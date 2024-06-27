Albemarle's Annual Sustainability Day Highlights Progress Toward Building a More Resilient World

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, announces the release of its fourth annual Sustainability Day. The video features Albemarle executives discussing key highlights from the company's 2023 Sustainability Report, All the Elements for a Better World.

Albemarle Sustainability Day Highlights

"Sustainability is embedded in our purpose, strategy and value proposition," said Albemarle Chairman and CEO Kent Masters. "This year's Sustainability Day showcases the progress we've made and our ongoing commitment to build a more resilient world in collaboration with our global stakeholders."

Albemarle's annual Sustainability Day is part of the company's commitment to transparently report on how it chooses to operate sustainably, with people and planet in mind. In this year's video, the company's executive leadership share progress towards targets, innovative agreements with third-party partners and continued opportunities for advancement across environmental stewardship, social responsibility and governance.

Albemarle's Sustainability Day video is now available to view on the company's website. For more information about Albemarle's sustainability efforts and to access its 2023 Sustainability Report visit www.albemarle.com/sustainability.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

The 2023 Sustainability Report and our sustainability webpage contain statements relating to Albemarle's operations, growth strategies and sustainability plans that are based on our current expectations, anticipations and beliefs regarding the future, which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "design," "target," "project," "commit," "aim," "intend," "may," "outlook," "scenario," "should," "would," and "will." Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the company's control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. Unless legally required, Albemarle undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Standards of measurement and performance made in reference to our environmental, social, governance and other sustainability plans and goals may be based on protocols, processes and assumptions that continue to evolve and are subject to change in the future, including due to the impact of future regulations. Factors that could cause Albemarle's actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include: changes in economic and business conditions; financial and operating performance of customers; timing and magnitude of customer orders; fluctuations in lithium market prices; production volume shortfalls; increased competition; changes in product demand; availability and cost of raw materials and energy; technological change and development; fluctuations in foreign currencies; changes in laws and government regulation; regulatory actions, proceedings, claims or litigation; cyber-security breaches, terrorist attacks, industrial accidents or natural disasters; political unrest; changes in inflation or interest rates; volatility in the debt and equity markets; acquisition and divestiture transactions; timing and success of projects; performance of Albemarle's partners in joint ventures and other projects; changes in credit ratings; and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports Albemarle files with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in Albemarle's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are filed with the SEC and available on the investor section of Albemarle's website (investors.albemarle.com) and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Media Contact:

Hailey Quinn, +1 (980) 299-5640, [email protected]



Investor Relations Contact:

Meredith Bandy, +1 (980) 999-5768, [email protected]

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation