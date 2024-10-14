Alcor Achieves Great Place to Work® Certification™ for Fourth Consecutive Year, Honored as Best Workplace for Women!

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcor Solutions, a leading global provider of cloud solutions and digital transformation services, is proud to announce that it has earned its fourth consecutive Great Place To Work® Certification™ across the US, Canada, and India regions. This certification reflects Alcor's continuous pursuit of nurturing an empowering work environment that fosters people-centricity, mutual trust, open communication, innovation, and long-term financial stability. It also positions Alcor among the elite organizations where employees feel supported and rewarded for their outstanding work.

"Achieving this prestigious certification for the fourth consecutive year is a monumental milestone for us," said Amit Singh, Chief Executive Officer at Alcor Solutions, Inc. "This global recognition is not just a testament to our commitment to excellence but a reflection of the dedication and passion of our incredible team. At Alcor, we believe that our people are our greatest asset. This certification underscores our ongoing efforts to create a culture of empowerment where every individual feels valued and inspired to innovate. Together, we will continue to push boundaries, embrace new challenges, and strive for excellence in everything we do."

The Great Place To Work® Certification™ is a globally accepted "Employer of Choice" recognition that most organizations aspire to achieve. Recognized in over 170 countries and regions, this certification is awarded to companies that prioritize building a high-performance, high-trust culture with positive employee experiences. This research-backed verification also empowers organizations to recruit and retain top talent, elevate productivity, and gain valuable insights into their workplace culture.

"Alcor's Great Place To Work achievement for four consecutive years across India, Canada, and India underscores our unwavering commitment to creating a positive and inclusive workplace culture. At Alcor, our core values of integrity, collaboration, responsiveness, and quality guide everything we do. These values, along with our exceptional employees and strong leadership, have been instrumental in our success. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our global team. We remain committed to supporting our employees' growth and well-being, and I look forward to continuing this journey together," said Lisa Clinton, Sr. Director – HR/Operations, Alcor Solutions, Inc.

Alcor is also honored to be recognized as one of India's Best Workplaces™ for Women in the Mid-Size Company category by the Great Place To Work India team. This recognition places Alcor among the top 100 organizations in India, chosen through a rigorous evaluation process. The company stands out for fostering an equitable culture where women have access to fair opportunities, play a key role in strategic decision-making, and thrive in a collaborative, merit-based environment. Alcor remains dedicated to shaping the future of work by empowering women to grow, lead, and succeed in their careers.

"Women are an integral part of our society, and the same holds true at Alcor. From showcasing exceptional caliber to contributing innovative ideas to excelling in leadership roles, women at Alcor have played a crucial role in driving our organization's growth. Their positive feedback has affirmed Alcor as one of India's Best Workplaces for Women. We remain committed to providing equal opportunities and support for women to thrive and succeed," said Jyoti Chak, HR Manager at Alcor Solutions, Inc.

Alcor's consistent recognition by the Great Place To Work® Institute across multiple regions emphasizes its global commitment to employee well-being and organizational excellence. The company remains dedicated to nurturing a workplace culture that champions diversity, equality, cutting-edge innovation, and collaborative success.

About Alcor

Founded in 2008, Alcor Solutions, Inc. is a global digital transformation services company serving Fortune 500, Government Agencies, and other leading organizations in multiple industry verticals across the US, Canada, Europe, Japan, and India regions.

Alcor is a ServiceNow® Elite partner and works with various innovative enterprise technologies to deliver solutions and services that help drive digital transformation for businesses. They advise leading businesses on cloud platforms, solution architecture, enterprise service management, and integrated IT service delivery. The company also provides business process consulting to capture, re-engineer, and improve processes that can easily be automated to deliver real value.

