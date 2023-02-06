Alcoholic drinks market to grow by 5.42% Y-O-Y in 2023; Increasing consumption of alcoholic drinks will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK , Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Alcoholic drinks market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alcoholic Drinks Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Aceo Ltd., Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Anora Group Plc, Bacardi Ltd., Bronco Wine Co., Brown Forman Corp., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, E. and J. Gallo Winery, Heineken NV, Molson Coors Beverage Co., Pernod Ricard SA, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Boston Beer Co. Inc., The Edrington Group Ltd., The Wine Group LLC, Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., Vina Concha y Toro SA, among others

: 15+, Including Aceo Ltd., Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Anora Group Plc, Bacardi Ltd., Bronco Wine Co., Brown Forman Corp., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, E. and J. Gallo Winery, Heineken NV, Molson Coors Beverage Co., Pernod Ricard SA, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Boston Beer Co. Inc., The Edrington Group Ltd., The Wine Group LLC, Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., y Toro SA, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Beer, Wine, Spirits, RTD pre-mixes, and Cider), and Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the alcoholic drinks market, request a sample report

In 2017, the alcoholic drinks market was valued at 233.99 billion liters. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at 83.38 billion liters. The alcoholic drinks market size is estimated to grow by 88.96 billion liters from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.66% according to Technavio.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Alcoholic drinks market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global Alcoholic drinks market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV - The company offers alcoholic drinks under the brands such as Beck's, Corona, and Budweiser.

- The company offers alcoholic drinks under the brands such as Beck's, Corona, and Budweiser. Anora Group Plc - The company offers alcoholic drinks under the brands such as Koskenkorva, LINIE Aquavit, and O. P. Anderson.

- The company offers alcoholic drinks under the brands such as Koskenkorva, LINIE Aquavit, and O. P. Anderson. Bacardi Ltd. - The company offers alcoholic drinks such as rum and Vodka.

- The company offers alcoholic drinks such as rum and Vodka. Bronco Wine Co. - The company offers alcoholic drinks under the brands such as Smirnoff and Casamigos Blanco.

Alcoholic drinks market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Increase in popularity of craft segment

Rise in mergers and acquisitions

Increase in marketing and promotional activities

KEY Challenges –

Prominence of counterfeit products

Competition from other beverages

High taxation

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The alcoholic drinks market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this alcoholic drinks market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the alcoholic drinks market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the alcoholic drinks market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the alcoholic drinks market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of alcoholic drinks market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The ready to drink cocktails market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.42% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 748.7 million . The growth of convenience products across the world is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the huge availability of substitute products may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.42% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The growth of convenience products across the world is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the huge availability of substitute products may impede the market growth. The root beer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 139.76 million . The emergence of low-ABV cocktails is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as low awareness of root beer and lack of standardized definition of quality may impede the market growth.

Alcoholic Drinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66% Market growth 2023-2027 88.96 bn L Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.42 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aceo Ltd., Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Anora Group Plc, Bacardi Ltd., Bronco Wine Co., Brown Forman Corp., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, E. and J. Gallo Winery, Heineken NV, Molson Coors Beverage Co., Pernod Ricard SA, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Boston Beer Co. Inc., The Edrington Group Ltd., The Wine Group LLC, Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., and Vina Concha y Toro SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global alcoholic drinks market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global alcoholic drinks market 2017 - 2021 (billion L)

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 (billion L)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 (billion L)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (billion L)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (billion L)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel (billion L)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Beer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Beer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Beer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Beer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Beer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Wine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Wine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Wine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Wine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Wine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Spirits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Spirits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Spirits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Spirits - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Spirits - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 RTD pre-mixes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on RTD pre-mixes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on RTD pre-mixes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)



Exhibit 61: Chart on RTD pre-mixes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on RTD pre-mixes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Cider - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Cider - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Cider - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Cider - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Cider - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Type (billion L)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion L)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography (billion L)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Aceo Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Aceo Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Aceo Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Aceo Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV

Exhibit 126: Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV - Overview



Exhibit 127: Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV - Segment focus

12.6 Anora Group Plc

Exhibit 130: Anora Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 131: Anora Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Anora Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Anora Group Plc - Segment focus

12.7 Bacardi Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Bacardi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Bacardi Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Bacardi Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Bronco Wine Co.

Exhibit 137: Bronco Wine Co. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Bronco Wine Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Bronco Wine Co. - Key offerings

12.9 Brown Forman Corp.

Exhibit 140: Brown Forman Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Brown Forman Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Brown Forman Corp. - Key offerings

12.10 Carlsberg Breweries AS

Exhibit 143: Carlsberg Breweries AS - Overview



Exhibit 144: Carlsberg Breweries AS - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Carlsberg Breweries AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Carlsberg Breweries AS - Segment focus

12.11 Constellation Brands Inc.

Exhibit 147: Constellation Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Constellation Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Constellation Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Constellation Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Diageo Plc

Exhibit 151: Diageo Plc - Overview



Exhibit 152: Diageo Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Diageo Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Diageo Plc - Segment focus

12.13 E. and J. Gallo Winery

Exhibit 155: E. and J. Gallo Winery - Overview



Exhibit 156: E. and J. Gallo Winery - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: E. and J. Gallo Winery - Key offerings

12.14 Heineken NV

Exhibit 158: Heineken NV - Overview



Exhibit 159: Heineken NV - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Heineken NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Heineken NV - Segment focus

12.15 Molson Coors Beverage Co.

Exhibit 162: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Segment focus

12.16 Pernod Ricard SA

Exhibit 166: Pernod Ricard SA - Overview



Exhibit 167: Pernod Ricard SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Pernod Ricard SA - Key offerings

12.17 Suntory Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 169: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 176: Research methodology



Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 178: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio