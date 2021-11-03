Albemarle Reports Third-Quarter Sales Growth of 11% and Increases Guidance

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third-Quarter 2021 Highlights

(Unless otherwise stated, all percent changes are based on year-over-year comparisons)

Net sales of $830.6 million , an increase of 11%; Net sales increased 19% excluding FCS

, an increase of 11%; Net sales increased 19% excluding FCS Net loss of ($392.8) million , or ($3.36) per diluted share

, or per diluted share Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.05 , a decrease of 4%, excludes a $4.29 per share charge for a recent arbitration decision

, a decrease of 4%, excludes a per share charge for a recent arbitration decision Adjusted EBITDA of $217.6 million , an increase of 1%; Adjusted EBITDA increased 14% excluding FCS

, an increase of 1%; Adjusted EBITDA increased 14% excluding FCS Increased FY 2021 guidance based on strong third-quarter performance

Announced agreement to acquire Guangxi Tianyuan New Energy Materials (Tianyuan), which includes a lithium conversion plant (Qinzhou) designed to produce 25,000 mtpa with the potential to expand to 50,000 mtpa

Announced agreements for strategic investments in China with plans to build two lithium hydroxide conversion plants, each initially targeting 50,000 mtpa

with plans to build two lithium hydroxide conversion plants, each initially targeting 50,000 mtpa MARBL Lithium Joint Venture (MARBL) to restart operations at the Wodgina Lithium Mine in Australia

Advanced deployment of Albemarle Way of Excellence (AWE) operating model and submitted sustainability disclosure report to CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project)

"Despite supply chain challenges and increased raw material costs last quarter, we continued to deliver solid revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth," said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters. "In October, we achieved first lithium carbonate production at our new La Negra III/IV conversion facility. We are making investments to add significant conversion capacity in China, initially targeting up to 150,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide per year which will provide high-return growth opportunities aligned with the increasing demand from our customers."

Outlook

Albemarle's improved outlook for full-year 2021 reflects a strong third-quarter performance and assumes continued global economic recovery as well as a modest improvement in operating performance compared to full-year 2020. Full-year 2021 net sales guidance was revised higher which reflects higher volumes in its Lithium business and stronger pricing in its Bromine businesses. Adjusted EBITDA guidance improved due to higher net sales, as well as lower corporate costs and higher-than-expected Catalysts joint venture income. Capital expenditures were revised higher due to accelerated investments in growth, tight labor markets, and COVID-related travel restrictions in Western Australia.





FY 2021 Guidance(1) Net sales

$3.3 - $3.4 billion Adjusted EBITDA

$830 - $860 million Adjusted EBITDA Margin

~25% Adjusted Diluted EPS

$3.85 - $4.15 Net Cash from Operations

$550 - $650 million Capital Expenditures

$925 - $975 million



(1) Guidance reflects the sale of Albemarle's Fine Chemistry Services (FCS) business to W.R. Grace which closed on June 1, 2021.

COVID-19 Response

Albemarle's cross-functional Global Response Team continues to meet regularly to address employee health and safety and operational challenges. The company's priority is always the health and well-being of its employees, customers, and communities. The company continues to focus on building in the flexibility needed to adjust for regional differences and changing conditions.

Third-Quarter Results

In millions, except per share amounts Q3 2021

Q3 2020

$ Change

% Change Net sales $ 830.6



$ 746.9



$ 83.7



11.2 % Net (loss) income attributable to Albemarle

Corporation $ (392.8)



$ 98.3



$ (491.1)



(499.6) % Adjusted EBITDA(a) $ 217.6



$ 216.1



$ 1.5



0.7 % Diluted earnings per share $ (3.36)



$ 0.92



$ (4.28)



(465.2) % Non-operating pension and OPEB items(a) (0.04)



(0.02)









Non-recurring and other unusual items(a) 4.42



0.19









Adjusted diluted earnings per share(a)(b) $ 1.05



$ 1.09



$ (0.04)



(3.7) %



(a) See Non-GAAP Reconciliations for further details. (b) Totals may not add due to rounding.

