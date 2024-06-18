Now, shoppers' fresh, quality meat and seafood from ALDI will be done well, not well-done

BATAVIA, Ill., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wary of taking charge of the grill and ending up with charred food? ALDI is connecting Americans with expert grillmasters to save the summer barbeque, ensuring their quality meat and seafood gets the VIP treatment it deserves. Now through July 2, shoppers who purchase fresh ALDI meat or seafood on DoorDash will receive the chance to have it expertly prepared and grilled to perfection by a local grillmaster.

Say goodbye to overcooked meat: ALDI is sending grillmasters to backyards across America.

ALDI will provide hundreds of shoppers with a $250 credit towards a private chef service to be used at a future date.* Shoppers can use the credit to coordinate a grillmaster experience in their own backyard and avoid committing the highest food crime: overcooking meat.**

"At ALDI, we have everything shoppers need for their next backyard barbecue, including a top-tier selection of meat and seafood," said Scott Patton, VP of National Buying at ALDI. "By giving our shoppers access to expert grillmasters, we're highlighting our offerings to show that our premium assortment – from USDA Choice Steak to Cedar Plank Salmon – delivers on quality."

GET YOUR GRILLMASTER

Those interested in receiving a chance to win a grillmaster experience from ALDI can follow the below simple steps:

Open the DoorDash app, select the ALDI logo and tap the ALDI grillmaster banner to view fresh meat and seafood products

app, select the ALDI logo and tap the ALDI grillmaster banner to view fresh meat and seafood products Add any ALDI fresh meat or seafood to cart with the promo code "GRILLMASTER" and be automatically entered for a chance to win (and bonus – everyone gets $5 off their cart)***

off their cart)*** Winners will be randomly selected and notified on July 10 via email from DoorDash

via email from DoorDash Winners can then redeem their grillmaster at a later date, which includes everything they need for the barbecue – including ALDI meat and seafood, grilling utensils, seasoning and more, up to $250 value

FRESH QUALITY AT LOW PRICES

ALDI is able to offer a premium selection of meat and seafood at affordable prices. Shoppers have taken note as fresh meat sales are up over 25% year-over-year. This summer, the grocer expects carts to fill with new offerings like Sweet Chili Lime Chicken Skewers and Wild Caught Alaskan Sockeye Salmon, as well as returning favorites such as the Cedar Plank Salmon, Grass Fed Beef Patties, Sweet Italian Sausages and Cheddar Brats.

About ALDI U.S.

ALDI is one of America's fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. Our disciplined approach to operating with simplicity and efficiency gives our customers great products at the lowest possible prices. For seven years running, ALDI has been recognized by the dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index as #1 in Everyday Low Price.**** ALDI strives to have a positive impact on its customers, employees and communities by being socially and environmentally responsible, earning ALDI recognition as a leading grocer in sustainability.***** In addition to helping protect the planet, ALDI helps customers save time and money through convenient shopping options via in-store, curbside pickup or delivery at shop.aldi.us. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

