Albertsons Media Collective Selects Criteo to Power its Retail Media Ecosystem

Criteo will support both demand and supply-side advertising offerings to drive measurable commerce outcomes for Albertsons Media Collective's CPG brand and agency partners

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo (Nasdaq: CRTO), the commerce media company, today announced a new partnership with Albertsons Media Collective, the retail media arm for the Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI), to enhance its cutting-edge retail media network. As Criteo continues to extend its leadership in the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) and grocery space, this partnership will support Albertsons Media Collective's onsite sponsored ad offerings, while Criteo plans to expand to newer ad formats like commerce display and sponsored video in the coming months.

Together, Criteo and Albertsons Media Collective will offer CPG brand partners access to premium inventory and excellent campaign execution through flexible integrations with Criteo's demand and supply-side offerings. With Commerce Max, Criteo's self-service demand-side platform (DSP), Albertsons Media Collective can onboard first party data, in-store sales data, and comprehensive shopper signals to empower advertisers to reach Albertsons shoppers across its owned and operated properties. In addition, Criteo's retailer monetization suite, Commerce Yield, will allow for Albertsons to continue to monetize its online assets and tap into new incremental demand driven by Criteo. Both Commerce Max and Commerce Yield will be available as self-service solutions via Criteo's Commerce Media Platform and Albertsons' Media Collective.

The combination of Commerce Yield and Commerce Max will create an ecosystem where Albertsons Media Collective's CPG brand and agency partners have access to robust on-site inventory and can manage large-scale media buys within Criteo's singular, easy-to-use platform. Advertisers will also benefit from the platform's flexibility, which allows them to optimize performance at a time when proving return on ad spend (ROAS) has never been more critical.

"We are confident that integrating Criteo into our operations will enhance our client services to better support brands and agencies through expanded service models and channels," said Harvey Ma, Vice President at Albertsons Media Collective. "This partnership demonstrates our commitment to empowering brand advertisers with greater flexibility and diverse ad formats as they look to craft full-funnel advertising strategies, and we are excited to see the growth opportunities that result from this partnership."

As the retail media market continues to mature, marketers are keen to continue the momentum by working with partners that can effectively scale and unify their advertising offerings. And with U.S. retail media ad spend likely to double between 2023 and 2027, reaching $109 billion, Criteo's Commerce Media Platform is arming businesses with essential tools for success in the evolving landscape. Through this partnership with Albertsons, Criteo is enhancing its audience reach and fortifying its position as a leader in the expanding retail media space.

"Our partnership with Albertsons Media Collective brings massive opportunity to agencies and brands looking to capitalize on retail media's immense growth within the grocery industry," shared Brian Gleason, Chief Revenue Officer at Criteo. "As we continue our work to unify the retail media ecosystem and provide streamlined offerings to CPG brands, we are excited to bring more value and transparency to Albertsons Media Collective and its partners, while also bolstering our network of retailer media providers."

For more information on Criteo's retail media solutions and its retail media ecosystem, click here.