Net sales of $830.6 million increased by $83.7 million compared to the prior-year quarter, primarily driven by an increase in sales from the company's Lithium and Bromine businesses, partially offset by the loss of revenue from its Fine Chemistry Services (FCS) business which was sold on June 1, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA of $217.6 million increased by $1.5 million from the prior-year quarter primarily due to higher Lithium results, offset by the sale of FCS and an expense of $13.5 million for the correction of out-of-period errors regarding misstated inventory foreign exchange values relating to prior periods.

Net loss attributable to Albemarle of ($392.8) million includes a $657.4 million ($504.5 million after income taxes) charge related to a recent arbitration decision on a dispute regarding Huntsman Corporation's acquisition of Rockwood's Pigments & Additives business in 2014. The Huntsman-Rockwood dispute is a legacy dispute that Albemarle inherited when it purchased all outstanding equity of Rockwood Holdings, Inc. in 2015, acquiring its lithium and other business lines unrelated to the dispute. The company continues to assess its legal rights and options. Albemarle and Huntsman have initiated discussions regarding a resolution of the matter.

The effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2021 was 22.2% compared to 25.2% in the same period of 2020. The difference is largely due to a $152.9 million tax benefit recorded in Q3 2021 related to an accrual recorded for a legal arbitration ruling. On an adjusted basis, the effective income tax rates were 19.2% and 16.7% for the third quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Business Segment Results

Lithium

In millions Q3 2021

Q3 2020

$ Change

% Change Net Sales $ 359.2



$ 265.6



$ 93.6



35.2 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 125.4



$ 97.8



$ 27.6



28.3 %

Lithium net sales of $359.2 million increased $93.6 million (+35%) primarily due to higher volume (+30%) from tolling to help meet growing customer demand and higher pricing and FX (+5%). Adjusted EBITDA of $125.4 million increased $27.6 million primarily due to increased net sales and higher volume at its Talison joint venture.

Current Trends: Full-year 2021 adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow in the mid- to high-teens year over year, up from previous guidance. Volume growth for full-year 2021 is expected to grow in the mid-teens driven primarily by tolling. Average realized pricing is expected to increase sequentially due to tightening market conditions and full-year pricing will be flat to slightly higher compared to 2020. Full-year 2021 average margin is expected to remain below 35% due to higher costs related to project start-ups and tolling, partially offset by productivity improvements.

Albemarle remains on track to complete construction of Kemerton I by the end of the year with sales expected to begin in the second half of 2022. Due to the ongoing labor shortages and pandemic-related travel restrictions in Western Australia, Kemerton II is now expected to complete construction in the second half of 2022.

During the quarter, the company made significant progress on its Wave 3 lithium expansion projects. Albemarle entered an agreement to acquire Tianyuan, which owns a lithium conversion plant, Qinzhou, designed to produce up to 25,000 metric tons per annum and with the potential to expand to 50,000 metric tons per annum. Additionally, it entered agreements for strategic investments in China and will move forward with design, engineering, and permitting plans to build two new lithium hydroxide conversion plants, each initially targeting 50,000 metric tons per annum.

Our MARBL joint venture recently announced plans to restart one of the Wodgina mine's three processing lines, each of which has installed processing capacity of 250,000 metric tons per annum of spodumene concentrate. Production is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2022.

Bromine Specialties

In millions Q3 2021

Q3 2020

$ Change

% Change Net Sales $ 277.8



$ 237.2



$ 40.6



17.1 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 86.0



$ 79.4



$ 6.6



8.3 %

Bromine net sales of $277.8 million increased $40.6 million (+17%) owing to strong pricing and FX (+17%) while volume remained flat (0%). Pricing was driven by high demand across the product portfolio and tight market conditions. Adjusted EBITDA of $86.0 million increased $6.6 million due to higher net sales, partially offset by higher costs for raw materials and freight. While sales increased during the quarter, the lack of inventory and a force majeure declaration by the company's chlorine supplier limited the company's ability to capitalize on strong demand strength and increased brine production capacity.

Current Trends: The company expects full-year 2021 adjusted EBITDA growth in the low-double digits, up from previous guidance due to strength in demand for flame retardants, as well as benefiting from diverse end markets. Volumes will remain constrained during the remainder of the year due to sold-out conditions and the lack of inventory. Bromine's ongoing cost savings initiatives and higher pricing are expected to partially offset higher freight and raw material costs.

