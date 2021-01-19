ALDI Announces Plan for COVID-19 Vaccine for All Employees

BATAVIA, Ill., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading grocery retailer ALDI is furthering its commitment to protect the health, safety and well-being of its employees, customers and communities it serves by removing obstacles for its workers to access the COVID-19 vaccine, if they so choose.

The company is working closely with state and local officials across the U.S. to ensure front-line workers remain prioritized, and today ALDI unveiled its plan to support employees. ALDI is ensuring that all hourly workers who wish to receive the vaccine are able to do so without concern about losing pay or taking time away from work. The company will cover costs associated with vaccine administration and will provide employees with two hours of pay for each dose they receive, up to four hours total, as well as scheduling flexibility for salaried employees.

The company continues to work with government and health care officials to do its part to reduce exposure to COVID-19 and will continue exploring further ways to enhance vaccine accessibility. For example, the company will implement on-site vaccination clinics at its warehouse and office locations to ensure its employees have easy access to the vaccine.

"Since the onset of the pandemic, our entire ALDI team has worked to keep stores safe and stocked, and serve communities without interruption," said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI U.S. "Providing accommodations so employees can receive this critical vaccine is one more way we can support them and eliminate the need to choose between earning their wages and protecting their well-being."

ALDI has implemented a number of safety measures as a result of the pandemic, from intensified in-store cleaning to requiring masks to scheduling special hours for vulnerable shoppers. For more information about ALDI COVID-19 safety measures, visit the ALDI website here.

About ALDI U.S.

ALDI is one of America's fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With more than 2,000 stores across 37 states, ALDI is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022. When it comes to value, ALDI won't be beat on price. For 10 years running, ALDI has held the esteemed title of Value Leader among U.S. grocery stores according to the latest Market Force Information® U.S. Grocery Competitive Study,* and ALDI has been No. 1 for price according to the Dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report for four years running. Since 1976, ALDI has offered a unique shopping experience where customers Shop differentli® and never have to compromise on quality, selection or value. In fact, 1 in 3 ALDI-brand products is award-winning.*** Customers can save time and money by conveniently shopping in-store or online at shop.aldi.us. ALDI also proudly serves as a Feeding America Leadership Partner, donating 30 million pounds of food each year in an effort to end hunger in America. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

*According to annual surveys of U.S. consumers conducted 2011-18 and 2020 by Market Force Information.®

***As of 1/29/20, based on an audit of everyday, nationally distributed ALDI-exclusive branded products

SOURCE ALDI

Related Links

http://aldi.us

