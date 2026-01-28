Alcami Promotes Guy Kubi to Chief Operating Officer

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami Corporation ("Alcami"), a leading U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the promotion of Guy Kubi to Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.

In this expanded role, Mr. Kubi will oversee Human Resources, Quality, Commercial, Project Management, Corporate Development, and Pharma Storage and Services Operations, while reporting directly to Patrick Walsh, Chairman and CEO. He previously served as Chief Business Officer prior to his new appointment. "Guy has been instrumental in cultivating high‑growth and client-centric culture while delivering business success," said Patrick Walsh. "His proven tenacity and leadership will serve Alcami well in the next phase of growth and expansion." Mr. Kubi brings more than a decade of service and leadership at Alcami. He began his career in the Finance department after earning a BS degree in Finance as a Division I tennis scholar‑athlete from Winthrop University and holds a CPA (inactive) license in North Carolina. Before returning to Alcami, Kubi held roles with increasing responsibility at Avista Pharma Solutions through its acquisition.

"It is extremely exciting to be a leader at Alcami through such a monumental period of growth. We built great momentum in 2025, adding double digit growth to both top and bottom lines. The growth will further accelerate in 2026 as Alcami continues to be a strong and preferred partner in the industry." said Guy Kubi.

About Alcami

Alcami Corporation is a U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 45 years of experience advancing pharmaceuticals and biologics from development to delivery. Alcami provides fully integrated lab services, drug product manufacturing, cGMP pharma storage, and support services. Alcami's private equity ownership includes GHO Capital, The Vistria Group, and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit www.alcami.com.