Catalysts

In millions Q3 2021

Q3 2020

$ Change

% Change Net Sales $ 193.6



$ 197.9



$ (4.4)



(2.2) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 33.1



$ 37.8



$ (4.7)



(12.5) %

Catalysts net sales of $193.6 million decreased $4.4 million (-2%) compared to the previous year, primarily due to slightly lower volume (-1%) and pricing and FX (-1%). Adjusted EBITDA of $33.1 million declined $4.7 million mostly due to lower sales and cost pressures, partially offset by higher-than-expected equity income.

Current Trends: The company revised its expectations for full-year 2021 adjusted EBITDA to decline between 20% and 25%, an improvement from previous guidance, owing to higher-than-expected joint venture income. The year-over-year decline in adjusted EBITDA is primarily due to the impact of the U.S. Gulf Coast winter storm, product mix, and the previously disclosed change in a customer's order patterns during the first quarter. While market conditions continue to improve, volumes are not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels before late 2022 or 2023.

All Other

In millions Q3 2021

Q3 2020

$ Change

% Change Net Sales $ —



$ 46.1



$ (46.1)



(100.0) % Adjusted EBITDA $ —



$ 25.0



$ (25.0)



(100.0) %

Other operations represent the FCS business which was sold on June 1, 2021.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2021, Albemarle had estimated liquidity of approximately $2.0 billion, including $595.0 million of cash and equivalents, the full $1.0 billion available under the company's revolver, $270.0 million remaining under its delayed draw term loan and $131.5 million on other available credit lines. Total debt was $2.0 billion, representing net debt to adjusted EBITDA of approximately 1.7 times.

Cash Flow and Capital Deployment

Cash from operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, of $490.6 million increased $28.9 million versus the prior year driven by working capital inflows and higher revenues in the company's Lithium and Bromine segments. Capital expenditures of $652.7 million increased by $31.4 million versus the prior year as the company nears completion of its Wave 2 Lithium expansion projects.

Albemarle's primary capital allocation priorities are to grow profitably, fund its dividend, and maintain its financial flexibility and its Investment Grade credit rating.

In October, the board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, an increase over the quarterly dividend paid in 2020. This is Albemarle's 27th consecutive year of a dividend increase. The company's share repurchase authorization remains in place; however, the company has no near-term plans to execute share buybacks.

Earnings Call

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021 Time: 9:00 AM Eastern time Dial-in (U.S.): 844-347-1034 Dial-in (International): 209-905-5910 Passcode: 6875708

The company's earnings presentation and supporting material are available on Albemarle's website at https://investors.albemarle.com.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this press release, the conference call and discussions that follow, including, without limitation, information related to the timing of active and proposed projects, product development, production capacity, committed volumes, market trends, pricing, financial flexibility, expected growth, anticipated return on opportunities, earnings and demand for our products, input costs, productivity improvements, surcharges, tax rates, stock repurchases, dividends, cash flow generation, costs and cost synergies, capital projects, future acquisition and divestiture transactions, expected benefits from proposed transactions, economic trends, outlook and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; changes in financial and operating performance of our major customers and industries and markets served by us; the timing of orders received from customers; the gain or loss of significant customers; competition from other manufacturers; changes in the demand for our products or the end-user markets in which our products are sold; limitations or prohibitions on the manufacture and sale of our products; availability of raw materials; increases in the cost of raw materials and energy, and our ability to pass through such increases to our customers; changes in our markets in general; fluctuations in foreign currencies; changes in laws and government regulation impacting our operations or our products; the occurrence of regulatory actions, proceedings, claims or litigation; the occurrence of cyber-security breaches, terrorist attacks, industrial accidents, natural disasters or climate change; hazards associated with chemicals manufacturing; the inability to maintain current levels of product or premises liability insurance or the denial of such coverage; political unrest affecting the global economy, including adverse effects from terrorism or hostilities; political instability affecting our manufacturing operations or joint ventures; changes in accounting standards; the inability to achieve results from our global manufacturing cost reduction initiatives as well as our ongoing continuous improvement and rationalization programs; changes in the jurisdictional mix of our earnings and changes in tax laws and rates; changes in monetary policies, inflation or interest rates that may impact our ability to raise capital or increase our cost of funds, impact the performance of our pension fund investments and increase our pension expense and funding obligations; volatility and uncertainties in the debt and equity markets; technology or intellectual property infringement, including cyber-security breaches, and other innovation risks; decisions we may make in the future; the ability to successfully execute, operate and integrate acquisitions and divestitures; uncertainties as to the duration and impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net sales $ 830,566



