Alcohol Ingredients Market: 35% of Growth to Originate from Europe | By End-user, Ingredients, and Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2025

The Alcohol Ingredients Market value is set to grow by USD 1.04 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 10.01% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio

Alcohol Ingredients Market: Regional Analysis & Forecasts

The market is segmented by geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). 35% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The UK and France are the key markets for alcohol ingredients in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions. The increasing number of product launches and breweries and distilleries are the prime factors that will facilitate the market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Alcohol Ingredients Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the Alcohol Ingredients Market by End-user (Beer, Spirits, and Wine) and Ingredients (Flavors and salts, Colorants, and Others). The increasing product launches and the emergence of breweries will boost the demand for alcohol ingredients for beer preparation. The demand for beer is increasing in regions such as APAC and South America, which is expected to drive the growth of the market segment during the forecast period.

Alcohol Ingredients Market: Key Trend

The increasing popularity of craft alcoholic beverages is the key market trend for driving the growth of the alcohol ingredients market. The rising popularity of alcohol made from plant-based ingredients is one of the critical alcohol ingredients market trends. Consumers are preferring foods and beverages containing natural ingredients over those containing artificial ingredients. The shift in preference can be attributed to the rising health consciousness among consumers. The trend is also prominent in the alcoholic beverages segment. Hence, alcohol manufacturers are increasingly focusing on launching new products containing natural ingredients. The growing popularity of alcohol made from plant-based ingredients will boost the demand for natural alcohol ingredients, consequently fueling the growth of the market.

Alcohol Ingredients Market: Major Challenge

Campaigns against alcohol consumption are the major hindrance to the growth of the alcohol ingredients market. campaigns on spreading awareness of the detrimental health effects of alcohol are a serious challenge for the global alcohol ingredients market. Due to the increasing incidence of alcohol abuse and alcohol-related accidents, especially among youth, various social organizations are launching campaigns against alcohol consumption. Various foundations in the US, for example, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), the American Medical Association (AMA), and the National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse (at Columbia University), discourage alcohol consumption. The purpose of these campaigns was to encourage middle-aged and older people to take more days off from drinking alcohol to reduce health risks.

Alcohol Ingredients Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.01% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.33 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, MEA, Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Cargill Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DDW The Colour House, Dohler GmbH, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, and TREATT Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

