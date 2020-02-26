Alcohol Justice: San Francisco Foundation Partners with San Rafael Community Organizations and Grassroots Leaders to Launch Amplifying Community Leaders Fellowship
Feb 26, 2020, 15:34 ET
SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco Foundation is pleased to announce the launch of Amplifying Community Leaders Fellowship program with local organizations to support resident leadership in the Canal Neighborhood of San Rafael.
What:
Celebrate Program Launch
When:
Thursday, February 27, 2020, 6-8 P.M.
Where:
Marin Health and Wellness Campus, 3240 Kerner Blvd., San Rafael 94901
Who:
Why: The public is warmly invited to celebrate the launch of the Canal Amplifying Community Leaders Fellowship, a collaborative initiative of four local nonprofit partners: Alcohol Justice, Multicultural Center of Marin, Parent Services Project, and Youth Leadership Institute in partnership with the San Francisco Foundation's Koshland Program. Attendees will meet up to 15 Canal leaders selected by the participating nonprofits for their outstanding leadership skills and potential to positively impact their neighborhood. Please join us as we celebrate the launch of their two-year commitment to improving the lives of Canal residents!
CONTACT:
Michael Scippa 415 548-0492
Retha Robinson 415 733-8561
SOURCE Alcohol Justice