$ 746,868



$ 2,433,753



$ 2,249,762

Cost of goods sold 581,293



492,812



1,672,376



1,520,329

Gross profit 249,273



254,056



761,377



729,433

Selling, general and administrative expenses 103,477



96,092



318,180



304,918

Research and development expenses 13,289



13,532



41,901



43,839

Gain on sale of business 984



—



(428,424)



—

Operating profit 131,523



144,432



829,720



380,676

Interest and financing expenses (5,136)



(19,227)



(56,170)



(53,964)

Other expense, net (643,196)



(3,661)



(631,870)



(1,620)

(Loss) income before income taxes and equity in net

income of unconsolidated investments (516,809)



121,544



141,680



325,092

Income tax (benefit) expense (114,670)



30,653



14,422



64,526

(Loss) income before equity in net income of

unconsolidated investments (402,139)



90,891



127,258



260,566

Equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (net of

tax) 27,706



26,154



62,215



83,872

Net (loss) income (374,433)



117,045



189,473



344,438

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (18,348)



(18,744)



(61,977)



(53,309)

Net (loss) income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ (392,781)



$ 98,301



$ 127,496



$ 291,129

Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (3.36)



$ 0.92



$ 1.10



$ 2.74

Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (3.36)



$ 0.92



$ 1.10



$ 2.73

















Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 116,965



106,386



115,455



106,314

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 116,965



106,873



116,140



106,640



Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands) (Unaudited)



September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 595,049



$ 746,724

Trade accounts receivable 520,746



530,838

Other accounts receivable 56,298



61,958

Inventories 745,598



750,237

Other current assets 160,415



116,427

Total current assets 2,078,106



2,206,184

Property, plant and equipment 7,783,962



7,427,641

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 2,128,485



2,073,016

Net property, plant and equipment 5,655,477



5,354,625

Investments 902,504



656,244

Other assets 251,786



219,268

Goodwill 1,623,471



1,665,520

Other intangibles, net of amortization 320,981



349,105

Total assets $ 10,832,325



$ 10,450,946

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 545,922



$ 483,221

Accrued expenses 956,506



440,763

Current portion of long-term debt 611



804,677

Dividends payable 45,450



40,937

Income taxes payable 42,553



32,251

Total current liabilities 1,591,042



1,801,849

Long-term debt 2,021,487



2,767,381

Postretirement benefits 47,020



48,075

Pension benefits 299,875



340,818

Other noncurrent liabilities 617,488



629,377

Deferred income taxes 360,181



394,852

Commitments and contingencies





Equity:





Albemarle Corporation shareholders' equity:





Common stock 1,170



1,069

Additional paid-in capital 2,913,383



1,438,038

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (366,436)



(326,132)

Retained earnings 3,145,999



3,155,252

Total Albemarle Corporation shareholders' equity 5,694,116



4,268,227

Noncontrolling interests 201,116



200,367

Total equity 5,895,232



4,468,594

Total liabilities and equity $ 10,832,325



$ 10,450,946



Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries Selected Consolidated Cash Flow Data (In Thousands) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year $ 746,724



$ 613,110

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income 189,473



344,438

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 185,765



170,214

Gain on sale of business (428,424)



—

Stock-based compensation and other 14,668



15,864

Equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (net of tax) (62,215)



(83,872)

Dividends received from unconsolidated investments and nonmarketable

securities 43,374



61,309

Pension and postretirement benefit (12,451)



(4,975)

Pension and postretirement contributions (24,145)



(10,323)

Unrealized gain on investments in marketable securities (3,912)



(3,377)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt 28,955



—

Deferred income taxes (38,924)



7,920

Working capital changes 456,405



(167,436)

