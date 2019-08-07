Albemarle reports second quarter growth and raises full year EPS guidance

News provided by

Albemarle Corporation

Aug 07, 2019, 16:15 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Second quarter 2019 highlights:

  • Net sales were $885.1 million, an increase of 4% over the prior year; earnings were $1.45 per diluted share
  • Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.55, an increase of 14% over the prior year
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 6%, excluding currency exchange impacts
  • Revised agreement with Mineral Resources Limited to acquire a 60% interest in the Wodgina hard rock lithium mine project
  • Raised full year outlook of adjusted diluted earnings per share to between $6.25 and $6.65

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) reported second quarter 2019 results.

Three Months Ended June 30,

In thousands, except per share amounts

2019

2018

$ Change

% Change

Net sales

$

885,052

$

853,874

$

31,178

3.7

%
  • Favorable pricing in all reportable segments and increased volume in Lithium and Bromine Specialties
  • Lower volume in Catalysts
  • Growth of 6% excluding unfavorable currency exchange impacts

Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$

154,198

$

302,461

$

(148,263)

(49.0)

%
  • 2018 included $176.7 million after tax gain on sale of the polyolefin catalysts and components portion
    of the Performance Catalyst Solutions ("PCS") business
  • Increased depreciation and amortization expense due to increased capital projects put into service
  • Lower interest and financing expenses from higher capitalized interest due to increased capital
    expenditures
  • Lower taxes resulting from the geographic mix of earnings

Adjusted EBITDA(a)

$

261,900

$

258,562

$

3,338

1.3

%
  • Increased earnings in Bromine Specialties and All Other
  • Decreased earnings in Catalysts from lower volume, as well as an increase in Corporate costs for
    professional services

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.45

$

2.73

$

(1.28)

(46.9)

%

   Non-operating pension and OPEB items(a)

(0.01)

(0.02)




   Non-recurring and other unusual items(a)

0.10

(1.36)




Adjusted diluted earnings per share(b)

$

1.55

$

1.36

$

0.19

14.0

%

(a)    See Non-GAAP Reconciliations for further details.

(b)    Totals may not add due to rounding.

"In the second quarter, Albemarle delivered adjusted diluted EPS of $1.55, an increase of 14% compared to the second quarter of 2018. All of our businesses met or exceeded our expectations this quarter with volume and pricing providing year-over-year growth in Lithium and Bromine," said Luke Kissam, Albemarle's CEO. "The recently announced amendments to our transaction with Mineral Resources Limited and our decision to delay indefinitely certain lithium expansion projects will allow us to reduce capital expenditures significantly while still meeting the commitments we have made to our customers."

Outlook

With first half 2019 performance as expected, we reconfirm our net sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance, while increasing our adjusted EPS guidance to the following:

2019 Outlook

vs Full Year 2018

Net sales

$3.65 - $3.85 billion

8% - 14%

Adjusted EBITDA

$1,070 - $1,140 million

6% - 13%

Adjusted EPS (per diluted share)

$6.25 - $6.65

13% - 21%

Quarterly Segment Results

Lithium

In millions

Q2 2019

Q2 2018

$ Change

% Change

Net Sales

$

324.8

$

317.6

$

7.2

2.3

%
  • Favorable price impacts and increased sales volume
  • $7.3 million of unfavorable currency exchange

Adjusted EBITDA

$

141.8

$

141.6

$

0.2

0.1

%
  • Favorable price impacts and increased sales volume
  • Higher tolled product costs and investment to support future operational savings

Bromine Specialties

In millions

Q2 2019

Q2 2018

$ Change

% Change

Net Sales

$

255.4

$

220.5

$

34.9

15.8

%
  • Increased sales volume and favorable price impacts
  • $3.4 million of unfavorable currency exchange

Adjusted EBITDA

$

81.3

$

69.4

$

12.0

17.2

%
  • Increased sales volume and favorable price impacts
  • $2.1 million of unfavorable currency impacts

Catalysts

In millions

Q2 2019

Q2 2018

$ Change

% Change

Net Sales

$

266.3

$

285.0

$

(18.7)

(6.5)

%
  • Lower sales volume and $5.4 million of unfavorable
    currency exchange impacts
  • Favorable pricing impacts

Adjusted EBITDA

$

66.9

$

75.1

$

(8.2)

(11.0)

%
  • Lower sales volume, higher material costs and $2.3 million of unfavorable
    currency exchange impacts
  • Favorable pricing impacts

All Other

In millions

Q2 2019

Q2 2018

$ Change

% Change

Net Sales

$

38.6

$

30.7

$

7.8

25.4

%

•   Increased sales volume and favorable pricing in our fine chemistry services business

