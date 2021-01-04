Albert Scott and USAID TradeHub Promoting Southern African Products on Amazon.com

INWOOD, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Albert Scott ( www.albertscott.com ), a leader in Amazon

e-commerce management, is partnering with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through its Southern Africa Trade and Investment Hub (www.satihub.com), to help manufacturers in Southern Africa promote their products on Amazon.com. The USAID Southern Africa TradeHub works to boost exports from the Southern African region to the United States through the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), one pillar of U.S. economic policy and commercial engagements with Africa.

Albert Scott's Listing Baby division ( www.listingbaby.com ) will create product presentations within the Amazon catalog with eye-catching, lifestyle infographics for selected Southern Africa manufacturers' products. Albert Scott's listings will include graphic optimization and professional product photography. The firm will manage cost-effective, targeted marketing campaigns to bring new buyers to these products. Albert Scott will report on sales, sales traffic, and buyer profiles, and will also make recommendations for increasing sales.

David Greenblatt, CEO of Albert Scott, stated: "Southern Africa is blessed with a vast array of manufacturers that span many industries. We initially provided a detailed presentation to over 100 companies in the region. After discussions with many of the brands, we have selected five manufacturers to represent on Amazon.com initially." The initial list of companies to be placed on Amazon.com includes Secret Kalahari (www.secretkalahari.com ) of Botswana; manufacturers of organic beauty products; Eswatini Kitchen (www.eswatinikitchen.co.sz) of Eswatini, producers of quality sauces, chutneys and jams, My Body Guru (www.mybodyguru.co.za ) of South Africa, producers of quality nutritional supplements and "guilt-free foods"; 260 Brands (https://260brands.com ) of Zambia, manufacturers of organic soya pieces; and COTi Chocolate Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd (www.peanutbutter-zero.com, www.cotizero.co.za) of South Africa, producers of sugar-free peanut butter chocolate bars in various flavors.

"We are looking to bring as many manufacturers from Southern Africa as possible onto the Amazon platform," said USAID TradeHub Chief of Party Dr. Golden Mahove. "Working with Albert Scott to promote Southern African brands will enable U.S. buyers to view and purchase the many exciting products manufactured in our part of the world. For many Southern African companies, this initiative is their first experience listing on an e-commerce platform. Given the devastating blow which COVID-19 has dealt to economies in 2020, exploring innovative avenues such as e-commerce becomes a critical market expansion strategy for businesses in our region."

About Albert Scott: Albert Scott, LLC represents many of the world's leading brands on Amazon.com. Through its highly developed infrastructure, Albert Scott provides listing, marketing, and retail services for brands. All the Albert Scott services are provided by a team of experienced Amazon professionals.

About the USAID TradeHub: Among its objectives, the USAID TradeHub focuses on increasing exports from Southern Africa to the United States, especially through the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). Learn more at www.satihub.com

