assets 94,417



84,790

Total current assets 2,036,637



1,998,421

Property, plant and equipment 5,248,994



4,799,063

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 1,858,369



1,777,979

Net property, plant and equipment 3,390,625



3,021,084

Investments 541,014



528,722

Other assets 186,592



80,135

Goodwill 1,566,464



1,567,169

Other intangibles, net of amortization 373,082



386,143

Total assets $ 8,094,414



$ 7,581,674

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 558,839



$ 522,516

Accrued expenses 268,666



257,323

Current portion of long-term debt 490,691



307,294

Dividends payable 38,733



35,169

Current operating lease liability 19,441



—

Income taxes payable 23,611



60,871

Total current liabilities 1,399,981



1,183,173

Long-term debt 1,398,419



1,397,916

Postretirement benefits 46,025



46,157

Pension benefits 279,342



285,396

Other noncurrent liabilities 609,209



526,942

Deferred income taxes 387,035



382,982

Commitments and contingencies





Equity:





Albemarle Corporation shareholders' equity:





Common stock 1,059



1,056

Additional paid-in capital 1,373,213



1,368,897

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (349,411)



(350,682)

Retained earnings 2,775,940



2,566,050

Total Albemarle Corporation shareholders' equity 3,800,801



3,585,321

Noncontrolling interests 173,602



173,787

Total equity 3,974,403



3,759,108

Total liabilities and equity $ 8,094,414



$ 7,581,674



Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries

Selected Consolidated Cash Flow Data

(In Thousands) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year $ 555,320



$ 1,137,303

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income 326,496



449,611

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 102,231



100,804

Gain on sale of business —



(218,705)

Gain on sale of property (11,079)



—

Stock-based compensation and other 10,136



8,076

Equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (net of tax) (73,491)



(39,646)

Dividends received from unconsolidated investments and nonmarketable

securities 60,291



30,045

Pension and postretirement expense (benefit) 1,055



(1,793)

Pension and postretirement contributions (7,778)



(7,089)

Unrealized gain on investments in marketable securities (577)



(625)

Deferred income taxes 3,570



30,708

Working capital changes (223,238)



(91,189)

Other, net 11,672



(36,340)

Net cash provided by operating activities 199,288



223,857

Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisitions, net of cash acquired —



(7,643)

Capital expenditures (415,626)



(280,945)

Cash proceeds from divestitures, net —



416,711

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 10,356



—

Sales of marketable securities, net 908



(439)

Investments in equity and other corporate investments (2,549)



(1,979)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (406,911)



125,705

Cash flows from financing activities:





Other borrowings (repayments), net 183,052



(211,833)

Dividends paid to shareholders (74,313)



(72,484)

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (38,962)



(7,378)

Repurchases of common stock —



(250,000)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,205



1,288

Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation award distributions (10,570)



(16,460)

Other (445)



—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 61,967



(556,867)

Net effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents (11,481)



(21,854)

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (157,137)



(229,159)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 398,183



$ 908,144



Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Summary of Segment Results

(In Thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net sales:













Lithium $ 324,758



$ 317,563



$ 616,644



$ 615,595

Bromine Specialties 255,433



220,514



504,485



446,153

Catalysts 266,301



284,966



517,949



545,683

All Other 38,560



30,748



78,038



67,913

Corporate —



83



—



159

Total net sales $ 885,052



$ 853,874



$ 1,717,116



$ 1,675,503

















Adjusted EBITDA:













Lithium $ 141,779



$ 141,617



$ 257,395



$ 272,631

Bromine Specialties 81,332



69,367



159,929



139,336

Catalysts 66,875



75,102



126,946



142,932

All Other 11,240



(101)



18,483



3,761

Corporate (39,326)



(27,423)



(74,986)



(51,380)

Total adjusted EBITDA $ 261,900



$ 258,562



$ 487,767



$ 507,280



See accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations below.

Additional Information

It should be noted that adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-operating pension and OPEB items per diluted share, non-recurring and other unusual items per diluted share, adjusted effective income tax rates, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ("earnings"). These measures are presented here to provide additional useful measurements to review our operations, provide transparency to investors and enable period-to-period comparability of financial performance. The Company's chief operating decision maker uses these measures to assess the ongoing performance of the Company and its segments, as well as for business and enterprise planning purposes.

A description of other non-GAAP financial measures that we use to evaluate our operations and financial performance, and reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found on the following pages of this press release, which is also posted in the Investors section of our website at www.albemarle.com. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, as the Company is unable to estimate significant non-recurring or unusual items without unreasonable effort. The amounts and timing of these items are uncertain and could be material to the Company's results calculated in accordance with GAAP.

ALBEMARLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

See below for a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, the non-GAAP financial measures, to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ("earnings"), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted earnings is defined as earnings before the non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items as listed below. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest and financing expenses, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA and the non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items as listed below.



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts 2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 154,198



$ 302,461



$ 287,767



$ 434,221

Add back:













Non-operating pension and OPEB items (net of tax) (693)



(1,873)



(1,262)



(3,739)

Non-recurring and other unusual items (net of tax) 10,754



(150,618)



8,742



(135,299)

Adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 164,259



$ 149,970



$ 295,247



$ 295,183

















Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.55



$ 1.36



$ 2.78



$ 2.65

















Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 106,316



110,659



106,336



111,263

















Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 154,198



$ 302,461



$ 287,767



$ 434,221

Add back:













Interest and financing expenses 11,601



13,308



24,187



26,846

Income tax expense 30,411



80,102



67,925



100,463

Depreciation and amortization 52,948



50,474



102,231



100,804

EBITDA 249,158



446,345



482,110



662,334

Non-operating pension and OPEB items (676)



(2,204)



(1,259)



(4,401)

Non-recurring and other unusual items 13,418



(185,579)



6,916



(150,653)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 261,900



$ 258,562



$ 487,767



$ 507,280

















Net sales $ 885,052



$ 853,874



$ 1,717,116



$ 1,675,503

EBITDA margin 28.2 %

52.3 %

28.1 %

39.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 29.6 %

30.3 %

28.4 %

30.3 %

See below for a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA on a segment basis, the non-GAAP financial measure, to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP (in thousands, except percentages).