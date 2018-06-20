ALDI Named America's Grocery Value Leader for the Eighth Consecutive Year

In addition to earning the top spot for value, ALDI moved up to No. 4 among America's Favorite Grocery Stores, as measured by customer satisfaction and loyalty. When surveyed, ALDI customers were among the most loyal and least likely to switch to a different grocery store. ALDI was also the only grocery retailer among the top five to increase its loyalty score year-over-year.

"The grocery industry is fiercely competitive," said ALDI CEO Jason Hart. "Maintaining the No. 1 position for value highlights our constant commitment to offer customers high-quality food at the low prices they deserve."

In addition to securing the top Value Leader spot and a leading Customer Satisfaction and Loyalty ranking, ALDI earned top scores in other survey categories, including Checkout Speed and Cashier Courtesy.

"We make grocery shopping smart, fast, easy and affordable. We're thrilled shoppers are loyal to ALDI and chose us, again, as one of America's Favorite Grocery Stores," Hart said.

The Market Force Information U.S. Grocery Benchmark Study surveyed consumers online in April 2018 to gauge shoppers' grocery habits, including satisfaction, preferences and brand awareness.

"The insights Market Force provides through our annual supermarket study serve as a meaningful performance measure in the marketplace," said Brad Christian, Chief Customer Officer for Market Force. "It is great to see our research affirm the value proposition of ALDI as the industry landscape has evolved over the last eight years. Consumer feedback consistently shows that ALDI leads the marketplace in value."

ALDI is deep into expansion and remodeling plans that will bring its store total to 2,500 by the end of 2022, helping as many as 100 million people save money on groceries every month. ALDI also offers online grocery ordering via Instacart in the Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles metropolitan areas. For more information on the unbeatable value of ALDI products, please visit aldi.us.

About ALDI U.S.

A leader in the grocery retailing industry since 1976, ALDI operates nearly 1,800 U.S. stores in 35 states. More than 40 million customers each month benefit from the simple, streamlined approach ALDI brings to retailing. ALDI sells frequently purchased grocery and household items, primarily under its exclusive brands, which meet or exceed national name brands on taste and quality. ALDI backs up its products with a Double Guarantee: If for any reason a customer is not 100 percent satisfied with any ALDI food product, ALDI will gladly replace it and refund the purchase price. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

About Market Force Information

Market Force Information® is a customer experience (CX) management company that provides location-level measurement solutions that help businesses protect their brand reputation, delight customers and make more money. Solutions include customer experience surveys, employee engagement surveys, mystery shopping, contact center services and social media review tracking, which are integrated into one technology and analytics platform, KnowledgeForce®. Founded in 2005, Market Force has a growing global presence, with offices in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France and Spain. It serves more than 200 clients that operate multi-location businesses, including restaurants, major retailers, grocery and drugstores, petro/convenience stores, banking & financial institutions and entertainment brands. The company has been recognized as one of the top 50 market research organizations in the AMA Gold Report. For more information about Market Force, please visit us online at www.marketforce.com.

According to annual surveys of U.S. consumers conducted from 2011 to 2018 by Market Force Information®