Non-cash transfer of 40% value of construction in progress of Kemerton plant

to MRL 135,928



131,929

Other, net 6,089



23

Net cash provided by operating activities 490,586



461,714

Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisitions, net of cash acquired —



(22,572)

Capital expenditures (652,739)



(621,371)

Cash proceeds from divestitures, net 289,791



—

Sales of marketable securities, net 4,407



1,208

Investments in equity and other corporate investments (286)



(786)

Net cash used in investing activities (358,827)



(643,521)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,453,888



—

Repayments of long-term debt and credit agreements (1,173,823)



(250,000)

Proceeds from borrowings of credit agreements —



452,163

Other debt repayments, net (327,292)



202,786

Fees related to early extinguishment of debt (24,877)



—

Dividends paid to shareholders (132,236)



(120,836)

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (61,178)



(14,286)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 16,220



16,925

Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation award distributions (7,755)



(4,803)

Other (1,384)



(2,751)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (258,437)



279,198

Net effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents (24,997)



(8,428)

Increase in cash and cash equivalents (151,675)



88,963

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 595,049



$ 702,073



Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Summary of Segment Results (In Thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net sales:













Lithium $ 359,229



$ 265,646



$ 958,539



$ 786,186

Bromine Specialties 277,783



237,193



837,978



701,564

Catalysts 193,554



197,919



562,141



602,179

All Other —



46,110



75,095



159,833

Total net sales $ 830,566



$ 746,868



$ 2,433,753



$ 2,249,762

















Adjusted EBITDA:













Lithium $ 125,416



$ 97,789



$ 341,293



$ 270,962

Bromine Specialties 86,012



79,448



273,298



235,751

Catalysts 33,103



37,834



79,694



108,081

All Other —



24,985



29,858



66,407

Corporate (26,962)



(24,001)



(81,892)



(83,588)

Total adjusted EBITDA $ 217,569



$ 216,055



$ 642,251



$ 597,613



See accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations below.

Additional Information

It should be noted that adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-operating pension and OPEB items per diluted share, non-recurring and other unusual items per diluted share, adjusted effective income tax rates, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ("earnings") or other comparable measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. These measures are presented here to provide additional useful measurements to review the company's operations, provide transparency to investors and enable period-to-period comparability of financial performance. The company's chief operating decision maker uses these measures to assess the ongoing performance of the company and its segments, as well as for business and enterprise planning purposes.

A description of other non-GAAP financial measures that Albemarle uses to evaluate its operations and financial performance, and reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found on the following pages of this press release, which is also is available on Albemarle's website at https://investors.albemarle.com. The company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, as the company is unable to estimate significant non-recurring or unusual items without unreasonable effort. The amounts and timing of these items are uncertain and could be material to the company's results calculated in accordance with GAAP.

ALBEMARLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

See below for a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, the non-GAAP financial measures, to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ("earnings"), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted earnings is defined as earnings before the non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) items as listed below. The non-recurring and unusual items may include acquisition and integration related costs, gains or losses on sales of businesses, restructuring charges, facility divestiture charges, certain litigation and arbitration costs and charges, and other significant non-recurring items. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest and financing expenses, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA plus or minus the non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items as listed below.



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts 2021

2020

2021

2020 Net (loss) income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ (392,781)



$ 98,301



$ 127,496



$ 291,129

Add back:













Non-operating pension and OPEB items (net of tax) (4,271)



(2,294)



(12,811)



(6,904)

Non-recurring and other unusual items (net of tax) 520,392



20,278



237,157



29,678

Adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 123,340



$ 116,285



$ 351,842



$ 313,903

















Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.05



$ 1.09



$ 3.03



$ 2.94

















Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 117,685



106,873



116,140



106,640

















Net (loss) income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ (392,781)



$ 98,301



$ 127,496



$ 291,129

Add back:













Interest and financing expenses 5,136



19,227



56,170



53,964

Income tax expense (114,670)



30,653



14,422



64,526

Depreciation and amortization 62,082



58,679



185,765



170,214

EBITDA (440,233)



206,860



383,853



579,833

Non-operating pension and OPEB items (5,471)



(2,901)



(16,407)



(8,704)

Non-recurring and other unusual items (excluding items

associated with interest expense) 663,273



12,096



274,805



26,484

Adjusted EBITDA $ 217,569



$ 216,055



$ 642,251



$ 597,613

















Net sales $ 830,566



$ 746,868



$ 2,433,753



$ 2,249,762

EBITDA margin (53.0) %

27.7 %

15.8 %

25.8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 26.2 %

28.9 %

26.4 %

26.6 %

See below for a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA on a segment basis, the non-GAAP financial measure, to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP (in thousands, except percentages).



