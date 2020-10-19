Albert Scott Promotes Kirk's Family of Natural Brand Soaps on Amazon.com

INWOOD, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Albert Scott (www.albertscott.com), the leader in Amazon e-commerce management, announced the agreement to promote the Kirk's Family of Natural Brands (www.kirkssoap.com) on Amazon.com. Kirk's is one of America's oldest continuously operating soap brands.

Albert Scott's Listing Baby division (www.listingbaby.com) will enhance the Amazon product presentations and Amazon Brand Stores for Kirk's Natural, The Grandpa Soap Company, and South of France Natural Body Care. Albert Scott's Revenue Team will manage cost-effective, targeted marketing campaigns, on and off-Amazon, to bring new buyers to Kirk's products.

"Kirk's and its sister brands are legends in the natural soap industry. Their products have been used by generations of users. It is a fantastic opportunity for Albert Scott to assure that Kirk's products receive the presentation on Amazon.com that they have well-earned," says David Greenblatt, Albert Scott CEO. "We have done so for many brands, and feel it as a privilege to work with such a celebrity of brands, like Kirk's."

"Since our pillar brand Kirk's Natural was introduced in 1839, we have focused on creating the best natural soap products with the daily lives of customers in mind," says Katherine Jarnigo, co-CEO of Kirk's. "Working with Albert Scott to promote our brands will elevate our listing of natural products available to our customers and will support our commitment to empowering the next generation of households."

About Albert Scott: Albert Scott, LLC, represents many of the world's leading brands on Amazon.com. Through its highly-developed infrastructure, Albert Scott provides listing, marketing, and retail services for brands. All the Albert Scott Amazon professionals grow revenue on Amazon.com.

About Kirk's Family of Natural Brands: Founded 180 years ago, Kirk's Family of Natural Brands is one of America's oldest, soap makers. We proudly carry on our family's soap-making traditions. Our brands include Kirk's Natural, The Grandpa Soap Company, and South of France Natural Body Car. We have 70 products ranging from bar soap, liquid soap, foaming hand wash, shampoo, conditioner, hand and body cream, body wash, and sugar polishes we're just getting started. We are Molly & Katherine Oliver: two sisters turned CEO-moms - with a vision driven by our desire to create high-quality natural products for both our own growing families as well as yours.