Adjusted EBITDA

$

11.2

$

(0.1)

$

11.3

11,228.7

%

•   Increased sales volume and favorable pricing in our fine chemistry services business

Corporate Results

In millions

Q2 2019

Q2 2018

$ Change

% Change

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(39.3)

$

(27.4)

$

(11.9)

43.4

%

•   $8.1 million of unfavorable currency exchange impacts and higher selling, general and administrative
spending for professional services












Income Taxes

Our effective income tax rates for the second quarter of 2019 and 2018 of 18.2% and 21.5%, respectively, are influenced by non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items (see Non-GAAP Reconciliations). The decrease in the effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 2018 was impacted by a variety of factors, primarily stemming from a change in the geographic mix of earnings. Our adjusted effective income tax rates, which exclude non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items, were 18.4% and 24.4% for the second quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively, and continue to be influenced by the level and geographic mix of income.

Cash Flow

Our cash from operations was approximately $199.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $24.6 million versus the same period in 2018, primarily due to increased inventory purchases to meet higher forecasted sales, the timing on collection of certain receivables, lower cash earnings in our Catalysts reportable segment and higher cash taxes paid. These were partially offset by higher dividends received from unconsolidated investments and increased cash earnings from Bromine Specialties. Capital expenditures were $415.6 million as compared to $280.9 million in the first six months of 2018, with the increase driven largely by expansion in our Lithium business.

We had $398.2 million in cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2019, as compared to $555.3 million at December 31, 2018. During the first six months of 2019, cash on hand, cash provided by operations and commercial paper note borrowings funded dividends to shareholders of $74.3 million, in addition to capital expenditures.

Earnings Call

The Company's performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 will be discussed on a conference call at 9:00 AM Eastern time on August 8, 2019. The call can be accessed by dialing 844-347-1034 (International Dial-In # 209-905-5910), and entering conference ID 4270876. The Company's earnings presentation and supporting material can be accessed through Albemarle's website under Investors at www.albemarle.com.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. We power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, from energy and communications to transportation and electronics. Working side-by-side with our customers, we develop value-added, customized solutions that make them more competitive. Our solutions combine the finest technology and ingredients with the knowledge and know-how of our highly experienced and talented team of operators, scientists and engineers.

Discovering and implementing new and better performance-based sustainable solutions is what motivates all of us. We think beyond business-as-usual to drive innovations that create lasting value. Albemarle employs approximately 5,600 people and serves customers in approximately 100 countries. We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this press release, the conference call and discussions that follow, including, without limitation, information related to product development, production capacity, committed volumes, market trends, pricing, expected growth, earnings and demand for our products, input costs, surcharges, tax rates, stock repurchases, dividends, cash flow generation, costs and cost synergies, capital projects, economic trends, outlook and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; changes in financial and operating performance of our major customers and industries and markets served by us; the timing of orders received from customers; the gain or loss of significant customers; competition from other manufacturers; changes in the demand for our products or the end-user markets in which our products are sold; limitations or prohibitions on the manufacture and sale of our products; availability of raw materials; increases in the cost of raw materials and energy, and our ability to pass through such increases to our customers; changes in our markets in general; fluctuations in foreign currencies; changes in laws and government regulation impacting our operations or our products; the occurrence of regulatory actions, proceedings, claims or litigation; the occurrence of cyber-security breaches, terrorist attacks, industrial accidents, natural disasters or climate change; the inability to maintain current levels of product or premises liability insurance or the denial of such coverage; political unrest affecting the global economy, including adverse effects form terrorism or hostilities; political instability affecting our manufacturing operations or joint ventures; changes in accounting standards; the inability to achieve results from our global manufacturing cost reduction initiatives as well as our ongoing continuous improvement and rationalization programs; changes in the jurisdictional mix of our earnings and changes in tax laws and rates; changes in monetary policies, inflation or interest rates that may impact our ability to raise capital or increase our cost of funds, impact the performance of our pension fund investments and increase our pension expense and funding obligations; volatility and uncertainties in the debt and equity markets; technology or intellectual property infringement, including cyber-security breaches, and other innovation risks; decisions we may make in the future; the ability to successfully execute, operate and integrate acquisitions and divestitures; and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net sales

$

885,052

$

853,874

$

1,717,116

$

1,675,503

Cost of goods sold

559,138

542,518

1,107,716

1,059,168

Gross profit

325,914

311,356

609,400

616,335

Selling, general and administrative expenses

126,715

123,637

240,070

225,007

Research and development expenses

13,462

16,074

28,439

37,060

Gain on sale of business



(218,705)



