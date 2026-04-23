Alchemy Technology Group Acquires IOvations to Grow Its Northeast Presence

HOUSTON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Technology Group, an IT advisory, consulting, and reseller firm and a portfolio company of Avance Investment Management, has acquired IOvations, a Burlington, Massachusetts-based cybersecurity solution provider.

The acquisition expands Alchemy's cybersecurity portfolio and further extends its geographic reach into the Northeast, giving customers access to deeper expertise in cloud security, advanced threat detection, and Zero Trust architectures. IOvations brings long-standing customer relationships and proven experience helping organizations build modern security strategies.

"IOvations is a perfect fit in our acquisition strategy," said Wes Davis, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Alchemy Technology Group. "They have a terrific, longstanding customer base in a dynamic growth market for us. We love quality businesses built on the same core principals as Alchemy: trusted relationships, elite domain expertise, and a history of execution."

For IOvations' customers and partners, joining Alchemy provides access to a broader set of capabilities while preserving the specialized security focus they rely on today.

"Becoming part of Alchemy strengthens our ability to support our clients and their evolving needs," said Jim Sacco, CEO and Founder at IOvations. "Our clients will gain access to expanded expertise in cloud, data, digital workspace, AI, and application development, while continuing to work with the same IOvations team they know and trust. Culturally, there is a strong alignment around our client-first approach, focusing on positive outcomes, investing in technical talent, and building long-term relationships."

This transaction marks Alchemy's second acquisition in as many months. With the support of Avance, Alchemy intends to continue its strategy of building a national platform through targeted acquisitions that complement its strong organic growth.

About Alchemy Technology Group

Alchemy Technology Group is an award-winning reseller of next-generation technology solutions and a provider of high-touch consulting and advisory services. Focused on critical software solutions such as cybersecurity, digital workspace, data, cloud, application development, and AI, Alchemy was purpose-built to go beyond the offerings of a traditional VAR and take a truly client- and vendor-centric approach. For more information, visit www.alchemytechgroup.com.

About IOvations

IOvations is a Burlington, Massachusetts-based cybersecurity solutions provider focused on helping customers protect critical systems, data, and users. The company specializes in modern security architectures with a focus on Zero Trust strategies and protecting critical infrastructure. IOvations works closely with customers to design and operate practical, resilient security programs that keep pace with evolving risks and regulatory requirements. For more information, please visit www.iovations.com.

About Avance Investment Management

Avance Investment Management is a private equity firm with a passion for building great businesses in partnership with talented founders and management teams. Avance focuses primarily on thematic investments within the Services, Technology, and Consumer areas in the U.S., seeking attractive opportunities with catalysts for growth and fragmented spaces with consolidation opportunities. Avance's team has a long history of partnering with founder-owned businesses, industry executives, and management teams and aims to add value to each investment through the application of its STAGE™ value creation framework. Avance has offices in New York and Miami. For more information, please visit www.avanceinv.com.

SOURCE Alchemy Technology Group, LLC