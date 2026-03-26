Alchemy Pay and HTF Securities Successfully Uplift SFC Type 1 (Dealing in Securities) License

HONG KONG, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Pay, a leading fiat-crypto payment solution provider, announces that together with HTF Securities Limited (Central Entity No.: BNO909), a Hong Kong-based licensed corporation in which Alchemy Pay has made a strategic investment, has successfully uplifted HTF Securities' SFC Type 1 (Dealing in Securities) license to include virtual asset dealing services for both professional and retail investors.

This follows the previously announced upgrade of HTF Securities' Type 4 (Advising on Securities) license. Together with the planned Type 9 (Asset Management) upgrade, the Type 1, 4, and 9 combination represents a comprehensive suite of financial permissions in Hong Kong's regulatory landscape. Alchemy Pay and HTF Securities will continue to collaborate on the Type 9 application to further expand virtual asset service capabilities.

The milestone advances Alchemy Pay's regulatory strategy in Hong Kong, positioning the company to explore potential stablecoin-related initiatives and expand its payment services across Asia and beyond.

Alchemy Pay maintains a strong global compliance track record, including 15 Money Transmitter Licenses in the United States, Digital Currency Exchange Provider registration in Australia, Electronic Financial Business registration in South Korea, and licenses across Europe and Southeast Asia.

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its offerings including On & Off-Ramp, Web3 Digital Bank, NFT Checkout and its newly launched RWA platform, Alchemy Pay supports fiat payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The RWA platform allows global users to invest in tokenized real-world assets using local fiat currencies, lowering entry barriers and democratizing access to traditional financial instruments. Our Web3 Digital Bank supports Web3 enterprises by providing multi-fiat accounts and instant fiat-crypto conversion capabilities. Additionally, the NFT Checkout enables direct purchases of NFTs using fiat payment methods. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

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SOURCE Alchemy Pay