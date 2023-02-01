Albert Scott to Promote Sunshine Nuts™ on Amazon.com

Relationship Will Grow the Valued Brand's Amazon.com Presence

INWOOD, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Albert Scott (www.albertscott.com), the leader in Amazon e-commerce management, announced the agreement to promote the products of Sunshine Nuts (www.sunshinenuts.com) on Amazon.com. Sunshine Nuts cashew products are noted worldwide for their tastiness. Sunshine Nuts has built a premier franchise while bringing jobs and opportunities to the people of Mozambique.

Sunshine Nut Company

Albert Scott's Revenue Team will manage cost-effective, targeted marketing campaigns, on and off-Amazon, to bring new buyers to their products. Albert Scott's ListingBaby™ division (www.listingbaby.com) will enhance the product presentations and Amazon Brand Stores for Sunshine Nuts.

"We are excited to help Sunshine Nuts grow their customer base and sales on Amazon.com. The customer reviews on their products sold on Amazon are uniformly a perfect five. Their products have phenomenal consumer acceptance and are available in thousands of stores. It is a fantastic opportunity for Albert Scott to assure that the Sunshine Nuts products receive the presentation and growth on Amazon.com that they have well-earned. Their social mission is also unparalleled. In Mozambique, the Sunshine Nut Company is involved in improving the lives of smallholder farmers and orphans, and 90% of their distributed profits are reinvested back into the community," says David Greenblatt, Albert Scott CEO. "We have grown sales for many well-respected grocery brands on Amazon.com, and we feel it as a privilege to work for Sunshine Nuts."

"We have built a world-class line of cashew nut products with many unique blends using our custom shell-to-roast-to-package method. We are overwhelmed by the positive responses from our consumers! The effort of building Sunshine Nuts has also transformed our own lives. We have built a modern food factory in Mozambique with an all-African staff producing the best tasting cashews under the sun," says Don Larson, Founder and CEO of Sunshine Nuts. "Albert Scott E-commerce Management was initially recommended to us by our consultants in the grocery products industry. Working with them to promote our brand will bring our superb products to more Amazon customers around the world."

About Albert Scott: Albert Scott, LLC, represents many of the world's leading brands on Amazon.com. Through its highly-developed infrastructure, Albert Scott provides listing, marketing, and retail services for brands. All the Albert Scott Amazon professionals focus on growing brand revenue on Amazon.com. The Marketing group uses on-Amazon and off-Amazon media to quickly establish a customer base, to grow reviews and to build product sales rank. The ListingBaby™ builds listings that focus on closing sales using advanced Enhance Brand Content (EBC, A+ listings), Premium listings, Brand Stories and sophisticated Amazon Brand Stores.

About Sunshine Nuts: Sunshine Nuts creates cashew nut products from select farms in Mozambique. They are always fresh, flavorful, crispy and tasty, made in a peanut-free environment. Sunshine Nuts is simultaneously helping orphanages and other community organizations throughout Mozambique. They have an all-African staff producing cashew products sold today in retail establishments around the world.

Media Contact:

Yoni Lebovits

Albert Scott, LLC

347-388-9725

[email protected]

SOURCE Albert Scott, LLC