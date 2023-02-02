Alcohol Ingredients Global Market 2022: Sector to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.02%

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alcohol Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global alcohol ingredients market size reached US$ 1.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.02% during 2021-2027.

Alcohol ingredients refer to various colorants, flavors, salts and edible products added to manufacture alcoholic beverages. Alcoholic beverages are primarily manufactured using ethanol, or ethyl alcohol, methanol and isopropanol, which are produced by the fermentation of bacteria or yeast with the sugar present in fruits, grains and vegetables. Wines and ciders are made using a fermented fruit base, while hops, fermented barley and rye are used to make beers and spirits. Various other ingredients, such as bittering and stabilizing agents, enzymes and chemicals, are also added to improve and retain the flavor of these beverages.



A significant increase in the global consumption of alcoholic beverages is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising awareness regarding the benefits of consuming alcohol in moderation among the consumers is providing a thrust to the market growth.

Alcoholic beverages are widely consumed as a rejuvenating and recreational drink and controlled consumption is considered beneficial for minimizing the risks of heart and blood pressure-related complications. In line with this, there is a growing demand for premium and super-premium alcoholic drinks, which is increasing the demand for high-quality ingredients.

Alcohol manufacturers are emphasizing on using natural and organic ingredients that are free from harmful fertilizers, pesticides and inorganic chemicals.

This, in turn, is creating a positive impact on the market growth. Other factors, including the advent of microbreweries that emphasize on sustainable sourcing and alcohol manufacturing practices, along with the proliferation of the online retail sector, which offer easy product availability with a wide range of options to choose from, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global alcohol ingredients market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on ingredient type and beverage type.



Breakup by Ingredient Type:

Flavors and Salts

Colorants

Yeast

Enzymes

Others

Breakup by Beverage Type:

Beer

Wine

Whiskey

Spirits

Vodka

Gin

Rum

Tequila

Brandy

Others

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global alcohol ingredients market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global alcohol ingredients market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the ingredient type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the beverage type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global alcohol ingredients market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