Lithium

Bromine

Specialties

Catalysts

Reportable

Segments

Total

All

Other

Corporate

Consolidated

Total

% of

Net

Sales Three months ended September

30, 2021





























Net income (loss) attributable to

Albemarle Corporation $ 92,449



$ 73,409



$ 20,039



$ 185,897



$ —



$ (578,678)



$ (392,781)



(47.3) % Depreciation and amortization 34,256



12,603



13,064



59,923



—



2,159



62,082



7.5 % Non-recurring and other unusual

items (1,289)



—



—



(1,289)



—



664,562



663,273



79.9 % Interest and financing expenses —



—



—



—



—



5,136



5,136



0.6 % Income tax expense —



—



—



—



—



(114,670)



(114,670)



(13.8) % Non-operating pension and

OPEB items —



—



—



—



—



(5,471)



(5,471)



(0.7) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 125,416



$ 86,012



$ 33,103



$ 244,531



$ —



$ (26,962)



$ 217,569



26.2 %































Three months ended September

30, 2020





























Net income (loss) attributable to

Albemarle Corporation $ 69,102



$ 66,548



$ 25,176



$ 160,826



$ 22,798



$ (85,323)



$ 98,301



13.2 % Depreciation and amortization 28,687



12,900



12,658



54,245



2,187



2,247



58,679



7.9 % Non-recurring and other unusual

items —



—



—



—



—



12,096



12,096



1.6 % Interest and financing expenses —



—



—



—



—



19,227



19,227



2.6 % Income tax expense —



—



—



—



—



30,653



30,653



4.1 % Non-operating pension and

OPEB items —



—



—



—



—



(2,901)



(2,901)



(0.4) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 97,789



$ 79,448



$ 37,834



$ 215,071



$ 24,985



$ (24,001)



$ 216,055



28.9 %































Nine months ended September

30, 2021





























Net income (loss) attributable to

Albemarle Corporation $ 237,293



$ 235,670



$ 41,401



$ 514,364



$ 27,988



$ (414,856)



$ 127,496



5.2 % Depreciation and amortization 99,559



37,628



38,293



175,480



1,870



8,415



185,765



7.6 % Non-recurring and other unusual

items (excluding items

associated with interest expense) 4,441



—



—



4,441



—



270,364



274,805



11.3 % Interest and financing expenses —



—



—



—



—



56,170



56,170



2.3 % Income tax expense —



—



—



—



—



14,422



14,422



0.6 % Non-operating pension and

OPEB items —



—



—



—



—



(16,407)



(16,407)



(0.7) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 341,293



$ 273,298



$ 79,694



$ 694,285



$ 29,858



$ (81,892)



$ 642,251



26.4 %































Nine months ended September

30, 2020





























Net income (loss) attributable to

Albemarle Corporation $ 188,380



$ 198,905



$ 70,770



$ 458,055



$ 60,069



$ (226,995)



$ 291,129



12.9 % Depreciation and amortization 82,582



36,846



37,311



156,739



6,338



7,137



170,214



7.6 % Non-recurring and other unusual

items —



—



—



—



—



26,484



26,484



1.2 % Interest and financing expenses —



—



—



—



—



53,964



53,964



2.4 % Income tax expense —



—



—



—



—



64,526



64,526



2.9 % Non-operating pension and

OPEB items —



—



—



—



—



(8,704)



(8,704)



(0.4) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 270,962



$ 235,751



$ 108,081



$ 614,794



$ 66,407



$ (83,588)



$ 597,613



26.6 %

Non-operating pension and OPEB items, consisting of mark-to-market actuarial gains/losses, settlements/curtailments, interest cost and expected return on assets, are not allocated to Albemarle's operating segments and are included in the Corporate category. In addition, the company believes that these components of pension cost are mainly driven by market performance, and the company manages these separately from the operational performance of the company's businesses. In accordance with GAAP, these non-operating pension and OPEB items are included in Other income (expenses), net. Non-operating pension and OPEB items were as follows (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Interest cost $ 5,422



