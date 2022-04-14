Albumedix and Valneva Expand Collaboration to Include Newly Approved Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine

Albumedix Ltd. (´Albumedix´), a recognized global leader in Recombinant Human Albumin (rHA), specializing in the enablement of advanced therapies and biopharmaceuticals, today announces the expansion of its existing collaboration with Valneva SE (´Valneva´), a specialty vaccine company focused on prevention of infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need.

This announcement comes on the back of the recent approval of Valneva´s inactivated COVID-19 vaccine (VLA2001) by MHRA, for which Valneva signed an agreement in November 2021 with the European Commission to supply up to 60 million doses over 2 years, as well as announcing an advance purchase agreement with the Kingdom of Bahrain in December 2021 for the supply of one million doses.

Albumedix Recombumin® rHA is an essential component in VLA2001, used in the manufacturing process and final formulation of the vaccine. The companies began their collaboration with the inclusion of Recombumin® in Valneva's single-shot vaccine candidate against the mosquito-borne viral infection chikungunya, VLA1553, which successfully completed its pivotal Phase 3 trial in March 2022. Both companies are committed to producing safe, effective and scalable vaccines.

Albumedix´ Chief Executive Officer, Jonas Skjødt Møller, reflects on the announcement; "We are excited to expand our relationship with a valued partner like Valneva, thereby continuing to leverage our long track record of supporting vaccine companies in their development of safe and scalable vaccines. In the last 2 years, it has been incredible to witness and partake in the monumental achievements realized by the life science industry through purpose-led collaborations like the one we share with Valneva."

Valneva's Chief Operating Officer, Vincent Dequenne, added; "We wholeheartedly welcome the contribution that Albumedix is making to the manufacture of our newly approved inactivated, whole virus COVID-19 vaccine – the first of its kind developed in Europe. Our collaboration is enabling the development of vaccines to address significant unmet medical need, including this differentiated COVID-19 vaccine option for populations and physicians who need it."

Albumin is an established enabler of advanced therapies and biopharmaceuticals and the properties of Recombumin® are shown to be beneficial across a broad range of vaccine modalities. Consequently, Albumedix´ rHA´s are already included in a range of vaccine candidates in clinical development and marketed vaccines, resulting in more than 210 million safe injections with Recombumin®.

