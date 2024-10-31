Alchemy Partners with PatchRx to Improve HIV Medication Adherence for Safety Net Patient Populations

The partnership combines pharmacy expertise and advanced adherence insight to improve HIV outcomes at safety net clinics.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy, a leader in building in-house pharmacies for safety net clinics, today announced a partnership with PatchRx to tackle one of healthcare's most pressing challenges: HIV medication adherence. While modern HIV treatments can ensure viral suppression such that HIV remains undetectable and untransmittable, only 65% of HIV patients in the United States are virally suppressed, in large part due to inconsistent medication adherence. This partnership addresses this by combining Alchemy's comprehensive pharmacy infrastructure with PatchRx's smart pill bottle technology.

The partnership will provide safety net clinics that serve large HIV positive populations with real-time medication adherence data through PatchRx's patented smart pill bottle caps, integrated directly into Alchemy's pharmacy OS. This combination offers providers and pharmacists unprecedented visibility into patient medication adherence, enabling personalized intervention, and ultimately improving HIV medication adherence rates and health outcomes.

"Medication adherence is a vital component of patient care, but so often providers and clinicians are unequipped to make any proactive changes during the course of care," says Andrew Aertker, PatchRx co-founder and CEO. "We are excited to unite this technology with Alchemy's strong mission and brilliant team to bring transparency and insight to their providers and better patient tools for managing medication to their patient populations."

Founded just over a year ago, Alchemy currently serves as the in-house pharmacy partner safety net clinics across 10 states, with a focus on HIV and Hepatitis C (HCV) patient populations. By integrating PatchRx's technology, which has already improved care outcomes for thousands of patients across the U.S., the partnership creates the first comprehensive program offering providers and pharmacists a 360° view of patient treatment progress.

"Our safety net clinic partners work tirelessly to support their HIV patients, but they've long struggled without real visibility into medication adherence between visits," says Susie Crowe, Co-Founder and Chief Pharmacist at Alchemy. "By bringing PatchRx's technology into our pharmacy platform, we're giving clinics the tools they need to identify at-risk patients early and provide more targeted, timely support. This is about empowering our clinic partners to deliver proactive rather than reactive care."

About PatchRx

PatchRx is revolutionizing patient care through its clinically backed medication adherence technology. The company's patented smart pill-bottle caps for generic prescription bottles, combined with its comprehensive software platform, arm providers with the insight needed to assess a treatment's effectiveness and intervene early to prevent adverse outcomes. PatchRx has improved care outcomes for thousands of patients across the U.S., closing the gap between a patient's prescribed treatment and actual medication-taking behaviors. To learn more, visit PatchRx.io .

About Alchemy Health

Alchemy is on a mission to serve safety net clinics and their patients, starting with in-house pharmacies for Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), STD and Ryan White clinics. After setting up an in-house pharmacy, Alchemy designs and implements clinical pharmacy programs and deploys technology products that leverage the pharmacy to expand patient reach, improve health outcomes, and increase the financial impact of a clinic's pharmacy program. Learn more at www.alchemyhealth.com .

SOURCE Alchemy