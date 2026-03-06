Alchemy Pay Expands U.S. Compliance with Delaware Money Transmitter License

HONG KONG, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Pay, the world-leading fiat-crypto payment solution provider, today announced that it has successfully obtained a Money Transmitter License (MTL) in the State of Delaware. This milestone marks another important step in Alchemy Pay's ongoing efforts to build a fully compliant and regulated payment infrastructure across the United States, following a series of regulatory approvals secured in recent years.

Under Delaware statute, the transmission or payment of money—including checks, drafts, money orders, and other monetary instruments—constitutes regulated money transmission activity. Entities engaging in such activities are required to obtain a Money Transmitter License and operate under the supervision of the Delaware Office of the State Bank Commissioner. With this license, Alchemy Pay is authorized to provide regulated money transmission services within the state, in full compliance with local regulatory requirements.

With the addition of Delaware, Alchemy Pay now holds Money Transmitter Licenses in fifteen U.S. states, including Arkansas, Iowa, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Wyoming, Arizona, South Carolina, Kansas, West Virginia, South Dakota, and Nebraska. The company continues to expand its regulatory footprint in the United States, with additional license applications currently under review across multiple jurisdictions.

This expanding regulatory coverage directly supports Alchemy Pay's ability to scale its fiat-crypto payment services, deepen its market presence, and deliver compliant on-ramps and off-ramps to a broader user base. It also lays a critical regulatory foundation for Alchemy Pay's longer-term strategic initiatives, including the launch of its own stablecoin and the development of its upcoming stablecoin-based blockchain infrastructure, Alchemy Chain.

Over the past year, Alchemy Pay has achieved a series of significant regulatory and compliance milestones across major global markets, further reinforcing its position as a trusted payment leader. Beyond the United States, these achievements include registration as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider (DCEP) in Australia, Electronic Financial Business registration in South Korea, admission in Switzerland to the Association for Quality Assurance of Financial Services (VQF) as a recognized Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO), and indirect participation in Hong Kong's regulated financial market through its investment in HK-licensed firm HTF Securities Limited, which holds a Hong Kong SFC Type 1, 4, and 9 license.

Together, these regulatory accomplishments underscore Alchemy Pay's consistent progress on compliance and its long-standing commitment to operating within established regulatory frameworks. As global regulators continue to define clearer standards for digital payments and crypto-related financial services, Alchemy Pay remains focused on building a secure, compliant, and scalable payment network for the next generation of global finance.

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its offerings including On & Off-Ramp, Web3 Digital Bank, NFT Checkout and its newly launched RWA platform, Alchemy Pay supports fiat payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The RWA platform allows global users to invest in tokenized real-world assets using local fiat currencies, lowering entry barriers and democratizing access to traditional financial instruments. Our Web3 Digital Bank supports Web3 enterprises by providing multi-fiat accounts and instant fiat-crypto conversion capabilities. Additionally, the NFT Checkout enables direct purchases of NFTs using fiat payment methods. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

