Albin Kaelin of EPEA Switzerland Wins Two Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards

The awards are a celebration of the most influential and innovative CEOs from around the world, across a wide variety of sectors. Instead of focusing on a company's overall successes, as many business awards do, here the spotlight is instead on the leaders behind them. The aim is to give worthy executives the recognition they deserve, whilst also inspiring others to achieve similar successes. Albin Kaelin of EPEA Switzerland was the outright winner in two categories:

'Most Innovative CEO in the Worldwide Textile Industry'

'Business Leadership and Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Manufacturing'

EPEA Switzerland is an accredited assessor for the Cradle to Cradle Certified certification. This Cradle-to-Cradle concept offers the most stringent and holistic framework for circular models, encouraging excellence and professionalism. Albin brings 30 years of experience in Cradle to Cradle and the circular economy and was the first person in the world to bring the concept into the industrial landscape. His focus lies particularly with the textile industry; a sector that's become notorious for its huge carbon footprint. He has dedicated his career to making the industry more sustainable, and his work has never been more relevant than it is today.

The success of the company – and Albin's career – has been built on two pillars; innovation and trust. The company has established an impressive network of global clients and partners over the years, and EPEA Switzerland is one of the most highly revered advisory bodies in Europe. The aim is for the industry to move to a position where there's no waste, only nutrients, with textile products going through multiple lifecycles with no compromise in quality. Albin and his team advise textile producers on what they can do to protect the planet, including stopping their products poisoning oceans. Albin has also supported another startup called OceanSafe which helps home furnishing and fashion manufacturers throughout Europe and Asia ensure their fibers are safe for biological cycles.

Circular models provide companies with a longer value chain, because once an item has been used, it can be sent to industrial composting to generate biogas and biomass.

For further information on EPEA Switzerland, including its products, services, case studies and updated news on the circular economy, visit the company website - https://epeaswitzerland.com

More details about the Business Worldwide Magazine Awards can be found at https://bwmonline.com/awards/

