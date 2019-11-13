ALDI Launches Alcohol Delivery

Crunched for time while planning a holiday party? Need a last-minute gift for a host? Don't want to brave the cold weather? With the click of a button, shoppers can visit shop.aldi.us to select from a wide array of award-winning wine and beer, and have it all delivered to their door. From vibrant bubbly, like Grandi Mori Valdobbiadene Prosecco, to national Fan Favorite Winking Owl Moscato to craft beers, ALDI has the selection shoppers want at prices that won't break the holiday budget.

"The busy holiday season is fast approaching, making convenience more important than ever, and adding alcohol delivery to our online offerings is one more way ALDI saves you time," said Scott Patton, Vice President of Corporate Buying, ALDI U.S. "Our award-winning wines range from less than $5 for 90-point rated Evanta Malbec to $12 for premium offerings, such as 92-point rated Peaks & Tides Cabernet Sauvignon. You can have a bottle delivered to your doorstep in as fast as an hour."

Since ALDI began grocery delivery with Instacart in 2017, the retailer has significantly increased the number of locations offering delivery. Today, shoppers at nearly all ALDI stores in more than 10,000 ZIP codes nationwide have access to online grocery delivery. ALDI and Instacart are offering free delivery for first-time customers with code ALDIHOLIDAY19 until Dec. 31, 2019.2

"Instacart is proud to expand its partnership with ALDI and reach across more ALDI aisles so customers can order wine and beer, in addition to groceries and household essentials, for delivery to their door," said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. "By introducing ALDI alcohol to the Instacart marketplace, we're making it even easier for customers to get all their favorites from ALDI delivered in as fast as an hour."

To see if a local ALDI store qualifies for delivery of alcohol, please visit shop.aldi.us or open the Instacart mobile app, enter the city and ALDI store and search for beer and wine to add to the virtual basket. Customers ordering alcohol must be at least 21 years of age, are required to enter their date of birth at checkout and present a valid government ID at the time of delivery. ALDI urges its customers to drink responsibly.

About ALDI U.S.

A leader in the grocery retailing industry since 1976, ALDI operates more than 1,900 U.S. stores in 36 states. More than 40 million customers each month benefit from the simple, streamlined approach ALDI brings to retailing. ALDI sells frequently purchased grocery and household items, primarily under its exclusive brands, and these products meet or exceed national name brands on taste and quality. Among our ALDI-exclusive products, 1 in 5 is award-winning*. For the eighth year in a row, ALDI was recognized as the value leader among U.S. grocery stores by a Market Force Information® survey of U.S. consumers.** ALDI also backs up its products with a Twice as Nice Guarantee: replacing the product AND offering a full refund. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

*As of 5/3/2019, based on an audit of everyday, nationally distributed ALDI-exclusive branded products

**According to annual surveys of U.S. consumers conducted from 2011 to 2018 by Market Force Information®

1 Online alcohol delivery available where permitted by state and local laws. Online alcohol delivery now reaches 60% of the 1,400 stores where ALDI sells alcohol.

2 Free delivery offer valid until Dec. 31, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time on first $35+ order with one retailer. If alcohol products are included, $0.01 alcohol service fee applies. Other fees, taxes, and/or tips may apply. Delivery subject to availability; not available in all ZIP/post codes. See additional terms: inst.cr/promo-terms

SOURCE ALDI

Related Links

http://aldi.us

