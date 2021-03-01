Alcom Shows Commitment to Customer Privacy and Trust by Protecting Against Identity Theft and Fraud

HARLEYSVILLE, Pa., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Showing their commitment to privacy and trust, Alcom Printing Group, Inc. recently became InfoSafe Certified by implementing comprehensive data security and privacy safeguards to protect their customers and employees against potential identity theft and cyber-crime.

In today's digital age where personal and financial information collected by businesses and other organizations can be accidentally exposed or easily stolen by crooks, consumers need to be careful who they do business with. "They should work, shop, and do business only with those companies that have invested in proper safeguards, and that are certified as having met the minimum requirements required by law for protecting customer information," according to James Harrison, CEO of INVISUS and the InfoSafe Certification program.

Alcom recently became InfoSafe Certified with INVISUS, who provides the most respected and comprehensive information security and privacy certification. This shows Alcom's genuine commitment to privacy, safety and trust – and doing business the right way.

To be InfoSafe Certified, Alcom implemented a formal information security policy and employee training program and implemented proper physical and technical security measures. Being InfoSafe Certified also means they meet all the requirements in federal, state and industry regulations for protecting against identity theft and fraud.

With information security and privacy a core value for Alcom, it's a safe place to do business. Doug Yeager, COO of Alcom, believes in keeping customer trust and confidence. Yeager stated, "We truly care about our customers and want to make sure they know we've taken the necessary steps to protect their information and their privacy."

Alcom, a recognized leader in the industry with over 75 years of service excellence, is a leading provider of integrated solutions for print, direct mail, marketing and business development and offers solutions that include Commercial Sheetfed and Web Lithography, Digital Print, Wide Format, Print on Demand, Web to Print, Fulfillment Solutions, Promotional Product offerings along with robust workflow technologies that facilitate online orders, manage inventory and reduce print obsolescence.

For more information, call Judy Baehrle, Alcom Director of Human Resources, at 215-513-1600 or visit www.alcomprinting.com.

Contact: Judy Baehrle

215-513-1600

www.alcomprinting.com

SOURCE Alcom Printing Group, Inc.