$ 7,164



$ 16,280



$ 21,452

Expected return on assets (10,893)



(10,065)



(32,687)



(30,156)

Total $ (5,471)



$ (2,901)



$ (16,407)



$ (8,704)



In addition to the non-operating pension and OPEB items disclosed above, the company has identified certain other items and excluded them from Albemarle's adjusted net income calculation for the periods presented. A listing of these items, as well as a detailed description of each follows below (per diluted share):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Restructuring and other(1) $ —



$ 0.02



$ 0.01



$ 0.08

Acquisition and integration related costs(2) 0.01



0.04



0.04



0.10

Albemarle Foundation contribution(3) —



—



0.13



—

Gain on sale of business(4) 0.01



—



(2.85)



—

Loss on early extinguishment of debt(5) —



—



0.21



—

Legal accrual(6) 4.29



—



4.34



—

Other(7) 0.02



0.02



0.11



0.01

Discrete tax items(8) 0.09



0.11



0.05



0.09

Total non-recurring and other unusual items $ 4.42



$ 0.19



$ 2.04



$ 0.28





(1) During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, Albemarle recorded facility closure costs related to offices in Germany, and severance expenses in Germany and Belgium, in Selling, general and administrative expenses of $0.8 million and $2.3 million ($0.5 million and $1.6 million after income taxes, or less than $0.01 and $0.01 per share), respectively. In 2020, Albemarle recorded severance expenses as part of business reorganization plans, impacting each of its businesses and Corporate, primarily in the U.S., Germany and with its Jordanian joint venture partner. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, the company recorded expenses of $2.3 million ($1.7 million after income taxes, or $0.02 per share) in Selling, general and administrative expenses. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the company recorded severance expenses in Cost of goods sold, Selling, general and administrative expenses and Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest of $0.7 million, $10.4 million and a $0.3 million gain ($7.9 million after income taxes, or $0.08 per share), respectively. The balance of unpaid severance is recorded in Accrued expenses and is expected to primarily be paid through 2021.



(2) Costs related to the acquisition, integration and divestitures of various significant projects, recorded in Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $1.6 million and $5.6 million ($1.2 million and $4.5 million after income taxes, or $0.01 and $0.04 per share), respectively, and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $5.9 million and $14.3 million ($4.6 million and $11.1 million after income taxes, or $0.04 and $0.10 per share), respectively.



(3) Included in Selling, general and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 is a charitable contribution of $20.0 million ($15.5 million after income taxes, or $0.13 per share), using a portion of the proceeds received from the FCS divestiture, to the Albemarle Foundation, a non-profit organization that sponsors grants, health and social projects, educational initiatives, disaster relief, matching gift programs, scholarships and other charitable initiatives in locations where Albemarle's employees live and the company operates. This contribution is in addition to the normal annual contribution made to the Albemarle Foundation by the company, and is significant in size and nature in that it is intended to provide more long-term benefits in these communities.



(4) Included in Gain on sale of business for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 is $428.4 million ($330.9 million after discrete income taxes, or $2.85 per share) related to the sale of the FCS business. During the three months ended September 30, 2021, the gain on the sale of the FCS business was adjusted down by $1.0 million ($0.8 million after discrete income taxes, or $0.01 per share) for working capital adjustments.



(5) Included in Interest and financing expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 is a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $29.0 million ($23.8 million after income taxes, or $0.21 per share), representing the tender premiums, fees, unamortized discounts and unamortized deferred financing costs from the redemption of $1.5 billion in debt using the proceeds from the issuance of common stock.



(6) Included in Other expense, net for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 is a $657.4 million ($504.5 million after income taxes, or $4.34 per share) charge related to a recent arbitration decision on a dispute regarding Huntsman Corporation's acquisition of Rockwood's Pigments & Additives business in 2014. The Huntsman-Rockwood dispute is a legacy dispute that Albemarle inherited when it purchased all outstanding equity of Rockwood Holdings, Inc. in 2015, acquiring its lithium and other business lines unrelated to the dispute.