(218,705)

Operating profit

185,737

390,350

340,891

572,973

Interest and financing expenses

(11,601)

(13,308)

(24,187)

(26,846)

Other (expenses) income, net

(7,065)

(5,223)

4,226

(35,699)

Income before income taxes and equity in net income of
unconsolidated investments

167,071

371,819

320,930

510,428

Income tax expense

30,411

80,102

67,925

100,463

Income before equity in net income of unconsolidated
investments

136,660

291,717

253,005

409,965

Equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (net
of tax)

38,310

18,969

73,491

39,646

Net income

174,970

310,686

326,496

449,611

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(20,772)

(8,225)

(38,729)

(15,390)

Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$

154,198

$

302,461

$

287,767

$

434,221

Basic earnings per share

$

1.46

$

2.76

$

2.72

$

3.94

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.45

$

2.73

$

2.71

$

3.90








Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic

105,961

109,671

105,880

110,176

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted

106,316

110,659

106,336

111,263

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In Thousands) (Unaudited)

June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

398,183

$

555,320

Trade accounts receivable

624,808

605,712

Other accounts receivable

105,207

52,059

Inventories

814,022

700,540

Other current assets

94,417

84,790

Total current assets

2,036,637

1,998,421

Property, plant and equipment

5,248,994

4,799,063

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

1,858,369

1,777,979

Net property, plant and equipment

3,390,625

3,021,084

Investments

541,014

528,722

Other assets

186,592

80,135

Goodwill

1,566,464

1,567,169

Other intangibles, net of amortization

373,082

386,143

Total assets

$

8,094,414

$

7,581,674

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$

558,839

$

522,516

Accrued expenses

268,666

257,323

Current portion of long-term debt

490,691

307,294

Dividends payable

38,733

35,169

Current operating lease liability

19,441


Income taxes payable

23,611

60,871

Total current liabilities

1,399,981

1,183,173

Long-term debt

1,398,419

1,397,916

Postretirement benefits

46,025

46,157

Pension benefits

279,342

285,396

Other noncurrent liabilities

609,209

526,942

Deferred income taxes

387,035

382,982

Commitments and contingencies


Equity:


Albemarle Corporation shareholders' equity:


Common stock

1,059

1,056

Additional paid-in capital

1,373,213

1,368,897

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(349,411)

(350,682)

Retained earnings

2,775,940

2,566,050

Total Albemarle Corporation shareholders' equity

3,800,801

3,585,321

Noncontrolling interests

173,602

173,787

Total equity

3,974,403

3,759,108

Total liabilities and equity

$

8,094,414

$

7,581,674

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries
Selected Consolidated Cash Flow Data
(In Thousands) (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended
 June 30,

2019

2018

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

$

555,320

$

1,137,303

Cash flows from operating activities:


Net income

326,496

449,611

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization

102,231

100,804

Gain on sale of business



(218,705)

Gain on sale of property

(11,079)


Stock-based compensation and other

10,136

8,076

Equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (net of tax)

(73,491)

(39,646)

Dividends received from unconsolidated investments and nonmarketable
securities

60,291

30,045

Pension and postretirement expense (benefit)

1,055

(1,793)

Pension and postretirement contributions

(7,778)

(7,089)

Unrealized gain on investments in marketable securities

(577)

(625)

Deferred income taxes

3,570

30,708

Working capital changes

(223,238)

(91,189)

Other, net

11,672

(36,340)

Net cash provided by operating activities

199,288

223,857

Cash flows from investing activities:


Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(7,643)

Capital expenditures

(415,626)

(280,945)

Cash proceeds from divestitures, net



416,711

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

10,356


Sales of marketable securities, net

908

(439)

Investments in equity and other corporate investments

(2,549)

(1,979)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(406,911)

125,705

Cash flows from financing activities:


Other borrowings (repayments), net

183,052

(211,833)

Dividends paid to shareholders

(74,313)

(72,484)

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests

(38,962)

(7,378)

Repurchases of common stock



(250,000)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

3,205

1,288

Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation award distributions

(10,570)

(16,460)

Other

(445)


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

61,967

(556,867)

Net effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

(11,481)

(21,854)

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(157,137)

(229,159)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

398,183

$

908,144

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Summary of Segment Results
(In Thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net sales:






Lithium

$

324,758

$

317,563

$

616,644

$

615,595

Bromine Specialties

255,433

220,514

504,485

446,153

Catalysts

266,301

284,966

517,949

545,683

All Other

38,560

30,748

78,038

67,913

Corporate



83



159

Total net sales

$

885,052

$

853,874

$

1,717,116

$

1,675,503








Adjusted EBITDA:






Lithium

$

141,779

$

141,617

$

257,395

$

272,631

Bromine Specialties

81,332

69,367

159,929

139,336

Catalysts

66,875

75,102

126,946

142,932

All Other

11,240

(101)

18,483

3,761

Corporate

(39,326)

(27,423)

(74,986)

(51,380)

Total adjusted EBITDA

$

261,900

$

258,562

$

487,767

$

507,280

See accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations below.

