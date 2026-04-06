Alcohol Free Platform, Boisson Is The First to Introduce Gut Feeling® by Gut Oggau

A Botanical, Non-Alcoholic Expression of the Land

NEW YORK, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boisson, the leading non-alcoholic drinks platform known for its curated selection of non-alcoholic spirits, wines, beers, and cocktail alternatives is the exclusive launch partner of Gut Feeling®, a new botanical herbal drink created by the renowned Austrian natural wine estate Gut Oggau.

Gut Feeling

As more consumers bring mindfulness to what they eat and drink, reading labels, researching ingredients, and seeking thoughtful alternatives, Boisson has become a destination for the best non-alcoholic options from around the world. Through its curated platform, Boisson presents over 100 premium zero-proof brands to the table and is thrilled to now offer one of Austria's most coveted brands and their latest expression.

By bringing Gut Feeling® to their platform, Boisson continues to help in de-stigmatizing non-alc offerings and elevate them to the same level of quality, craftsmanship, and experience as traditional beverages. Both for consumers at home and for hospitality partners looking to expand thoughtful drink menus, Gut Feeling® is dry, floral, herbal, and lightly bitter beverage crafted as a drink for moments of presence and everyday enjoyment.

"At Boisson, we're always looking to introduce our community to purveyors who approach beverages with the same care, intention, and sense of purpose," said Holly Berrigan, CEO of Boisson. "What makes this partnership with Gut Oggau so special is that Gut Feeling® isn't designed as a replacement for wine but as a completely new expression that we are thrilled to be able to share exclusively with our customers.

This unique beverage is born from herbs grown in and around the Gut Oggau estate in Burgenland, and is produced together with Konanna, a young couple specialized on fermented drinks. Gut Feeling® carries the same strength of the soil and agricultural philosophy that defines the winery's internationally celebrated natural wines. Gut Oggau now opens a new space beyond wine, another way to experience the land while remaining deeply connected to it.

"With Gut Feeling®, we wanted to create a drink that embodies the essence of our land—floral, herbal, and alive" said Eduard Tscheppe, co-founder of Gut Oggau. "This is a way to experience the vitality beyond wine, and we're thrilled to share it through Boisson's platform."

Gut Feeling® represents the first liquid expression of this philosophy beyond wine. The plants that give the drink its aromatics also nourish the soil they grow from - strengthening the vineyard from the ground up. Low in calories and free from synthetic additives, Gut Feeling® offers clarity and gentle energy.

Gut Feeling® will be available exclusively through Boisson at $32 a bottle, with nationwide shipping and wholesale availability for hospitality partners via Bossion.com.

Boisson is an online marketplace for the finest non-alcoholic wines, spirits alternatives, mixers, and ready-to-drink cocktails. With a focus on quality, education, and exploration, Boisson offers consumers mindful alternatives to traditional alcoholic beverages. The platform also supplies leading bars, restaurants and specialty retailers with curated NA selections from around the world. Visit www.Boisson.co to learn more.

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SOURCE Boisson