(7) Other adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2021 included amounts recorded in:

• Selling, general and administrative expenses - $2.5 million of expenses primarily related to non-routine labor and compensation related costs that are outside normal compensation arrangements.

• Other income (expense), net - $0.1 million of a loss resulting from the adjustment of indemnification obligations related to previously disposed businesses.

After income taxes, these charges totaled $1.9 million, or $0.02 per share.





Other adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 included amounts recorded in:

• Selling, general and administrative expenses - $8.6 million of expenses primarily related to non-routine labor and compensation related costs that are outside normal compensation arrangements, a $4.0 million loss resulting from the sale of property, plant and equipment and $1.6 million of charges for an environmental reserve at a site not part of the company's operations.

• Other income (expense), net - $3.7 million of expenses primarily related to asset retirement obligation charges to update an estimate at a site formerly owned by Albemarle.

After income taxes, these charges totaled $13.3 million, or $0.11 per share.





Other adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2020 included amounts recorded in:

• Selling, general and administrative expenses - $3.8 million of a net expense primarily relating to the increase of environmental reserves at sites that we are no longer operating or previously sold.

• Other income (expense), net - $0.2 million loss resulting from the settlement of a historical legal matter of an acquired company.

After income taxes, these charges totaled $2.7 million, or $0.02 per share.





Other adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 included amounts recorded in:

• Selling, general and administrative expenses - $3.8 million of a net expense primarily relating to the increase of environmental reserves at sites that we are no longer operating or previously sold.

• Other income (expense), net - $2.5 million net gain resulting from the settlement of legal matters related to a business and site sold, and $0.8 million net gain primarily relating to the sale of idle properties in Germany, partially offset by a $0.8 million loss resulting from the adjustment of indemnification obligations related to previously disposed businesses.





After income taxes, these net gains totaled $1.0 million, or $0.01 per share.



(8) Included in Income tax expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 are discrete net tax expenses of $11.5 million, or $0.09 per share and net tax expenses of $4.9 million, or $0.05 per share, respectively. The net expense for the three months is primarily related to the impact of discrete tax expense related to global intangible low-taxed income and foreign uncertain tax positions, partially offset by a benefit for excess tax benefits realized from stock-based compensation arrangements. The net expense for the nine months is primarily related to discrete tax expense related to global intangible low-taxed income, tax expense due to an out-of-period adjustment regarding an overstated deferred tax liability for the three-month period ended December 31, 2017 and foreign uncertain tax positions. This is partially offset by the release of a foreign valuation allowance, excess tax benefits realized from stock-based compensation arrangements, and the revaluation of deferred taxes due to tax rate changes.





Included in Income tax expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 are discrete net tax expenses of $11.3 million, or $0.11 per share, and $9.7 million, or $0.09 per share, respectively. The net expense for the three months was primarily related to expenses for foreign uncertain tax positions and foreign return to accrual adjustments. The net expense for the nine months was primarily related to expenses for foreign uncertain tax positions and foreign return to accrual adjustments, partially offset by a benefit for excess tax benefits realized from stock-based compensation arrangements.

See below for a reconciliation of the adjusted effective income tax rate, the non-GAAP financial measure, to the effective income tax rate, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP (in thousands, except percentages).



Income before

income taxes and

equity in net income

of unconsolidated

investments

Income tax expense

Effective income tax

rate Three months ended September 30, 2021









As reported $ (516,809)



$ (114,670)



22.2 % Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB

items 657,802



141,681





As adjusted $ 140,993



$ 27,011



19.2 %











Three months ended September 30, 2020









As reported $ 121,544



$ 30,653



25.2 % Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB

items 9,195



(8,789)





As adjusted $ 130,739



$ 21,864



16.7 %











Nine months ended September 30, 2021









As reported $ 141,680



$ 14,422



10.2 % Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB

items 287,345



62,999





As adjusted $ 429,025



$ 77,421



18.0 %











Nine months ended September 30, 2020









As reported $ 325,092



$ 64,526



19.8 % Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB

items 18,101



(4,994)





As adjusted $ 343,193



$ 59,532



17.4 %

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

Related Links

http://www.albemarle.com

