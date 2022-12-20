Alchemy Technology Group Awarded Nutanix 2022 Momentum Partner of the Year for the Americas

Nutanix recognizes Alchemy Technology Group for enabling clients to accelerate their path to hybrid cloud leveraging Nutanix

HOUSTON, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Technology Group announced today that it has been awarded Nutanix 2022 Momentum Partner of the Year for the Americas.

Nutanix recognized Alchemy Technology Group as the sole recipient of Nutanix 2022 Momentum Partner of the Year for the Americas. Alchemy Technology Group was recognized for its commitment, contribution, and collaboration in modernizing data centers for their clients leveraging Nutanix. Alchemy Technology Group understands the future of enterprise IT, and their partnership with Nutanix allows them to solve the toughest cloud challenges.

"We're thrilled to recognize Alchemy Technology Group with a 2022 Nutanix Partner Award for their continued commitment to making customers successful using Nutanix solutions," said Dave Gwyn, Senior Vice President of Global Customer Success and Channels. "Experience is incredibly valuable in helping customers evolve to hybrid multicloud solutions, and it means a lot to Nutanix to have a partner like Alchemy Technology Group consistently delivering outstanding efforts."

"The future of hybrid will always be evolving, but one thing is for certain, the cloud is complicated," said Mike Quirin, Partner at Alchemy Technology Group. "Partnering with Nutanix enables Alchemy Technology Group to build and deliver a simplified hybrid cloud experience on a foundation built for the future."

About Alchemy Technology Group

At Alchemy Technology Group, we strive to bring a level of expertise and effort that is truly transformative to our customers' business. Acting as a thought leader for digital transformation, Alchemy has assembled a robust team of industry-leading minds to create, implement, and manage technology solutions. When paired with meticulous project management and established engagement models, Alchemy possesses an award-winning formula for customer satisfaction.

For press inquiries and more information, contact:

Pete Downing

617-872-6744

[email protected]

