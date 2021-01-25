Alberto Bazbaz Sacal Makes Donation To Encourage Financial Learning In Mexican Youth

EDUCA was founded in 1995 to contribute to the education of young people with limited resources. EDUCA is implemented in more than a dozen schools in 6 states throughout Mexico. The charity helps nearly 3,300 children each year to strive for greatness and access better education.

"Access to quality education is a cause that is very near and dear to my heart," Alberto Bazbaz Sacal said. "The good work and opportunities that the EDUCA organization provides low-income youth in this country is extraordinary. I am happy to help in any way that I can to support this cause and boost the confidence of children struggling to thrive in the education system."

The organization teaches children to believe in themselves and to develop their natural talents. The program focuses on the many benefits of being a self-starter and the importance of perseverance.

According to UNICEF, more than 4.5 million children and adolescents live in poverty in Mexico. These dismal numbers have long-term consequences, both for the country and the wider world. Banking institutions in Mexico are not designed to help those in the lowest socioeconomic categories. Less than half of all Mexicans even have a bank account. Not only is it difficult to access services for those who don't live in an urban area, but those without sufficient income are generally excluded. Organizations like EDUCA support the hard to reach populations who typically would not have access to the resources required to build success.

Mr. Sacal's donation will go towards increasing the availability of EDUCA classes that help students leverage their assets later on in life. To combat the lack of financial inclusion and incohesive banking structure throughout the country, EDUCA classes are being made more widely available to Mexican schools. It is one-step towards finding a solution to the broader consequences of the economic divide and its effect on the quality of education.

For more information on how to donate to the EDUCA organization visit https://www.globalgiving.org/donate/1476/fundacion-educa-mexico/

About Alberto Bazbaz Sacal

Alberto Bazbaz Sacal is a former professor who has also worked in various public offices in the Mexican government. He has served as the Head of the Center for Research and Natural Security at the Ministry of the Interior. Bazbaz Sacal attended the Anahuac University School of Law, where he would make several important relationships that would help advance his country's career and influence.

