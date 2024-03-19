Alcor Announces the New Release of AccessFlow, an Enterprise Identity and Access Management Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcor, a leading partner in the digital transformation space and global provider of cloud solutions, security, and implementation services, announced the successful launch of a new release for AccessFlow. It is an automated, self-service enterprise identity and access management (IAM) product, natively built and certified on the ServiceNow® platform.

Empowering organizations to conquer the hurdles of manual access control, fragmented access provisioning, and suboptimal compliance practices, AccessFlow delivers a unified IAM framework in the cloud. Combining Access Management (AM) and Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) capabilities seamlessly, it provides an all-in-one solution for modern businesses. This convergence enables organizations to streamline access controls with enhanced visibility and comprehensive governance, eliminating the necessity for disparate solutions and preventing siloed approaches.

As a Built on Now application, AccessFlow provides the performance, Security, and GUI of the ServiceNow® platform combined with the IAM capabilities - designed and tested for fast, agile, secure, resilient, and connected digital transformation. The latest version of AccessFlow represents a transformative leap towards efficient, secure, and user-centric access management for organizations. Key features of the upgraded product include:

Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM): Enhanced security for external enterprise users like business partners, vendors, and contractors – streamlining their access to various services for an improved overall experience.

Enhanced security for external enterprise users like business partners, vendors, and contractors – streamlining their access to various services for an improved overall experience. Cloud Infrastructure Entitlements Management (CIEM): Automated management of user identities and entitlements within AWS and Google Workspace platforms – enhancing security, visibility, and compliance across cloud environments.

Automated management of user identities and entitlements within AWS and Google Workspace platforms – enhancing security, visibility, and compliance across cloud environments. Out-of-the-Box Integrations : Faster, pre-built integrations with a wider application portfolio including Google Workspace, Active Directory, Azure AD – simplifying user management and driving unified access administration across different platforms.

: Faster, pre-built integrations with a wider application portfolio including Google Workspace, Active Directory, Azure AD – simplifying user management and driving unified access administration across different platforms. Role-Based Access: Streamlined access management with a granular nested Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) approach. In addition, new self-service catalogs introduced to create, modify, or disable role definitions for simplified access provisioning.

Streamlined access management with a granular nested Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) approach. In addition, new self-service catalogs introduced to create, modify, or disable role definitions for simplified access provisioning. Access Management for Movers : Simplified Access modifications during job role changes, promotions, or departmental transfers – ensuring seamless employee transitions and top-notch user experience.

: Simplified Access modifications during job role changes, promotions, or departmental transfers – ensuring seamless employee transitions and top-notch user experience. Access Certification: Enhanced access review capabilities to verify and certify the accuracy and appropriateness of user access rights. This ensures compliance, audit-readiness, and minimizes security risks.

Enhanced access review capabilities to verify and certify the accuracy and appropriateness of user access rights. This ensures compliance, audit-readiness, and minimizes security risks. Internationalization and Localization: Overcoming language barriers with a tailored experience for multilingual users, AccessFlow now supports various languages, enhancing productivity and user satisfaction.

Overcoming language barriers with a tailored experience for multilingual users, AccessFlow now supports various languages, enhancing productivity and user satisfaction. Superior User Experience: Exceptional end-user experience with an enhanced user interface, global search functionality, and powerful self-service catalogs for different access management operations, including policy management, Segregation of Duties (SOD), RBAC, and more.

"As organizations increasingly migrate applications and infrastructure to the cloud, the complexity of the identity and access management landscape grows. The latest AccessFlow release marks a significant milestone in optimizing enterprise access management and identity governance for modern businesses seeking cloud-native and self-service solutions. These enhancements not only boost process efficiency, business productivity, and user experience but also enhance security through proactive risk management. I extend heartfelt thanks to our dedicated product team for turning this vision into reality." says Monisha Singh, Chairperson and Sr. Principal at Alcor.

Sunita Gulia, Director - Product Development at Alcor adds "The latest product update is a testament to Alcor's dedication to IAM innovation and excellence. With features like customer identity and access management (CIAM), cloud infrastructure entitlements management (CIEM), and nested role-based access, (RBAC) we've designed AccessFlow to outshine the evolving IAM needs of modern enterprises. This launch embodies our vision for a future where access management is secure, seamless, and intuitive for every user."

Don't miss the AccessFlow launch webinar "Raising the Bar in Identity and Access Management" on April 25 at 10 am PST. Register here to explore how AccessFlow can transform your IAM strategy.

To learn more about AccessFlow, you can visit the Webpage or download the application from the ServiceNow® App Store.

About Alcor

Alcor Solutions, Inc. is a San Francisco, California-based company that provides global cloud advisory and implementation services to clients in multiple geographies. Their clients include global Fortune 500 as well as leading organizations in multiple industry verticals. Founded in 2008, Alcor Solutions Inc.'s focus has been building strong competency in cutting-edge technologies and advising clients in implementing them. They are passionate about their thought leadership and believe that successful IT implementations result equally from good strategy and technology excellence.

Alcor is an Elite ServiceNow® Partner, AWS Consulting Partner, Modern Oracle® Partner, and works with several other technologies including Microsoft, Salesforce®, FireEye™, and more.

Alcor Enabling Cloud™ is a registered trademark of Alcor.