Additional Information

It should be noted that adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-operating pension and OPEB items per diluted share, non-recurring and other unusual items per diluted share, adjusted effective income tax rates, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ("earnings"). These measures are presented here to provide additional useful measurements to review our operations, provide transparency to investors and enable period-to-period comparability of financial performance. The Company's chief operating decision maker uses these measures to assess the ongoing performance of the Company and its segments, as well as for business and enterprise planning purposes.

A description of other non-GAAP financial measures that we use to evaluate our operations and financial performance, and reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found on the following pages of this press release, which is also posted in the Investors section of our website at www.albemarle.com. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, as the Company is unable to estimate significant non-recurring or unusual items without unreasonable effort. The amounts and timing of these items are uncertain and could be material to the Company's results calculated in accordance with GAAP.

ALBEMARLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)

See below for a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, the non-GAAP financial measures, to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ("earnings"), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted earnings is defined as earnings before the non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items as listed below. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest and financing expenses, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA and the non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items as listed below.

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$

154,198

$

302,461

$

287,767

$

434,221

Add back:






Non-operating pension and OPEB items (net of tax)

(693)

(1,873)

(1,262)

(3,739)

Non-recurring and other unusual items (net of tax)

10,754

(150,618)

8,742

(135,299)

Adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$

164,259

$

149,970

$

295,247

$

295,183








Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

1.55

$

1.36

$

2.78

$

2.65








Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted

106,316

110,659

106,336

111,263








Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$

154,198

$

302,461

$

287,767

$

434,221

Add back:






Interest and financing expenses

11,601

13,308

24,187

26,846

Income tax expense

30,411

80,102

67,925

100,463

Depreciation and amortization

52,948

50,474

102,231

100,804

EBITDA

249,158

446,345

482,110

662,334

Non-operating pension and OPEB items

(676)

(2,204)

(1,259)

(4,401)

Non-recurring and other unusual items

13,418

(185,579)

6,916

(150,653)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

261,900

$

258,562

$

487,767

$

507,280








Net sales

$

885,052

$

853,874

$

1,717,116

$

1,675,503

EBITDA margin

28.2

%

52.3

%

28.1

%

39.5

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

29.6

%

30.3

%

28.4

%

30.3

%

See below for a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA on a segment basis, the non-GAAP financial measure, to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP (in thousands, except percentages).

Lithium

Bromine
Specialties

Catalysts

Reportable
Segments
Total

All
Other

Corporate

Consolidated
Total

% of
Net
Sales

Three months ended June 30, 2019:














Net income (loss) attributable to Albemarle
Corporation

$

117,303

$

69,616

$

54,124

$

241,043

$

9,118

$

(95,963)

$

154,198

17.4

%

Depreciation and amortization

24,365

11,716

12,751

48,832

2,122

1,994

52,948

6.0

%

Non-recurring and other unusual items

111





111



13,307

13,418

1.5

%

Interest and financing expenses











11,601

11,601

1.3

%

Income tax expense











30,411

30,411

3.5

%

Non-operating pension and OPEB items











(676)

(676)

(0.1)

%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

141,779

$

81,332

$

66,875

$

289,986

$

11,240

$

(39,326)

$

261,900

29.6

%
















Three months ended June 30, 2018:














Net income (loss) attributable to Albemarle
Corporation

$

117,292

$

59,673

$

280,887

$

457,852

$

(2,079)

$

(153,312)

$

302,461

35.4

%

Depreciation and amortization

24,325

9,694

12,920

46,939

1,978

1,557

50,474

5.9

%

Non-recurring and other unusual items





(218,705)

(218,705)



33,126

(185,579)

(21.7)

%

Interest and financing expenses











13,308

13,308

1.6

%

Income tax expense











80,102

80,102

9.4

%

Non-operating pension and OPEB items











(2,204)

(2,204)

(0.3)

%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

141,617

$

69,367

$

75,102

$

286,086

$

(101)

$

(27,423)

$

258,562

30.3

%